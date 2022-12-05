 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Two separate Russian airbases, two totally coincidental explosions. Ukraine whistling quietly   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Russia, Russian media reports, Russian airbases, Engels-2 airbase, Tupolev Tu-95, Ukraine's infrastructure, Nuclear weapon, Tupolev Tu-22M  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 10:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All your bases belong to weasels
3rd Bass "Pop Goes The Weasel"
Youtube HzXI_ApY4dY
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good. fark Russia.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Schadenfreude.  Moar, please.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There has been a lot of chatter on how the Russians appeared to be preparing for a massive air assault where they were going to launch air launched cruise missiles from planes at those bases.

I guess that is off the table now
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The air bases involved, if I am remembering correctly, were heavily populated with strategic heavy bombers, specifically Bear and Blackjack bombers which are the Russian version of the American B52 and B1 bombers.  Any losses of those kind of aircraft is gonna seriously cripple Russia's nuclear strike capability and cost a whole lot of rubbles.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine has an absolute right to defend itself from the Russian invader. That includes attacking his offensive weaponry inside Russia.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There has been a lot of chatter on how the Russians appeared to be preparing for a massive air assault where they were going to launch air launched cruise missiles from planes at those bases.

I guess that is off the table now


Realized they have no cruise missiles.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hit them again.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Ukrainian official offered a cryptic appraisal of Monday's explosions. "The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Airbase trifecta in play?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So you're saying there was some kind of....clash?

/Putin don't like it
//Rock the Airbase! Rock the Airbase!
///they began to waiiiiiiiiiiil
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have to admit I have not been following along lately, but am I to understand the Ukrainians are now taking it directly to Russia?

Because that is awesome.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spectrum: A Ukrainian official offered a cryptic appraisal of Monday's explosions. "The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor.

[Fark user image 215x234]


I donno, this seems like intentional-absurdist, like when TV's Craig Ferguson would question people on The Late Late Show, opening with, "Reykjavík is the capital of Iceland..." before launching into a question that had absolutely nothing to do with Iceland whatsoever.

Plus I'd bet that something was lost in translation.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I have to admit I have not been following along lately, but am I to understand the Ukrainians are now taking it directly to Russia?

Because that is awesome.


On and off they have been.  They'd managed to conduct a helicopter strike on Belgorod during the pushback in the north, striking without being fired-upon.  They subsequently have conducted additional strikes into Russia, and some facilities closer to the Baltics have had helicopters blow up on the ground.

Some have been overt (like the raids on Belgorod) but others seem to be more clandestine.

I'm wondering when they'll sever rail lines that would be used to bring water materiel from the Russian far east.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: that would be used to bring water materiel


I have no idea how I ended up with water when I meant war.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Spectrum: A Ukrainian official offered a cryptic appraisal of Monday's explosions. "The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor.

[Fark user image 215x234]

I donno, this seems like intentional-absurdist, like when TV's Craig Ferguson would question people on The Late Late Show, opening with, "Reykjavík is the capital of Iceland..." before launching into a question that had absolutely nothing to do with Iceland whatsoever.

Plus I'd bet that something was lost in translation.


...

winedrinkingman: The air bases involved, if I am remembering correctly, were heavily populated with strategic heavy bombers, specifically Bear and Blackjack bombers which are the Russian version of the American B52 and B1 bombers.  Any losses of those kind of aircraft is gonna seriously cripple Russia's nuclear strike capability and cost a whole lot of rubbles.


Bingo.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There has been a lot of chatter on how the Russians appeared to be preparing for a massive air assault where they were going to launch air launched cruise missiles from planes at those bases.

I guess that is off the table now


The orcs supposedly launched everything which could still fly and fired another 100 missiles into Ukraine in what amounts to a prolonged snit-fit over the presumed attacks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe we're just testing out our new Stealth Bomber.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Spectrum: A Ukrainian official offered a cryptic appraisal of Monday's explosions. "The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor.

[Fark user image 215x234]

I donno, this seems like intentional-absurdist, like when TV's Craig Ferguson would question people on The Late Late Show, opening with, "Reykjavík is the capital of Iceland..." before launching into a question that had absolutely nothing to do with Iceland whatsoever.

Plus I'd bet that something was lost in translation.


Actually I stopped reading there because that was the last paragraph of the article.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I have to admit I have not been following along lately, but am I to understand the Ukrainians are now taking it directly to Russia?

Because that is awesome.


Not necessarily. Sometimes, things just explode in Russia.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Aliens cloaked in orbit have had enough of Putin's shiat.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I have to admit I have not been following along lately, but am I to understand the Ukrainians are now taking it directly to Russia?

Because that is awesome.


Presumably. No direct evidence yet, but the recent announcements by UAF of 'testing' for Ukrainian-built long-range UAVs and the quasi-cryptic mention of things returning to their launching point strongly suggest Ukraine is responsible.

I certainly hope so. If UAF did manage to strike those russian airbases, note the difference between russian attacks and Ukrainian attacks. Russia attacks civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and residential buildings. Ukraine attacks military airfields.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Ukraine attacks military airfields.


Airfields that had the long-range nuclear bombers at them, a few hours after more chatter about how another strike freed Russian tactical guidelines to go ahead and use nukes.

Kick out the teeth before they can bite you, and all you get is gummed shoes.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Ukrainian official offered a cryptic appraisal of Monday's explosions. "The Earth is round - discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential advisor.

This has got to be the absolute best passive-aggressive fark you ever made by a politician.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.