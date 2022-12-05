 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   The woman who bragged about the power going out in Moore County in protest of a drag show has a bit of a history. And yep, it's pretty much what you'd expect   (wral.com) divider line
69
    More: Followup, North Carolina, United States Army, United States, Sheriff, Grace Rainey, Moore County, North Carolina, Coroner, Power outage  
•       •       •

2035 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:At the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, Rainey made news for taking down yellow tape around swings and slides at a closed playground in Southern Pines so her children could play. Southern Pines police charged her with injury to personal property.

In 2021, Rainey was investigated by the Armyfor leading a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

She resigned her commission as an officer in the United States Army in October of 2021, after being in hot water for her political activity.

This woman sounds like a deranged loser, IMHO.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: This woman sounds like a deranged loser, IMHO.


"a psychological operations officer"

She does what she is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She obviously knows George

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"nonpartisan network of Moore County Citizens dedicated to the promotion of conservative values in Moore County, NC, through education and activism,"

I don't think that word means what you think it means.

non·par·ti·san
/ˌnänˈpärdizən/

adjective
adjective: non-partisan
not biased or partisan, especially toward any particular political group.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest terrorist threat, and greatest overall threat to our national security, civil liberties and rights, and democracy itself, are right-wing Republicans.

America spent a great deal of blood and toil to help defeat the fascist threat to the world 80 years ago.  Now we have to fight it here at home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom

Any time a group or law has the word "Freedom" in it, you can pretty much guarantee they are against freedom.
Same with a country having the word "Democratic" or "Peoples" in it. See North Korea or China for examples. North Korea has both in its name: Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainey posted that she told deputies, "God works in mysterious ways ... I used the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters."

Ah, old self-righteousness outweighs the law defense.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she spends years in prison, you know because "god works in mysterious ways".
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about Moore County, North Carolina....
Youtube Opp09pm_r68

Apparently there are plenty of old people in Moore county and the temp was around 31F. They don't have heat. If people start dying because of this, these farkers can be prosecuted for murder.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting to me how these farks are ALWAYS part of some "freedom" group.

Cause they want FREEDOM to be assholes to other citizens that literally just want to exist in peace.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.


I know you guys love Reddit, but there's a fascinating thread from the citizens of the area describing the slowly boiling frog phenomena of crazy retired christofacists from Ft Bragg who are living on the government's tit and moved in. Taking over the school board, local elections, schools, churches, the police and fire departments and everything else in less than 25 years. All of that power and they're still farking terrorists.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moore Power ogh ogh ogh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: She obviously knows George

[Fark user image 425x283]


that movie was hella underrated
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if they spent so much time fighting religious fundamentalists in Iraq and Afghanistan, that they became their enemy. I don't know how you fight people who think they have God whispering in their ear.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
none of this would have happened if people didn't want to read books to children
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.

I know you guys love Reddit, but there's a fascinating thread from the citizens of the area describing the slowly boiling frog phenomena of crazy retired christofacists from Ft Bragg who are living on the government's tit and moved in. Taking over the school board, local elections, schools, churches, the police and fire departments and everything else in less than 25 years. All of that power and they're still farking terrorists.


link?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"FBI is opening an investigation" - All the proof is right in front of them, and nothing will happen.

Amazing what Republican blond female terrorists get away with. They spread their legs and all the right wing politicians and law enforcement conveniently close an an eye.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.

I know you guys love Reddit, but there's a fascinating thread from the citizens of the area describing the slowly boiling frog phenomena of crazy retired christofacists from Ft Bragg who are living on the government's tit and moved in. Taking over the school board, local elections, schools, churches, the police and fire departments and everything else in less than 25 years. All of that power and they're still farking terrorists.


Right wing families moving to areas near military bases? Say it isn't so. What would cause them to do this?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of Speech, man.

I say leave her alone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom (MCCF) *


*Freedoms limited to like minded people, white people.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom"

Another case of Freedom being converted to Freedumb.

So sick of stupid!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: "FBI is opening an investigation" - All the proof is right in front of them, and nothing will happen.

Amazing what Republican blond female terrorists get away with. They spread their legs and all the right wing politicians and law enforcement conveniently close an an eye.


Or, most likely
She's a nut, power went out so she claims to know why to gather more support as an insider.
Like everyone on social media she's lying.

Feds are no arresting someone for that little lie
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's definitely not an excuse, but there has to be some kind of reason these people are so damned hateful and destructive.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this on the Facebook page of the clowns who did this crap:


Darryl Bradshaw
Well done Jeff, Chris & John on the power station jobstatic.xx.fbcdn.net
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom

Any time a group or law has the word "Freedom" in it, you can pretty much guarantee they are against freedom.
Same with a country having the word "Democratic" or "Peoples" in it. See North Korea or China for examples. North Korea has both in its name: Democratic People's Republic of Korea.


You forgot

Prosperity
Family
American
Law
Justice
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Let's talk about Moore County, North Carolina....]
Apparently there are plenty of old people in Moore county and the temp was around 31F. They don't have heat. If people start dying because of this, these farkers can be prosecuted for murder.


Can be but won't be. This white women will not be prosecuted for her little prank against some amoral leftists.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moore County sheriff Ronnie Fields told WRAL-TV that he prayed with her and determined her claims were not credible. "Yes, we had to go and interview this young lady and have a word of prayer with her, but it turned out to be nothing," Fields said." (my bold)

Jesus Tapdancing Christ, this farking country.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll be surprised if this woman had anything to do with the power outage. She's a whackadoo, no doubt about it, and I'm sure she's damned glad it happened, but she's nothing but a rubbernecking parasite. I am very curious to watch this play out.
 
cleek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "FBI is opening an investigation" - All the proof is right in front of them, and nothing will happen.

Amazing what Republican blond female terrorists get away with. They spread their legs and all the right wing politicians and law enforcement conveniently close an an eye.


this is going to cost millions of dollars just to fix the damage to the substations. and that is not a cost Duke Power  - or, more likely, its insurers - are going to want to eat. nobody is turning an eye to this one.

and the tens of thousands of people stuck without power aren't going to let it slide either.

whoever did this is either going to get caught, or is going to blab about it in front of the wrong person and then get get.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Godscrack: "FBI is opening an investigation" - All the proof is right in front of them, and nothing will happen.

Amazing what Republican blond female terrorists get away with. They spread their legs and all the right wing politicians and law enforcement conveniently close an an eye.

Or, most likely
She's a nut, power went out so she claims to know why to gather more support as an insider.
Like everyone on social media she's lying.

Feds are no arresting someone for that little lie


Well, somebody shot the substations. It probably wasn't her.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Inchoate: schubie: Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.

I know you guys love Reddit, but there's a fascinating thread from the citizens of the area describing the slowly boiling frog phenomena of crazy retired christofacists from Ft Bragg who are living on the government's tit and moved in. Taking over the school board, local elections, schools, churches, the police and fire departments and everything else in less than 25 years. All of that power and they're still farking terrorists.

link?


https://www.reddit.com/r/NorthCarolina/comments/zc98w2/moore_county_attack/
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Walker: Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom

Any time a group or law has the word "Freedom" in it, you can pretty much guarantee they are against freedom.
Same with a country having the word "Democratic" or "Peoples" in it. See North Korea or China for examples. North Korea has both in its name: Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

You forgot

Prosperity
Family
American
Law
Justice


Add "Children" in there as well
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: AirForceVet: This woman sounds like a deranged loser, IMHO.

"a psychological operations officer"

She does what she is.


So she fell for the same BS she is supposed to be peddling to the enemy.
 
Hinged
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: I'll be surprised if this woman had anything to do with the power outage.



They haven't caught whoever did it.

She's just talking.
 
cleek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
she's trolling. and she appreciates the opportunity to get her message out.

thankfully, most new outlets are not mentioning her name or her specific claims.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "nonpartisan network of Moore County Citizens dedicated to the promotion of conservative values in Moore County, NC, through education and activism,"

I don't think that word means what you think it means.

non·par·ti·san
/ˌnänˈpärdizən/

adjective
adjective: non-partisan
not biased or partisan, especially toward any particular political group.


"Nonpartisan" in the same sense that you can have a "nondenominational Christian":  They don't have to support members of the Republican party in particular, just hardline right-wing extremists generally.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's definitely not an excuse, but there has to be some kind of reason these people are so damned hateful and destructive.


They're tired of losing. They always lose.
They've been losing since the advent of human civilization.
Every once in a while we have some kind of social backslide like McCarthy or Trump, and they'll get to thinking they're winning.
But soon, it all crashes down on them, and they are reminded that they have dedicated their lives and souls to opposing the one thing in reality that cannot be opposed - change, and progress.
They always lose because it is their function to lose - they always will lose, and they know it.
And it makes them mad, so they want to hurt and kill people like you and me, because we laugh at them, because they're losers.
Hurt people hurt other people.
 
NightTrainToShelbyville
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's going to be very surprised when she finds out that God is non-binary.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.


I live in NC. it's early in the investigation of course, but the general consensus around here is MAGA terrorists with likely local LEO help/consent.

Now that the FBI is involved we may see some actual progress.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Rainey claims to be the head of the Moore County Citizens for Freedom

Any time a group or law has the word "Freedom" in it, you can pretty much guarantee they are against freedom.


You can guarantee they are actively working to take away yours.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hinged: Melvin Lovecraft: I'll be surprised if this woman had anything to do with the power outage.


They haven't caught whoever did it.

She's just talking.


I doubt that the "law enforcement" personnel who prayed with her are looking very hard.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cleek: she's trolling. and she appreciates the opportunity to get her message out.


All that effort, and drag queens and shows will still be going strong. Drag queens are born every day as a result of heterosexual sex.
PRAISE JESUS!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's just jealous that the drag queens are more attractive than her.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NightTrainToShelbyville: She's going to be very surprised when she finds out that God is non-binary.


No, she isn't. When she is confronted with the reality of "God's" non-existence, she will have ceased to exist, herself, and will experience nothing.
 
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: This woman sounds like a deranged loser, IMHO.


If anything she sounds a little overqualified.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, she's a thin, pretty blonde so she probably has a career in right wing media at some point.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "nonpartisan network of Moore County Citizens dedicated to the promotion of conservative values in Moore County, NC, through education and activism,"

I don't think that word means what you think it means.

non·par·ti·san
/ˌnänˈpärdizən/

adjective
adjective: non-partisan
not biased or partisan, especially toward any particular political group.


I just wonder about the privilege some people have to be "nonpartisan" or neutral on any matter. For those of us struggling politics is in everything we touch, whether we like it or not.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Ivo Shandor: During Sunday's press conference Sheriff Fields said Rainey's posts were "false", and while they did speak with her they determined her social posts to be not credible;

My guess is that she told them one of the shooters was a cop, or at least had family connections to the police department.

I live in NC. it's early in the investigation of course, but the general consensus around here is MAGA terrorists with likely local LEO help/consent.

Now that the FBI is involved we may see some actual progress.


As tempting as rumors are, I'm waiting to see how this investigation plays out. If it were to turn out that there was any involvement by any LEOs, well....dammit, now I'm speculating, and that does no one any good. I'll say this: I predict that the investigation into this incident will go much faster than those responsible for it want it to, and I hope FO part hurts...a lot.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.