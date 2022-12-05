 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KX News)   It's International Ninja Day. Pirates everywhere are scrambling for cover   (kxnet.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, Ninja, International Ninja Day, Samurai, National Sacher Torte Day, Ninjutsu, most effective color, National Repeal Day, ninja  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 10:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Funny since I have been watching Kakuranger on Tubi (one of the Super Sentai shows that Power Rangers gets their action footage from). It is actually pretty good.

Kakuranger opening 2 english sub
Youtube wiId-ynFRDw
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every day is International Ninja Day, subby. This is just the only day they let you see them.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ninja Parade Slips By Town Unnoticed Once Again
Youtube WtR2m20C2YM
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
guidebook.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or you could go for the classic three way brawl between pirates, ninjas, and the British navy over a girl who is simultaneously a princess and a pirate & who a ninja clan owes a blood debt to, because she knows where the secret treasure of Atlantis is.

assets.cdn.moviepilot.deView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

professionalenabler: [YouTube video: Ninja Parade Slips By Town Unnoticed Once Again]


Lights out thread
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.