 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Florida cop 'jokingly' fires gun he thought was unloaded into the chest of his Florida cop buddy, killing him instantly, and is instead deprived of the laughs he so craved for his wit and guile   (nbcnews.com) divider line
114
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1158 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 1:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



114 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trained professional"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think gun safety would be like first day instruction.

I guess it's more like how to turn off your body cam covertly
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel safer already
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In what way, shape or form is pointing a gun at someone's chest and pulling the trigger is a joke? Shouldn't you always assume a gun is loaded?

Some people really shouldn't be around deadly weapons
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His roomate was charged with "manslaughter". What in the hell is so funny about killing your friend?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: His roomate was charged with "manslaughter". What in the hell is so funny about killing your friend?


Like the time Homer Simpson was wearing a cow outfit and taken to the Laughter House ;)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When their entertainment is murder, what do you think they're going to be like on the job?  Especially when murdering white cops is entertainment, and murdering black/brown/trans people is their job.

"Manslaughter", my ass.  Cops should be held to a higher standard, seeing as how they're such brave professionals who fully understand the danger, unlike the rest of us plebs.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't an "accident".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?


Rules don't apply to cops, citiizen.

Now move along unless you want a hardwood shampoo.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.


My brother once did that to me.

Problem was, the gun wasn't unloaded.

So I'm doubled-over in pain, bleeding profusely, with him yelling at me to "Stop Faking!".

Then he served two years in the US Army and got a lot better about gun safety.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Responsible Gun Owner(tm)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.


But glocks have 76 safeties
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just a joke, brah!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh. Better than a unarmed suspect.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: You'd think gun safety would be like first day instruction.

I guess it's more like how to turn off your body cam covertly


I guess too many things "go without saying", and really need to be covered in training sessions.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I lol'd.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clearly cops just need more training.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So...Transferred and promoted?

/I hate the way we have to live.
 
groppet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And I am sure he will still keep his job
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fist rule of responsible gun ownership. Don't point it at anyone for any reason ever. Except in self defense.
You'd think a cop would know that, I expect too much apparently.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.

My brother once did that to me.

Problem was, the gun wasn't unloaded.

So I'm doubled-over in pain, bleeding profusely, with him yelling at me to "Stop Faking!".

Then he served two years in the US Army and got a lot better about gun safety.


Kind of hard to fake the noise a fired bullet makes.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better...
Fark user image
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?


Rule two "even if you know it's not treat it like it is"
 
Hinged
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've got a good friend who lost one of his sons at a house party.

It was almost exactly the same scenario.  Some kid pointed an 'unloaded' pistol at him (as a joke) and pulled the trigger.  It wasn't unloaded.


Terrible.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, just put it down as murder. A cop, of all people, will know the rules of gun safety: always assume the gun is loaded, never point it at anything you don't want dead, keep your finger away from the trigger.

It's not "an accident", it's murder.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Think about how stupid teenagers are.

Then realize males in their early twenties aren't much different.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least that idiot won't be a cop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Fist rule of responsible gun ownership. Don't point it at anyone for any reason ever. Except in self defense.
You'd think a cop would know that, I expect too much apparently.


Cops are taught it's better to shoot than be shot.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the gun OK?

chitownmike: bobtheme: Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?

Rule two "even if you know it's not treat it like it is"


/both of these....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or so he claims.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: That wasn't an "accident".


My favorite US Army Drill Sgt told me this once.

"There's no such thing as an accident or an excuse"


words I still live by today.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the unloaded ones that always kill you.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: That wasn't an "accident".


Negligence plain and simple. There are no accidents when it comes to guns.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
instead of aggravated assault, it should be aggravated freedom.

because guns mean freedom just like jesus said
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Think about how stupid teenagers are.

Then realize males in their early twenties aren't much different.


Especially the mouthbreathers with authoritarian fantasies who become cops in the first place.

There is a chant in Mexico used by people protesting that goes "I want to stay in school and get an education so I don't grow up to be a cop".
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.

My brother once did that to me.

Problem was, the gun wasn't unloaded.

So I'm doubled-over in pain, bleeding profusely, with him yelling at me to "Stop Faking!".

Then he served two years in the US Army and got a lot better about gun safety.


I'll take things that didn't happen for 500, Alex.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of Defund the Police, it should be Disarm the Police.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.


I don't even let my gun humper relation's kids point toy guns at me.  Because there is no such thing as a toy gun.
 
dadio86
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is it that cops have devolved into the stupidest people in America?

Seriously - they've become the bottom rung of occupational intellect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SpectroBoy: Cop humor.

All I know is that if a "friend" of mine pointed a gun at me and pulled the trigger and all it did was go click we would no longer be friends and I'd probably sucker punch him in the back of the head as I left.

But glocks have 76 safeties


One for each bullet?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?


Rule #1: the gun is always loaded
Rule #2: the gun is always loaded
Rule #3: the gun is always loaded
Rule #4: the gun is always loaded
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lefty248: Exile On Beale Street: That wasn't an "accident".

Negligence plain and simple. There are no accidents when it comes to guns.


there are no accidents - only freedom.

god i wish you moonbat libs would understand that for just one goddamned second
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Assume every gun is loaded.
Isn't that, like, rule #1?


Yes.

Rule #2 is - Always treat it like it is loaded.

Rule #3 is - Never point the weapon at anyone or anything without intent to use it.

This cop was exactly the kind of reckless person who should never possess a firearm.
Sadly, too late for his roomie, now he no longer will.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He accidently his whole roommate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe cops need to keep their booger hooks off the bang button.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
- Treat all firearms as if they were loaded
- Always keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction
- Keep your finger off of the trigger and outside of the guard until you are ready to fire
- Be certain of your target and what is beyond your target
- Never point your firearm at anything that you are not willing to destroy


The officer was trained in the gun safety rules and cannot claim ignorance.  This isn't an accident.  This is murder.
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.