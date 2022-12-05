 Skip to content
(El Pais)   "I'm on the plane"   (english.elpais.com) divider line
81
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, they'll let you connect... at 50 euros a minute.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me that you can't flummox a plane with something you bought at RadioShack?
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking the nuance if having to select the in flight 5G will be most on most?


Unless it's automatic.  Didn't say.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?


True dat. It's time to start packing my noise canceling earphones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
seat17a.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the "We're entering a cloud, you're breaking up" changes to "We're entering the ocean, we'll be breaking up!"
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?


For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a bus one day and this obnoxious biatch was talking on her phone, blah blah blah as loud as she possibly could and finally someone from the back yelled "Would you STFU already" and everyone on the bus clapped.

The lady started going all spastic and the bus driver kicked her off.  That brought a full fledged cheer.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: So you're telling me that you can't flummox a plane with something you bought at RadioShack?


You can with a special worded email.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make airplane mode simply deactivate the phone's speaker, and then legally force all phones to stay in that mode while at the airport or flying?

Because it's people holding @&#%ing speakerphone conversations and playing music/video aloud that truly makes me rage enough to want to get Instagram-famous at the airport.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CAN YOU SPEAK UP?  I CAN'T HEAR YOU OVER THE ENGINES.  IT'S BEEN OK, BUT THE LITTLE KID BEHIND ME KEEPS KICKING MY SEAT AND THE PARENTS WONT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT AND THE PERSON IN FRONT OF ME HAS TERRIBLE B.O.  YEAH, ASSHOLES, RIGHT?"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?


Sorta.  FTA:

"The network, though, will only work at low altitudes and in favorable weather conditions."

Even though a passenger would be connecting to the network as contained in the plane, that in turn is going to have to connect with the ground network somehow.  Ground 5G only has a range of a couple miles or so from the tower, although I don't know how air to ground 5G would work.  It may be that this really only lets people start their calls in the last bits of the flight before landing while they're at a lower altitude approaching the airport.  Also, short flights that don't go up as high.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I needed another reason to avoid flying if at all possible. We flew to Hawaii about five years ago on Hawaiian Airlines, easily the best airline experience I've had in 40 years.  All other trips in the last decade have been driving.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]


Would that be in first class or business class?
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?


The noise cancelation on AirPods works very well. Not sure if they'll work with your Cricket/Jitterbug phone though, grandpa
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean pilots can text while flying a plane?

Won't that be dangerous if they aren't looking where they are going?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]


Such a punchable face. Both her and the turkey.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?


It's been my experience that first class is easily the best when wanting to isolate yourselves from other passengers. Lay-flat seats, unlimited free booze and meals. Worth every penny.

media.united.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?


Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/looks like it's saying "Please help me"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

It's been my experience that first class is easily the best when wanting to isolate yourselves from other passengers. Lay-flat seats, unlimited free booze and meals. Worth every penny.

[media.united.com image 850x239]


My God!  It's full of cubicles!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: So you're telling me that you can't flummox a plane with something you bought at RadioShack?


I'm sure they sell laser pointers
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"


How can you hear it say anything?  It's a little horse.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants - I Can Hear You (Live)
Youtube YiB5QC3UOGk
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.


Noise canceling headphone do a great job of reducing consistent ambient noise, especially in the low frequency spectrum. They're not nearly as good at filtering out the human voice.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Honey, we'll be landing in about 25 minutes. Get the lube and anal beads ready.  Make sure the midget is in his gimp suit. I'll be home shortly!"
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.


Yup, i used them once or twice when running behind, etc. Now you can just email\text with the inflight data.

And you could also use that data to make an actual phone call, i'd imagine with some lag, with plenty of apps. The reason nobody does it is the same reason you don't have people listening out loud to music on their phone like on the bus. People view the space of a plane differently.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

It's been my experience that first class is easily the best when wanting to isolate yourselves from other passengers. Lay-flat seats, unlimited free booze and meals. Worth every penny.

[media.united.com image 850x239]


Wow, people really do fly commercial?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Flushing It All Away: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.

Noise canceling headphone do a great job of reducing consistent ambient noise, especially in the low frequency spectrum. They're not nearly as good at filtering out the human voice.


Literally just flew 5200 miles yesterday with a pair of Air Pod Pros. You're right that they don't drown out everything completely when you're not listening to everything, but put on a little Bach or a Netflix movie and everything just disappears.

Nothing else is heard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"

How can you hear it say anything?  It's a little horse.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm thinking the nuance if having to select the in flight 5G will be most on most?


Who hasn't wondered this?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Flushing It All Away: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.

Noise canceling headphone do a great job of reducing consistent ambient noise, especially in the low frequency spectrum. They're not nearly as good at filtering out the human voice.


The ones my teenager has sure do.

Not snark. After I tried the headphones I forbade them to wear them out in public with the cancelling on. It's important to know if others around you are screaming, unless you're in a plane in flight because all you'll do is die agitated.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"


That's nothing - check out the flight crew!
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

The noise cancelation on AirPods works very well. Not sure if they'll work with your Cricket/Jitterbug phone though, grandpa


You want to buy us all some?

We don't all need to buy expensive headphones so you can yammer on about all your Instagram likes instead of just shutting the fark up for a couple hours.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"

How can you hear it say anything?  It's a little horse.


That's because it has a colt.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The past few transatlantic flights I've been on, they've blocked WIFI access to various things that you could make calls on (including Zoom).   They even made announcements banning use of wifi to make phone calls on board.
Never understood that.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Showing up hours before a flight, having to stand in line for the TSA to grop you, wearing
a mask on some flights...THIS has to be another reason why I won't fly.
Now we'll have to put up with some l-d-10-T yelling on the phone.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Flushing It All Away: For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.

Yup, i used them once or twice when running behind, etc. Now you can just email\text with the inflight data.

And you could also use that data to make an actual phone call, i'd imagine with some lag, with plenty of apps. The reason nobody does it is the same reason you don't have people listening out loud to music on their phone like on the bus. People view the space of a plane differently.


Depending on how things are setup on your phone, don't even need extra apps. Wi-Fi calling is a thing and works pretty well. Tho I have found that T-Mobile on JetBlue planes to be a little flakey at times, but enabling a VPN seems to clear that up. And even SMS these days can go over Wi-Fi.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klivian: So you're telling me that you can't flummox a plane with something you bought at RadioShack?


No they aren't. Radio Shack doesn't sell cell phones. And yes, you could have built something from old school Radio Shack that would do it, since they sold all of the electronic components you could actually buy.

So you're really, REALLY wrong with what you thought was a witty retort.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"

That's nothing - check out the flight crew!
[im4.ezgif.com image 850x624]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And I just bought a novelty ringtone of an angry voice shouting "Your phone is ringing!" in Arabic.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm on a boat.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Corn_Fed: Flushing It All Away: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

For most of the 90s and early 2000s, you could make calls from the back of your seat. I fail to see how this is any different.

Get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones/earphones and remove yourself from the problem.

Noise canceling headphone do a great job of reducing consistent ambient noise, especially in the low frequency spectrum. They're not nearly as good at filtering out the human voice.

Literally just flew 5200 miles yesterday with a pair of Air Pod Pros. You're right that they don't drown out everything completely when you're not listening to everything, but put on a little Bach or a Netflix movie and everything just disappears.

Nothing else is heard.


My Galaxy Buds 2 do a good job of ANC as well. I need to remember to take my Sound Core Liberty 3 with me next time I fly and try to do a side by side comparison.

I bought the Liberty 3 earlier this year and for the Buds 2 for free when I upgraded my tablet. Both do well, but I really do need to do a proper side by side.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Walker: Great, as if flying wasn't annoying enough. Now I can hear someone screaming into their phone for hours, while screaming babies are all around me, while a kid is kicking my seat, while someone else has their feet next to me, while an "emotional support turkey" sits next to me.
[seat17a.com image 615x409]

Would that be in first class or business class?

Economy. Rich people don't have to deal with these problems.
Did I mention the farting emotional support pony across the aisle?
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]
/looks like it's saying "Please help me"


You know there's only two legal ADA options for guide animals: dogs and mini horses. Horses are really frickin good at it, and often the better choice. Of course it's a horse and so not a lot of people go with that.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, last one I promise...
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The past few transatlantic flights I've been on, they've blocked WIFI access to various things that you could make calls on (including Zoom).   They even made announcements banning use of wifi to make phone calls on board.
Never understood that.
Never understood that.


The person sitting next to you doesn't want to hear you Zoom meeting or wifi call...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The past few transatlantic flights I've been on, they've blocked WIFI access to various things that you could make calls on (including Zoom).   They even made announcements banning use of wifi to make phone calls on board.
Never understood that.
Never understood that.


A VPN will typically bypass any blocks. But as for why? Well it's a mix of not saturating the network, as well as keeping the noise down in the cabin.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Klivian: So you're telling me that you can't flummox a plane with something you bought at RadioShack?

No they aren't. Radio Shack doesn't sell cell phones. And yes, you could have built something from old school Radio Shack that would do it, since they sold all of the electronic components you could actually buy.

So you're really, REALLY wrong with what you thought was a witty retort.


So, for those of us that know what's up, it actually was a clever retort.

The West Wing - I can still flummox this thing with something I bought at Radio Shack?
Youtube gHwriLZJdB0
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

electricjebus: rnatalie: The past few transatlantic flights I've been on, they've blocked WIFI access to various things that you could make calls on (including Zoom).   They even made announcements banning use of wifi to make phone calls on board.
Never understood that.

The person sitting next to you doesn't want to hear you Zoom meeting or wifi call...


The person next to me was my wife and she probably wouldn't have heard it anyhow because we were in our business class cocoons.

Ain't nothing like the time when some drunken women were on the ATR 72 flight I was on and decided to sing a long with their iPhones all the way from MIA to EYW.    Of course, these were the same people who by the time that short flight was over had forgotten that you board from the rear of that plane and were trying to fight their way forward aginst everybody else.   I think they started their drinking weekend a little early.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Exit Stencilist: djfitz: Why do they want to make flying worse than it already is? Now I have to hear everyone's inane phone conversations the entire flight?

The noise cancelation on AirPods works very well. Not sure if they'll work with your Cricket/Jitterbug phone though, grandpa

You want to buy us all some?

We don't all need to buy expensive headphones so you can yammer on about all your Instagram likes instead of just shutting the fark up for a couple hours.


AirPod Pros are expensive?

Dude, you just blew twice that much on your cattle class airline ticket from nowhere to nowhere.
 
