"Ok so we'll do this art piece where the ATM will take a picture and rank the account balances when people withdrawal money. It will be an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses." Except they put it in Miami and people love it
38
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless it makes a very, very loud sad trombone noise every time someone doesn't make the leaderboard, I'm not interested.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long until someone gets assaulted and kidnapped until they give over their card and PIN?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone with more than the FDIC limit of $250,000 in their account is dumb.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathead: How long until someone gets assaulted and kidnapped until they give over their card and PIN?


It's absolutely a ranking system for future kidnapping attempts...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathead: How long until someone gets assaulted and kidnapped until they give over their card and PIN?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like when they put breathalyzers in bars so people could check if they were too drunk to drive. Within hours the patrons were betting on who could blow the highest number.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not going to let anyone see my personal finances. Not like I have any to begin with, but it's none of anyone's business.

Saw this story on my local news. Some idiot allowed them to show his $2.1 million dollar account or something like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb on so many levels.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's Miami, I assume the winner got some kind of Damien Hirst NFT.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Yeah, I'm not going to let anyone see my personal finances. Not like I have any to begin with, but it's none of anyone's business.

Saw this story on my local news. Some idiot allowed them to show his $2.1 million dollar account or something like that.

[Fark user image 450x305]


If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went from sharing pictures of our food to videos of popping pimples to pictures of our bank accounts.

New hotness: colonoscopy videos
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a funny thing happens when you look at Facebook or Instagram....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.


Perhaps. Maybe he has other accounts we don't know about. That $2.1 million could be his "chump change" account.

I used to work in a bank. One of my clients was a millionaire and he kept a separate account just for "fun" and if he need quick cash to burn. He had many accounts come to think of it, but that was back in 1987.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: steklo: Yeah, I'm not going to let anyone see my personal finances. Not like I have any to begin with, but it's none of anyone's business.

Saw this story on my local news. Some idiot allowed them to show his $2.1 million dollar account or something like that.

[Fark user image 450x305]

If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.


Yep. Keep enough in it to pay bills and some mad money.  The majority should be invested.  Then again, if you can keep 2 mil in a checking account you may have enough and that is your mad money. Hookers and blow ain't cheap.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathead: How long until someone gets assaulted and kidnapped until they give over their card and PIN?


They can have the same withdrawl limits are the rest of us.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.


How else can you buy something for $2 million? Also if the FDIC is sending payments they have more problems than one bank account.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought my comment about keeping $250k in a bank account was going to muster a few "funny" votes.

That wasn't life advice.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is like when they put breathalyzers in bars so people could check if they were too drunk to drive. Within hours the patrons were betting on who could blow the highest number.


I was sitting in a bar with some friends and friends of friends, watching this scene and laughing. Friend of a friend was laughing and egging them on.

Turned out he owned the company that supplied them to local bars.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathead: How long until someone gets assaulted and kidnapped until they give over their card and PIN?


I mean, you'd assume Diplo was loaded anyway. Not a secret.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is like when they put breathalyzers in bars so people could check if they were too drunk to drive. Within hours the patrons were betting on who could blow the highest number.


My 21st birthday, eventually wound up at a frat house that had one.

/0.2
 
budrojr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would save everyone in the dating world a lot of time by incorporating this into Tinder or something.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now do the opposite where the leaders are the ones who own the least Bitcoin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 a song I wrote about spending your money and time, wisely.

Spend It Wisely
Youtube 55gMeE6iDK8
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: HotWingConspiracy: This is like when they put breathalyzers in bars so people could check if they were too drunk to drive. Within hours the patrons were betting on who could blow the highest number.

I was sitting in a bar with some friends and friends of friends, watching this scene and laughing. Friend of a friend was laughing and egging them on.

Turned out he owned the company that supplied them to local bars.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have a leaderboard showing each candidate's net worth as you enter the voting booth.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is like when they put breathalyzers in bars so people could check if they were too drunk to drive. Within hours the patrons were betting on who could blow the highest number.


0.26? Amateurs. Gimme that thing...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: We went from sharing pictures of our food to videos of popping pimples to pictures of our bank accounts.

New hotness: colonoscopy videos

...resist... the... urge...to post it
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mouser:

If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.

I dunno, over the year so far, with the market still down 5% for the year, having money in cash would not have been a bad strategy.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: We went from sharing pictures of our food to videos of popping pimples to pictures of our bank accounts.

New hotness: colonoscopy videos


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Checks list.

Yep.  Still not on it....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Mouser:

If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.

I dunno, over the year so far, with the market still down 5% for the year, having money in cash would not have been a bad strategy.


I would love to have $2.1 Million sitting in my bank. I guess I could live off the interest it makes.

I dunno, not good in math.

Probably why I don't have $2.1 million dollars.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: KarmicDisaster: Mouser:

If you have $2 million sitting in a bank account these days, you have very poor wealth management skills.

I dunno, over the year so far, with the market still down 5% for the year, having money in cash would not have been a bad strategy.

I would love to have $2.1 Million sitting in my bank. I guess I could live off the interest it makes.

I dunno, not good in math.

Probably why I don't have $2.1 million dollars.


Well, yeah, it would not take much effort to do better than just leaving it sit there, it's not hard to find accounts that actually pay interest at 3% now, or do CD ladders or something, as safe as anything, but still having cash would have outperformed the market even with no interest.  Especially since someone just having that much in their account obviously does not care about the FDIC insurance limit anyway so just stick it all in some online bank that lets you do ATM withdrawals.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I weep for mankind.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, I do the same thing as was done in this headline. When my phone autocorrects something to where it makes no goddam sense at all, I just f*cking ignore it. That's because it's not up to me to communicate. It's up to you motherf*ckers to figure out why I decided to waste your time with my careless, self-centered actions in the first place. So essentially what I'm saying here is you can all suck balls and go straight to hell, because I don't give two sh*ts about anyone except my own precious self.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When my phone autocorrects something to where it makes no goddam sense at all, I just f*cking ignore it

I drunkenly added an apostrophe in the wrong spot and now my phone insists every word ending in "S" should have one. I gave up trying to fix it eons ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I drunkenly added an apostrophe in the wrong spot and now my phone insists every word ending in "S" should have one. I gave up trying to fix it eons ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi, this is Jill with Jill's Cell phone tech support. I'm a kid and I know how to fix cell phone issues. What you need to do is go to settings, then select "autocorrect options..."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this can't possibly fail.
 
