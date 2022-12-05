 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Today marks the holiest of holy events on the Fark calendar, and is also coincidentally Liver Health Awareness Day   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Prohibition in the United States, Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution, Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, repeal of Prohibition, national prohibition, United States, Temperance movement, Alcoholic beverage  
•       •       •

662 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Festivus until the 23rd.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it slatted chair day already?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Is it slatted chair day already?


Soonish...
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fap Monday?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Comic Book Man appreciation day?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark is lactulose? Hepatic encephalopathy?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: It's not Festivus until the 23rd.


Yeah cause i have problems with some of you people
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: meat0918: Is it slatted chair day already?

Soonish...


We are all so very scared.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The liver is evil and it must be punished.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things make sense when you're all likkered up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I quit drinking, my liver has stopped hurting when I wake up.  Either it's getting better or it's completely dead.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did your Secret Alcapone get you this year?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, how sweet that everyone is celebrating my birthday!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Aww, how sweet that everyone is celebrating my birthday!


Hmmm... username not checking out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Three years ago I went into treatment and hospitalization for alcohol. While I haven't maintained complete abstinence that whole time I am currently on a sober streak and my blood work two weeks ago showed that all vital functions, liver and otherwise, are 100% back to normal.

Take care of your livers.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Processed foods and added sugar poison your liver.  Sucrose and HCFSs are just as bad a alcohol is yet children get pumped full of that stuff.
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Aww, how sweet that everyone is celebrating my birthday!

Hmmm... username not checking out
[Fark user image image 425x311]


He's Drunk Jesus, not Regular Jesus.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed foods and added sugar poison your liver.  Sucrose and HCFSs are just as bad a alcohol is yet children get pumped full of that stuff.


I've yet to see a bottle of coke cause Hepatic Encephalopathy, but go off I guess.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Things make sense when you're all likkered up.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Porous Horace: Things make sense when you're all likkered up.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x359]


The liquor's calling the shots now, Rand.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Porous Horace: Things make sense when you're all likkered up.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 480x359]


I'M MOWING THE AIR RANDY! MOWING THE AIR!!

I'm mowing the air Randy
Youtube pEAAybU5dBA
 
pounddawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Aww, how sweet that everyone is celebrating my birthday!


You mean my birthday.

/Sag's make great people. Ask any one of us.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
End stage liver disease due to cirrhosis due to alcoholism, was put on the transplant list and given less than a year to live. Quitting drinking was the most important part, but cannabis interacted with the endocannabinoid system in my body hooked into the liver through CB2 receptors for the immune system, brought me back to "normal" function within 5 years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: End stage liver disease due to cirrhosis due to alcoholism, was put on the transplant list and given less than a year to live. Quitting drinking was the most important part, but cannabis interacted with the endocannabinoid system in my body hooked into the liver through CB2 receptors for the immune system, brought me back to "normal" function within 5 years.


Mmm hnmm. You mowin' the there air, bud?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: End stage liver disease due to cirrhosis due to alcoholism, was put on the transplant list and given less than a year to live. Quitting drinking was the most important part, but cannabis interacted with the endocannabinoid system in my body hooked into the liver through CB2 receptors for the immune system, brought me back to "normal" function within 5 years.

Mmm hnmm. You mowin' the there air, bud?


Speak English.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your liver is the humblest of all organs. It doesn't ask for much. Be kind to it.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.