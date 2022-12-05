 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Florida man sees police officer on a horse, then can't believe he's arrested for doing what any Florida man is expected to do in that situation   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Horse, Saint Petersburg police officers, police officer's horse, 27-year-old Alisha Lalani, report states, open hand, Florida man, Lalani walk  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 3:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The people vs Mongo will be cited
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alisha Lalani is a man?
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And if the horse had kicked him, he'd have sued the city, the department, the officer, and the horse trainers for using excessive force.
 
Bondith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He tried to fark the horse?
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bondith: He tried to fark the horse?


Right after the dog
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be my first thought, but goddamn if I don't wanna slap a cop horse's ass now.

Like... I'm about to get in the car and actively seek out a police horse.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he actually slap the horse, or did he pat it gently and it got cop-interpreted to "I observed him slap the rear end of my partner's police horse with an open hand"?

And why, article, do we need to be told that the horse cops were "performing lawful duties" in the area?
 
Bondith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lochsteppe:

And why, article, do we need to be told that the horse cops were "performing lawful duties" in the area?

Because it happens so rarely that it's newsworthy?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just for clarification, which horse's ass did he slap?
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm so proud to live in a country with no common sense and a million laws.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are there any people in Florida (beside our Florida Farkers) who aren't incredibly stupid, ugly, or under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance?
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat boy: Bondith: He tried to fark the horse?

Right after the dog


Now that's some dog and pony show.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KB202: Alisha Lalani is a man?


Named by his father, Jennifer
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Florida man only pawn in game of life.

/That should have been the headline!
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he try to help Officer Jack off the horse?
 
Luse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Luse: [i.makeagif.com image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/ better gif
// WHY ME?!
/// WHY HIM?!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Luse: [i.makeagif.com image 400x216]


RIP Butternuts.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fat boy: Bondith: He tried to fark the horse?

Right after the dog


Because why leave the dog out? That would be wrong. That would be very wrong.

/The Aristocrats!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.