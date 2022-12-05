 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles) Hero NAnananananananna. NAnananananananana. And if you get this cultural reference it's probably time to schedule a colonoscopy and a shingles shot   (abc7.com) divider line
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ty Webb was a fan
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
petapixel.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Batman?
Jude?
She's got the look?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Six Million Dollar Man sound effects clean
Youtube 4OyIBuF73PQ
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought it must be "Nobody but Me" by the Human Beinz, but it didn't scan right.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you, subs. All taken care of.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me I need to get a shingles shot though, subs.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aw I got it wrong, I thought the reference was that song that goes "NAnanananananananna"
 
sniderman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought of either this:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


or this:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha, it was either Batman or the $6 million man. Either answer satisfies Subby's remark.

Oh and that boy is my hero, too. Good job, kiddo.

/My son is moving out and I'm losing a pair of hands
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Land of a thousand Dances.................the Baltimore City anthem.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sorceror: [YouTube video: Six Million Dollar Man sound effects clean]


I could let this play all day.

In fact, this is my new workout music.
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bamm-Bamm carryies a car
Youtube jhYWOcsvdoA
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Caddyshack
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Drifters Opening
Youtube cXabZ_-QPb0
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why is this guy working on his work truck?
He must own his own business....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm only 46 and I got shingles this summer.  It was a cluster on the left side of my head.  It's painful and it weeped into dried clumps in my hair.  I thought I was too young, but the doctor said I'm not.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At first, I thought this was a Caddyshack reference.  But realized that one is actually Shanananananana.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I now have a song stuck in my head that is none of the above and I can't figure it out. NAAA nananana NAAAA nanana NAAAA nananana nananana
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I too first thought Caddy Shack, because I would write the bionics effect sound differently.
 
Burchill
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey hey hey
Goodbye

/I certain this is correct
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forget wings..
Give that kid a medal for growing a Jack.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Na na na na
Na na na na na
Na na na na na na
Na na na na na
Na na na na na na na na
She's got the look.

/ possibly inaccurate number of "na"s
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Be the ball, Danny...
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was thinking he started with a basketball, rolled it into a pile of other stuff, and eventually made it big enough so the truck would stick.

Katamari Damacy Soundtrack - 01 - Katamari on the Rocks
Youtube iMH49ieL4es
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do whipets cause colon problems?
 
eikni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Batman or are you just saying 7 over and over in Japanese?  I always enjoying flying on a Boeing 777 to Japan.  They say Boeing Nanana and I either say Batman or at least think it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's anything but 6 Million Dollar Man.  His sounds distinctly has a "ch" sound when mocking the sound effects, and very few at that.

Bullsh*t subby can't do anything right.  I'm so pissed off about this.
 
eikni
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eikni: Batman or are you just saying 7 over and over in Japanese?  I always enjoying flying on a Boeing 777 to Japan.  They say Boeing Nanana and I either say Batman or at least think it.


I meant Nana Nana Nana. :)
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly, if I wanted to get a camera up my butt without sedation, I'd just go to work for Grooby
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Family Guy Cutaways 2x10 - Six Million Dollar Man
Youtube SpVbVz7s8SA


this one too.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: I was thinking he started with a basketball, rolled it into a pile of other stuff, and eventually made it big enough so the truck would stick.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iMH49ieL4es]


Thanks...I've never heard of that one before.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: I now have a song stuck in my head that is none of the above and I can't figure it out. NAAA nananana NAAAA nanana NAAAA nananana nananana


Journey - Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin' (Official Video - 1979)
Youtube fTkHFQC3wow


You're welcome.  :)
 
nermatode
‘’ 1 minute ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: I now have a song stuck in my head that is none of the above and I can't figure it out. NAAA nananana NAAAA nanana NAAAA nananana nananana



....Baby give it up
 
