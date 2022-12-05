 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Want to ride the ponies at Griffith Park in Los Angeles? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Animal welfare, Animal rights, GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES, Griffith Park Pony Rides, Los Angeles River, Petting Zoo, Cruelty to animals  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Neigh.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if they stopped horsing around on the animal care, they would still be hot to trot.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
well thats the last time im ever goin to wokeith park!!!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're going to a better place. Hoofless with lots of barking.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want kids to have the opportunity to interact with animals, but the idea of keeping ponies to be ridden day in and day out until they are too fragile to continue seems unnecessarily cruel. I'd much rather they dedicate an area of the park as a free range ranch for educational purposes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to hike down Bronson canyon like some kind of person who likes hiking?

/Used to like hiking
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now they can enjoy their new-found leisure time

ponymansdaughter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This thread is just ripe to be infested and tainted by bronies.
 
