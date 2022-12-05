 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   "There have also been shortages of key anesthesia medications that are used for most surgeries, and critical pain medications such as fentanyl, he added." What he can't just grab enough to kill every human on the planet off the internet?   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens in third world countries like what the USA has become.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's like 50-100 MILLION doses of tamiflu stockpiled around the country. I have 30,000...

Problem is, that sh*t doesn't do a goddamn thing. You have to take it IMMEDIATELY after you begin feeling symptoms and the full course of treatment is the length of the virus anyway... so it's mostly a complete waste.

Baxter is back to full production now, so fluid shortages have mostly gone away... Some specialized things are still tough, but available.

Injectables though? Yeah, that has been a f*cking b*tch for years now. Epi and Lidocaine injections have been like trying to find gold, especially the combos. Proprofol is plentiful and i have not seen any fentanyl shortages that would alarm me. There are other presentations available.

Lorazepam is just gone... that's a big one.

We have a serious problem in that only a few places make these key drugs and when they have issues we're all screwed. Some are made in other countries and that's it, no other source... like Vanocomycin... that was an issue in the past.

This is something that Congress needs to address, but LOL yeah, that ain't gonna happen. We need to discuss Hunter Biden's laptop for the next 2 years.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more profitable to keep production tightly matched with supply.  Excess capacity just for the sake of saving peoples lives robs money from the US health care industry.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the .99 version of Children's Tylenol is available, it's the $99 the hospitals give out that are in short supply
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fentanyl is not deadly on contact like the cops and media portray. You will not absorb a lethal dose by touching it in powder form.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A competent natonal government would recognize market failures for critical goods such as these and step in without hesitation.
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEA also limits in advance how much of a controlled substance may be produced in aggregate and also per each manufacturer.  Limits are also placed on precursor ingredients for manufacturing controlled drugs.  Just monitoring production would be much more rational, but hey war on drugs.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they doing on the lethal injection drug shortage?

It could be synergy time.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All of this!

The supply chain for meds has consolidated into single or dual sources for so many critical medications, and it isn't just the US that deals with problems, it is a global problem.

Heparin is the one that gets me, there are two primary sources last I checked, pigs in Italy and China.  A bad swine flu in either region will totally Bork the global supply of that drug.

And it isn't like someone is sitting on enough supply to make up for a failure in one region.

You mention Baxter, if their fluid supply plants in PR get knocked offline, it isn't like the 3 other primary fluid suppliers to the US market can step in and cover all of Baxters production.  There's typically about 2 weeks - one month in the distribution network, but once that dries out that's it.  Every other company will have their supply on protective allocation, and only have very small amounts available to non contracted customers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to go trick or treating in December.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
A competent government would do a lot of things that our government never even considers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Well, that's the key...

I have been SUPER diligent about keeping contacts and keeping my contracted allocations intact and increasing them at every opportunity.

It's a major pain in the ass and it's all so they can minimize supply to increase profitability and f*ck the rest of us just trying to keep our hospitals running.

It's super frustrating, but so far I've been able to stay ahead of most of it.

New customer or account? Well, you can f*ck right off then.

Been trying to also help a few people where I can, but the supply is so tight I can't do that as much as I'd like to.
 
functionisalwaystaken
Yea, the IV version might be.  Between the recent saline bag shortage, the higher cost of the injectable form, the labor of pharmacy mixing (you don't just get premade bags with the Tylenol in it) and the nurse to hang the bag.  Plus the hospital has a base rate of the drug of wholesale cost + X%
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just use the rainbow stuff like the kids do.
 
functionisalwaystaken
Are you in health system purchasing?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
runt-of-the-web.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
Congress did address it by removing support for the drug industry in Puerto Rico, causing Puerto Rico to be severely hurt economically and allowing the Chinese to manufacture our drugs. You have Clinton and all his deregulation that led to the economy collapsing in 2008 to thank.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a really bad time to get sick. Stay healthy out there.
Get vaccinated, wear a mask when needed.
Otherwise you might be farked.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For those that don't believe Clinton is responsible for moving our drug manufacturing from Puerto Rico to China:

Hazy Forecast for Puerto Rico : Taxes: Clinton's budget will phase out most tax breaks for U.S. firms. The commonwealth may try new incentives.
BY DAVID R. OLMOS
AUG. 16, 1993 12 AM PT

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1993-08-16-fi-24440-story.html
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heh... Am I that obvious?

Yeah, i purchase drugs all day long. It's incredibly frustrating most of the time.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do we have enough iPhones and OLED TVs coming? That's the important stuff.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
People like you keep drug dealers in business :)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
A competent government would be a full time job dealing with actual real life problems instead of spending 99% of the time fund raising and playing to the base for the next election.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
How much of PR are you willing to turn into a super fund site?   Be specific.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Which is weird because if they actually solved problems they would never have to worry about having to fundraise for elections ever again.
 
johnphantom
Carter saw fit to do so.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What he can't just grab enough to kill every human on the planet off the internet?

What will he do with the other handful?

//nasty, nasty drug.
 
