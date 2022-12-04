 Skip to content
Man arrested after shooting at aptly named bar
    El Paso, Texas  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


I have to admit, if I absolutely MUST get caught up in the crossfire of a crazed gunman, I want this dude to be the triggerman.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bar sounds like a place for outlaw nuns to hang out.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ricardo Llamas, 27, of Northeast El Paso, was arrested by the police Gang Unit on Nov. 28 on two counts of aggravated assault

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(looks at mugshot).

Nah, too easy.

(leaves thread).
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
/RTFA
Oh, this is a different aptly named bar.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You can never tell who he's acctually aiming at.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Texas one of those states that requires mixing firearms with alcohol?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quienes mas macho??? Quienes mas macho: Senior Llamas, or Ricardo Montelban?? Quines mas macho???
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must practice a lot because it looks like he'd have a problem with gun sights.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I bet this is the one guy who has a laser sight on his pistol who actually needs it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never knew there were bars for wayward nuns.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
There can be only one ... Llama.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
....neither available for comment

oldwestinlivingcolor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

misschicken.comView Full Size
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry sir, this is a Target.
 
