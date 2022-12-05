 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   But it's pronounced "Throatwobbler Mangrove"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to be a pest, I thought it was "Throatwarbler"-but nvm. All good!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Garvey Is Your Substitute Teacher - Key & Peele
Youtube OQaLic5SE_I
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman explained she is currently expecting a daughter and wants to give her an "old-fashioned" name, with Octavia being her frontrunner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will never persuade me that his parents didn't just mis-spell his name at the hospital:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Pronounced La-ver-ne-us)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

That's AzWeePay!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Imagine is going to be correcting people her entire life, or at least until she changes her name.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Richard Johnsons across the world nod knowingly.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine: "There's no heaven."
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobby Tables approves
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Imagine: "There's no heaven Nevaeh."


FTFY.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We welcomed a beautiful little girl into this world named Imagine in 2018. (Em-ah-jen)."

Why not simply call her Emma-Jen?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a Reddit thread you say?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rnatalie: My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).


No she didn't, because that's an urban legend that's been going around for at least 25 years.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NobleHam: rnatalie: My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).

No she didn't, because that's an urban legend that's been going around for at least 25 years.


No, that's Becky.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about this name: Pouchina Clitus...... Try to say/pronounce it without laughing or giggling..
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I have a fwend in Wome named Biggus Dickus..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My name is Nurse Dix. We wanted something unusual for our daughter, so we opted for the name, Fonda. We were so proud on her 18th birthday when she debuted at the Dance-O-Rama on the east side. She made purt near $100 that day.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imogen is a perfectly cromulent name.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NobleHam: rnatalie: My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).

No she didn't, because that's an urban legend that's been going around for at least 25 years.


No, I've actually met more than one person, usually from India or Bangladesh or Pakistan with the name that is pronounced'shia-theed' but with an unfortunate choice of Latin characters to represent the phonemes.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well if a person made a Reddit post you know it's true. It's not like you can fake a social media post and lie on Reddit. I'm sure soon this thread will be full of people who know a teacher and swears they had a kid named La-ah(LaDashAh) or ABCDEFGHIJKMNOP (Noel) or some other crazy name.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yesno Yeahnaw reporting for duty.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NobleHam: rnatalie: My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).

No she didn't, because that's an urban legend that's been going around for at least 25 years.


Perhaps, but in working tier 2 tech support I did take a problem call off the hands of a woman named Shemale (Pronounced She-mall-ay). Who does this shiat to their children?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Comic Strip Presents More Bad News (1988)
Youtube gaDifPYX8-w
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Poor Imagine is going to be correcting people her entire life, or at least until she changes her name.


It's easy if you try.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: [Fark user image image 425x320]


Or after prostate cancer surgery.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PirateKing: NobleHam: rnatalie: My sister-in-law actually had a student in her third grade class whose name was pronounced shih-THAY-ed (shiathead).

No she didn't, because that's an urban legend that's been going around for at least 25 years.

No, I've actually met more than one person, usually from India or Bangladesh or Pakistan with the name that is pronounced'shia-theed' but with an unfortunate choice of Latin characters to represent the phonemes.


There is that one woman who made a video that aired on Tosh.0 once.

/what the f**k comes after six?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My ex worked in the NICU in central Virginia and she saw a few good names. Twin Elvis and Elvira and Cafeteria (the mother thought it was a beautiful name and she had never seen it before). A lot of those people came from south western Virginia, strange land.
Also, my father and uncle were both named Richard and went by Dick, it was common a long time ago but now seems strange.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: My name is Nurse Dix. We wanted something unusual for our daughter, so we opted for the name, Fonda. We were so proud on her 18th birthday when she debuted at the Dance-O-Rama on the east side. She made purt near $100 that day.


I've seen her twin sister, Fondle.
 
