 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 285 of WW3: Three killed, six injured after explosion in Russian airfield near the city of Ryazan after a fuel tanker exploded. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
82
    More: News, Russia, Russian forces, Vladimir Putin, price cap, Prime Minister of Russia, European Union, Putin's most important source, Russian oil exports  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x339]

[Fark user image image 850x408]
[Fark user image image 850x403]


Dear Harlee,
I'm familiar with Deadpools and Tontines.
But this contest kinda baffles me.
What's the point?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: What's the point?


revelling in the destruction of the orc army, maybe?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Redh8t: What's the point?

revelling in the destruction of the orc army, maybe?


Aww, you silly Billy.
That's not what I was asking.

I'm just curious about how the spread works with the contest.
.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also a large explosion at Engels, one of the main bases for russian strategic bombers.

https://twitter.com/walter_report/status/1599659705726431232
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They never take credit for anything inside ru; such humility. I think the shadow dolphin invokes more fear.

Top news for December 4:

The Russian Federation began to launch less Shahed-136 through the cold

Russians in the east attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces with banned chemical weapons

Russia keeps 100 missiles ready in two seas - Navy

In the Zaporizhia direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 20 enemy bases in a week

On the Bakhmut direction, Russians lose more than 50 people every day
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
December 5 Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

, Zaporizhia
At night, the Russians fired rockets at the city's industrial infrastructure. According to available information, the people are unharmed. Rescue operations continue.

, Dnipropetrovsk region

After midnight, the Russians fired three rockets at Kryvyi Rih. We ended up in an industrial enterprise. An employee was killed. Rescuers got his body out from under the rubble of the destroyed production hall. Three more people were injured. They were taken to a local hospital. Doctors assess the condition of those hospitalized as moderate.

The Russian occupation forces again covered the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. The Marganets community came under fire. People are safe.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukroboronprom has completed a series of tests of a Ukrainian attack drone

"Today, a number of stages of successful testing are over. In compliance with the instructions of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we are moving to the stage of testing under the action of electronic warfare. After we successfully test the drone under the influence of electronic warfare, we hope that we will be able to see it in combat use. We promised before the end of this year, and we are trying to fulfill this promise, " Ukrobornprom's press secretary Natalia Sad said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only yesterday in Ukraine there were 127 fires in the residential sector - State Emergency Service

As a result of the fires, 4 people died, 5 more were injured.

The number of fires is increasing due to the neglect of important fire safety rules, the use of uncertified products for heating the home and cooking. Cases of fires and explosions in apartment buildings and private buildings have increased due to unauthorized use of gas cylinders.

The State Emergency Service urges compliance with fire safety rules.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yury Khmylyar was not only a fighter of the 103rd separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also a man-leader for his brothers.

He did not put pressure on his subordinates, gave him the opportunity to choose and respected him. He valued his people and never assigned tasks that could not be completed.

Before the start of the full-scale invasion, the defender had combat experience gained in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. In addition, he graduated from the National Academy of Ground Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny and the Military Academy.

Yurii died on November 12 during the battle with the Russian invaders. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Eternal glory to the hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The occupiers hiat Kharkiv region with rockets: a woman died

After 4 o'clock in the morning, the Russians hiat the civilian infrastructure of Kupyansk with missiles of the S-300 type. According to the preliminary data of the law enforcement officers, a woman died. Detailed information is being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🔥 There was an explosion at the Russian airfield in Engels, and a fuel tanker caught fire at another one

This is reported by the Russian mass media. In the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, 2 enemy strategic bombers were damaged by an explosion at the airfield in Engels. A gas tanker exploded at the airfield in the Ryazan region, killing three people.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today, the EU officially set a price limit for oil from Russia. The limit price for marine oil from the Russian Federation will be $60 per barrel. This is reported on the website of the European Council. The adopted decision will enter into force on December 5, 2022. Japan has also set a price cap on Russian crude oil

However, crude oil imported from the Sakhalin-2 plant is excluded from the restrictions. In Japan, this is explained by the "energy security of the country".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Spanish police seized three more bloodstained envelopes from the post office, addressed to Ukrainian consulates and embassies

Packages with what are believed to be animal eyes were addressed to the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga.

21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries have already been recorded.

"As already noted by Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian diplomats should not be intimidated or broken. We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and our victory ," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The British newspaper Financial Times recognized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "Person of the Year".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian Federation is developing an automated system that will allow issuing summons in absentia

According to the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this will become possible immediately after the launch of a single electronic database of conscripts.

After its commissioning, this system will provide the possibility of total control over conscripts who do not live at the place of registration. This guarantees that they will receive summonses even if physical contact is impossible.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

This year, the whole world saw the incredible power of volunteers, their huge contribution to the approach of our victory. How can you collect for drones, fast, optics, thermal imagers in a matter of hours. How to get everything, buy everything, bring everything. And then get it, buy it and bring it again, because that wasn't all.

Ukraine appreciates the efforts of each of you. Thank you for your kind hearts and tireless work!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worry about Patron


Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, pyrotechnicians of Ukraine have neutralized almost 300,000 explosive objects

760.9 square kilometers were also cleared. Ukrainian territories.

The total size of potentially dangerous territories in Ukraine is currently 174,000 square kilometers. - this is almost 30% of the total area of the state.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The Russian Federation is developing an automated system that will allow issuing summons in absentia

According to the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this will become possible immediately after the launch of a single electronic database of conscripts.

After its commissioning, this system will provide the possibility of total control over conscripts who do not live at the place of registration. This guarantees that they will receive summonses even if physical contact is impossible.


Makes it a lot easier to invent recruits to get your numbers up if they don't exist.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning campers! It's another weather update!

In Kiev, we start this week off well below freezing, but temperatures moderate to right at freezing by Wednesday, with a little bit of snow this week, but starting this weekend temperatures warm a good bit and things turn much more wet.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Kharkiv, we have similar very cool temperatures below freezing through Thursday, before they moderate to right around freezing for a good deal of rain, but temperatures do not get warm enough not to have the risk of Orcsicles.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Donetsk, conditions will be similar to Kharkiv, but much less rain will be seen when temperatures moderate by the end of the week.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Mariupol we also see well below freezing temps moderate up to around freezing by Friday, and a bit of snow and cold rain which will still make conditions miserable for any orcsicles who are already wet.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In Simferopol, Temps will stay right at freezing but not below through tomorrow, before a big warm up occurs through the middle of next week. It will remain a little wet throughout the foreseeable future.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally, in Zaporizhzhia, temperatures remain below freezing through Thursday, and are slow to warm up when the cold rain begins. The potential for Orcsicles exists through at least the weekend when temps warm up to 8C for a few hours during a dry period, before more rain moves in next week and temps begin to drop once more.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise missiles have been detected in the airspace over Ukraine - informs the head of Mykolaiv OVA

It is reported that the enemy launched missiles from the Black Sea.

Currently, the air alert continues in most regions of Ukraine. And explosions have already been heard in Kharkiv Oblast and Poltava Oblast - presumably, air defense systems are operating.

Be careful and take cover!151.7K views 06:41 EST
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air alert for the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

We believe in our defenders of the sky and in air defense!

Stay in shelters, warn your relatives!Our pilots work wonders, - the head of Mykolayiv OVA

The air defense forces of Ukraine and the air force are giving a strong rebuff to another attempt of a massive missile attack by the enemy.

So far, our PPO has successfully worked in:
Vinnytsia
Dnipropetrovsk
Poltava
Kharkivska
Zaporizhia
Cherkasy
and Kyiv regions

Keep it up!
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WegianWarrior: Also a large explosion at Engels, one of the main bases for russian strategic bombers.

https://twitter.com/walter_report/status/1599659705726431232


That is quite the deep rumbling boom! Judging by the time between flash and sound, it is about 3 miles from this camera, which means it had to be a very good sized explosion to still shake the house at such a distance, and there do seem to be a couple secondaries that can be seen but not heard. Wondering if they hit a bunker filled with explosives.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evacuees Living In Container Housing In Bucha Brave Freezing Temperatures And Power Cuts
Youtube TfQ7L2LY1ZY
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x339]

[Fark user image image 850x408]
[Fark user image image 850x403]

Dear Harlee,
I'm familiar with Deadpools and Tontines.
But this contest kinda baffles me.
What's the point?


Winners will get free months of TotalFark, paid for by everyone who didn't win. Right now there is a full year of TotalFark for the lucky Farker (or two Farkers) who guesses/guess closest to the total Orc troop casualties per the December 25th Ukrainian General Staff Russian Casualty report.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, the point is dead orcs.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Redh8t: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x339]

[Fark user image image 850x408]
[Fark user image image 850x403]

Dear Harlee,
I'm familiar with Deadpools and Tontines.
But this contest kinda baffles me.
What's the point?

Winners will get free months of TotalFark, paid for by everyone who didn't win. Right now there is a full year of TotalFark for the lucky Farker (or two Farkers) who guesses/guess closest to the total Orc troop casualties per the December 25th Ukrainian General Staff Russian Casualty report.

[Fark user image 850x339]

Also, the point is dead orcs.


Gambling on death and war has got to be one of the most ghoulish and disgusting things I've ever seen and I am so in!!!

/103,449
// :-P
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.

Are we doing this by TPIR rules?  If so, I bid $1.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Good morning campers! It's another weather update!

In Kiev, we start this week off well below freezing, but temperatures moderate to right at freezing by Wednesday, with a little bit of snow this week, but starting this weekend temperatures warm a good bit and things turn much more wet.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Kharkiv, we have similar very cool temperatures below freezing through Thursday, before they moderate to right around freezing for a good deal of rain, but temperatures do not get warm enough not to have the risk of Orcsicles.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Donetsk, conditions will be similar to Kharkiv, but much less rain will be seen when temperatures moderate by the end of the week.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Mariupol we also see well below freezing temps moderate up to around freezing by Friday, and a bit of snow and cold rain which will still make conditions miserable for any orcsicles who are already wet.
[Fark user image 850x697]

In Simferopol, Temps will stay right at freezing but not below through tomorrow, before a big warm up occurs through the middle of next week. It will remain a little wet throughout the foreseeable future.
[Fark user image 850x697]

Finally, in Zaporizhzhia, temperatures remain below freezing through Thursday, and are slow to warm up when the cold rain begins. The potential for Orcsicles exists through at least the weekend when temps warm up to 8C for a few hours during a dry period, before more rain moves in next week and temps begin to drop once more.
[Fark user image 850x697]


hey, um, can you add a pic of mexican weather weatherwoman Yanet Garcia with these updates? Or something equivalent? Asking for a friend.

starcentralmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Wait.

Are we doing this by TPIR rules?  If so, I bid $1.


I believe the entrance fee is a month of TF.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: hey, um, can you add a pic of mexican weather weatherwoman Yanet Garcia with these updates? Or something equivalent? Asking for a friend.


or you could not, because Father_Jack can just go and buy a Bildzeitung if he wants to ogle Page Three girls...
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The British newspaper Financial Times recognized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "Person of the Year".

[Fark user image 500x508]


He doesn't need accolades; he needs ammo.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack: hey, um, can you add a pic of mexican weather weatherwoman Yanet Garcia with these updates? Or something equivalent? Asking for a friend.

[starcentralmagazine.com image 636x352]

The Padre's recovery is clearly going well.
In the meantime, since things are like to be interesting today, the coffee kiddie pool has been supplemented with a rack of additional coffee pots for your own custom blends. Please remember that the orange pots are for decaf.(Yes, decaf is the work of the devil, but some folks don't like or can't tolerate the high-test stuff, and I won't be around to use the AED.)
Bagels and cream cheese are on the break tables. See you later!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 26 to December 2 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | The are signs of the upcoming Big Ulrainian Counterattack towards Crimea
Youtube 9QeCPxwO1v4

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Winners will get free months of TotalFark, paid for by everyone who didn't win.


"The only winning move is not to play the game" just took on a whole new level of meaning...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil cap for shipped oil should kick in this week. I mean technically, if you find a way to ship the oil w/o using an EU/G7/or Aussie vessel or insurer, the cap doesn't apply. But why any country would go so out of the way to pay Russia more for oil is not reasonable.

Plus, the cap value is very close to the discounts Russia is giving India and China already. So why should other countries feel like they are not entitled to the same deal those two were getting even before the cap?

Even if Russia sets up the shipping and insurance to bypass the cap in some shipments, you'd have to be a fool to not haggle them as close to the cap price as possible.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Russian soldiers got caught so bad
Youtube VZaS7vr15Xg

Yesterdays Artur (actually funny for first half)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: xanadian: Wait.

Are we doing this by TPIR rules?  If so, I bid $1.

I believe the entrance fee is a month of TF.


Ah, well, already having TF it would be pointless if I won; but I'd be happy to contribute a month to the winner...or runner-up...or whatever.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
04 Dec: SUCCESS. Ukrainians PENETRATE Russian Defense | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube pR_lEdqLihY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9QeCPxwO1v4]
Yesterdays daily Denys


Welcome back!
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dmitri of War Translated has a couple of Russian reactions to the Engels boom:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Day 285 of WW3: Three killed, six injured after explosion in Russian airfield near the city of Ryazan after a fuel tanker exploded. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion"

Ummm... Pizza Pizza?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Father_Jack: hey, um, can you add a pic of mexican weather weatherwoman Yanet Garcia with these updates? Or something equivalent? Asking for a friend.

[starcentralmagazine.com image 636x352]

The Padre's recovery is clearly going well.
In the meantime, since things are like to be interesting today, the coffee kiddie pool has been supplemented with a rack of additional coffee pots for your own custom blends. Please remember that the orange pots are for decaf.(Yes, decaf is the work of the devil, but some folks don't like or can't tolerate the high-test stuff, and I won't be around to use the AED.)
Bagels and cream cheese are on the break tables. See you later!


Is it good or bad that today I learned we have a doctor on staff?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: doctorguilty: Father_Jack: hey, um, can you add a pic of mexican weather weatherwoman Yanet Garcia with these updates? Or something equivalent? Asking for a friend.

[starcentralmagazine.com image 636x352]

The Padre's recovery is clearly going well.
In the meantime, since things are like to be interesting today, the coffee kiddie pool has been supplemented with a rack of additional coffee pots for your own custom blends. Please remember that the orange pots are for decaf.(Yes, decaf is the work of the devil, but some folks don't like or can't tolerate the high-test stuff, and I won't be around to use the AED.)
Bagels and cream cheese are on the break tables. See you later!

Is it good or bad that today I learned we have a doctor on staff?


The AED uses itself. you just stick the sticky things where the diagram says.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Dmitri of War Translated has a couple of Russian reactions to the Engels boom:

[Fark user image 600x1039]


Engels boom? I must have missed this
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.