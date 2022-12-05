 Skip to content
(NBC News) Well, if we let *everybody* come and hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon, soon it wouldn't be there anymore
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She missed that one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back on vacation when I was 12.  The only thing that would have made that experience worse, with 118 degree heat, limited drinkable water, thousand-foot dropoffs, and those f*cking mules, would have been getting whacked in the head by a golf ball hit by some asshole influencer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People live down there
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toss her down there to get the ball back.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Mr. T down there.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whores gotta attention whore.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: [Fark user image 320x191]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's volume of the Grand Canyon? What are the dimensions of a golf ball? I'm going to guess that every golf ball ever manufactured fill the canyon the way a single standard postage stamp would cover the Hoover Dam.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $285 fine? Money well spent, and I don't even like golf. Or the Grand Canyon.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the follow up for sentencing?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katie Sigmond, who has 6.9 million TikTok followers

the species has failed; time for a reboot
 
nelson1352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about jail. $285 is nothing. She is a terrible troll who will be chatting this up on her site and how it was NBD and LOL
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine her for those jeans, too.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... I kinda want to do this now.

I stole a pinecone from the tallest redwood on earth, I pissed in lake baikal, I beat an Englishman bloody, but this...

I need this.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: [Fark user image 320x191]


"Modern golf balls are made of a polyurethane elastomer shell and a synthetic rubber core. Manufacturers add zinc oxide, zinc acrylate and benzoyl peroxide to the solid core for flexibility and durability. These substances are also acutely toxic to marine life"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make her go find the ball and club.  Alone, without her phone or other communication/recording devices.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should take away her social media as part of her punishment, that will kill her.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildlife such as foxes and coyotes think golf balls look an awful lot like eggs.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to like and subscribe, and be sure to hit that bell icon to be notified every time I go to jail for doing something stupid. And a huge shout out to my patrons on Patreon. Thanks to your support, I can pay the fines and make more videos of me criming.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Timmy the Tumor: My family hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back on vacation when I was 12.  The only thing that would have made that experience worse, with 118 degree heat, limited drinkable water, thousand-foot dropoffs, and those f*cking mules, would have been getting whacked in the head by a golf ball hit by some asshole influencer.


FTFY.
 
Senseless_drivel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: People live down there


And now they can golf.

/ Went to the grand canyon a few years ago and people were leaving the path to go out on dangerous ledges
// Even so...
/// The vultures circled me the entire time
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's most epic ball pit will be worth it.
//there will be injuries
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Driving a golf ball into a place you shouldn't is a tired trope used by hacks to show that a character is a carefree jerk with no empathy. Why anyone would want to emulate that is a mystery.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: What's volume of the Grand Canyon? What are the dimensions of a golf ball? I'm going to guess that every golf ball ever manufactured fill the canyon the way a single standard postage stamp would cover the Hoover Dam.


"Paging Randall Munroe to Thread 12664496... Randall Munroe to Thread 12664496, please"
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
on a side note: I've often found the 'no trace left behind' people are the ones that get extremely butthurt when one knocks over stacks of rocks that some people make.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

not_another_masshole: on a side note: I've often found the 'no trace left behind' people are the ones that get extremely butthurt when one knocks over stacks of rocks that some people make.


Eh? The only time I get buthurt is when they're the original reason for cairn stones, to mark a path above the treeline where the direction isn't obvious. If you knock over a cairn in that situation someone could get lost in the fog and end up hurt or dead.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I... I kinda want to do this now.

I stole a pinecone from the tallest redwood on earth, I pissed in lake baikal, I beat an Englishman bloody, but this...

I need this.


I farked an Asian girl, a black girl, a crazy girl, a fat Jewish girl (2 categories for the price of one), a disabled girl (Parkinsons you jerks, not like mentally disabled. I had consent), a Hispanic girl, and a high school teacher.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: Wildlife such as foxes and coyotes think golf balls look an awful lot like eggs.


So do snakes
media.wcnc.comView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$285 fine, that's it?? Doubt that will teach her anything
 
farknozzle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fine seems too light.
Stop littering in national parks, asshole.

/shoulda been fined at least 4 figures for intentionally littering
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oblig:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She should've just done the ping pong ball trick into the Canyon.
Attention whore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Driving a golf ball into a place you shouldn't is a tired trope used by hacks to show that a character is a carefree jerk with no empathy. Why anyone would want to emulate that is a mystery.


We already know that about her.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BurghDude: Huck And Molly Ziegler: What's volume of the Grand Canyon? What are the dimensions of a golf ball? I'm going to guess that every golf ball ever manufactured fill the canyon the way a single standard postage stamp would cover the Hoover Dam.

"Paging Randall Munroe to Thread 12664496... Randall Munroe to Thread 12664496, please"


I would pay for fark if that worked.
 
dletter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The greatest depths of the Grand Canyon lie just over one mile beneath its rim. The volume of the Grand Canyon is estimated to be 5.45 trillion cubic yards. The total length of the Colorado River is 1,450 miles.

The volume of a golf ball to be about 2.5 cubic inches.

5,450,000,000,000 cubic yards = 2.542752e+17 cubic inches

2.542752e+17 / 2.5 =1.0171008e+17
So... 101,710,080,000,000,000 (101 quadtillion) golf balls.

It is estimated that over 1.2 billion golf balls are sold each year

101 quadtillion / 1.2 billion = 84,166,666

So, in just a short 84 million years, we'll fill it up with golf balls!
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dletter: The greatest depths of the Grand Canyon lie just over one mile beneath its rim. The volume of the Grand Canyon is estimated to be 5.45 trillion cubic yards. The total length of the Colorado River is 1,450 miles.

The volume of a golf ball to be about 2.5 cubic inches.

5,450,000,000,000 cubic yards = 2.542752e+17 cubic inches

2.542752e+17 / 2.5 =1.0171008e+17
So... 101,710,080,000,000,000 (101 quadtillion) golf balls.

It is estimated that over 1.2 billion golf balls are sold each year

101 quadtillion / 1.2 billion = 84,166,666

So, in just a short 84 million years, we'll fill it up with golf balls!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Katie Sigmond, who has 6.9 million TikTok followers

the species has failed; time for a reboot


Yeah. How many of them did she buy from a Chinese vendor?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I... I kinda want to do this now.

I stole a pinecone from the tallest redwood on earth, I pissed in lake baikal, I beat an Englishman bloody, but this...

I need this.


I picked up MY pinecones from the access road outside the park...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Katie Sigmond, who has 6.9 million TikTok followers

the species has failed; time for a reboot


TikTok has the administrative capability of making up fake followers from randomly generated user accounts.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey Randall!  What if I tried to fill the Grand Canyon with golf balls?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Hey Randall!  What if I tried to fill the Grand Canyon with golf balls?


BTW - Link is just for fun, so far as I know the question has neither been answered nor asked of him.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't give her a paintbrush.

scallywagandvagabond.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: People live down there


Not there. Havasupai is further West.

But we don't need litter in the Canyon, and there are plenty of hikers and employees down there. There is a revolving staff at Phantom Ranch, but no residents in that area of the canyon.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: What's volume of the Grand Canyon? What are the dimensions of a golf ball? I'm going to guess that every golf ball ever manufactured fill the canyon the way a single standard postage stamp would cover the Hoover Dam.


Who cares? It's litter, it doesn't belong there, it's unsafe, and on top of it all, she threw the farking club down there, too. Fark this cow.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I... I kinda want to do this now.

I stole a pinecone from the tallest redwood on earth, I pissed in lake baikal, I beat an Englishman bloody, but this...

I need this.


You want to litter in a National Park? Fark you.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: buserror: [Fark user image 320x191]

"Modern golf balls are made of a polyurethane elastomer shell and a synthetic rubber core. Manufacturers add zinc oxide, zinc acrylate and benzoyl peroxide to the solid core for flexibility and durability. These substances are also acutely toxic to marine life"


Well if the mackerel weren't so evil, we wouldn't have to poison them with our polyurethane elastomers.

/thankful for any marine biologists who rescue aquatic megafauna
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Make her go find the ball and club.  Alone, without her phone or other communication/recording devices.


I like that. THAT is a pretty fitting punishment.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dletter: The greatest depths of the Grand Canyon lie just over one mile beneath its rim. The volume of the Grand Canyon is estimated to be 5.45 trillion cubic yards. The total length of the Colorado River is 1,450 miles.

The volume of a golf ball to be about 2.5 cubic inches.

5,450,000,000,000 cubic yards = 2.542752e+17 cubic inches

2.542752e+17 / 2.5 =1.0171008e+17
So... 101,710,080,000,000,000 (101 quadtillion) golf balls.

It is estimated that over 1.2 billion golf balls are sold each year

101 quadtillion / 1.2 billion = 84,166,666

So, in just a short 84 million years, we'll fill it up with golf balls!


Odd, I got 1024972962343919000 golf balls. Did you consider the packing density of spheres?
 
