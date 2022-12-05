 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Of course Florida has an avocado-eating bear, how else are you going to protect the population from the guac crocs?   (wfla.com) divider line
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It'll stop as soon as it poops the first one.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We had a dog that loved avocadoes.  She lost a lot of weight when we moved away from the avocado groves.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think they're going to make a movie about this one
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

But with avocados
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
El oso tienes aguacates grandes!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The neighborhood folks could at least do the bear a solid and throw some toast out there. I mean, you want the bear to be hip, right?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Avocado toast aficionados inconsolable
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Avocados were spread by giant sloths.
Bigger bear species might almost be big enough to be proper seed movers.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still no native predator for the avacondas
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.crocs.comView Full Size


Blech!
 
