(Forbes) Buying public: "Hm, there sure are a lot of EV options that won't leave my automobile at the mercy of an attention-whoring, impulsive Nazi coddler"
72
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like Ford.  I was in a Ford car in 3 different traffic accidents, none my fault, and I got out of the car unhurt.  The last accident it rolled across 3 lanes.  I was really happy to get out of it unhurt, with the exception of burns from the airbag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tesla owners remind me a lot of the people who bought Saturns just so they could play softball together. I suppose if you are willing to spend six figures on a status symbol becoming a nazi isn't much of a stretch at all.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I like Ford.  I was in a Ford car in 3 different traffic accidents, none my fault, and I got out of the car unhurt.  The last accident it rolled across 3 lanes.  I was really happy to get out of it unhurt, with the exception of burns from the airbag.


Do you buy cars according to their Ken Brock videos?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Really glad I went with VW ID.4 last year. Musk aside, I'm hearing of so many service issues with Tesla lately.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Notabunny: aleister_greynight: I like Ford.  I was in a Ford car in 3 different traffic accidents, none my fault, and I got out of the car unhurt.  The last accident it rolled across 3 lanes.  I was really happy to get out of it unhurt, with the exception of burns from the airbag.

Do you buy cars according to their Ken Brock videos?


I don't drive any more, I just know that particular car was safe as fark.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: I'm hearing of so many service issues with Tesla lately.


I suppose that catching fire and burning to the ground while parked does technically qualify as a service issue.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elmo is sure looking like it won't be long before he's bricking your Tesla unless you show him your mail-in ballot fully completed with Donald Trump written in for every office.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't afford an EV but if I could the Mustang Mach E and Rivian pickup both look really good in person.

And absolutely Musk is the reason I no longer want a Tesla. Hell the Tesla factory in Fremont California is just a few miles down the freeway from my home. I would LOVE to buy a car made by people right here where I live and work. But Extremist Elmo over here is making his narcissistic sociopathy a national security issue.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla exists to sell carbon credits to US car manufacturers to keep them from developing their EV fleet like several foreign makers.

But since Tesla was an all EV car company, they got a shiatload of carbon credits they could sell and still make shiatty cars.

Now that Ford/GM/Chrysler are making a much larger fleet of EVs, they don't need to buy Elon's anymore, which is cutting into Tesla's bottom line
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Polestar 2 is such a great looking car.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I suppose that catching fire and burning to the ground


Wait are we talking about Tesla or Twitter?
 
fourthsword
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: The Polestar 2 is such a great looking car.


That is my nickname for my girlfriend...my wife doesn't like it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my 2014 Touareg diesel finally bites the dust, I am buying an ID.4.  I've had very good luck with Volkswagen so I will continue rolling the dice.
My stepdaughter wants me to buy a Tesla, and won't shut up about it.  She's very much into status symbols, so a Tesla is certainly appealing to her.  She's a huge Musk fan even though she's a lesbian and recently converted to Judaism.  She also believes crypto and Web3 are the future, so there's that bit of nonsense as well.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want an EV, but aren't Tesla's looking a little dated now?  When was the last style refresh?

My eye is on the Ioniq, but I swore I'd never buy another Hyundai.

/maybe the MachE but without dealer markup
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tesla owners remind me a lot of the people who bought Saturns just so they could play softball together. I suppose if you are willing to spend six figures on a status symbol becoming a nazi isn't much of a stretch at all.


Who ever thought the Saturns were status symbols? They were sub-$30k cars, some early models in the ~$15k range without power steering or air conditioning (usually the cheaper SL2s).  Nobody bought one to drive to the country club and be snooty with the average Porsche or BMW owner.

Saturns were positioned as an everyman's car for people who wanted to buy American without being part of the standard Big 3 (yes they were a GM subsidiary but they started out doing their own thing before management turf wars resulted in them being folded back into mainstream GM and basically selling rebadged Opels or Pontiacs). There were Saturn owner groups but they weren't nearly as insufferable as Tesla stans.

Anyway If i wanted a new EV I don't know what I'd look for. I'd rather do an EV swap in a nice older car, honestly. I don't like much of anything about new cars except their improved fuel economy/power output. Touchscreens, hackable key fobs, electric-everything, planned obsolescence in the electronics, etc. Why would i want that?
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I like Ford.  I was in a Ford car in 3 different traffic accidents, none my fault, and I got out of the car unhurt.  The last accident it rolled across 3 lanes.  I was really happy to get out of it unhurt, with the exception of burns from the airbag.


By that metric, the Geo Tracker I drove into the ground in the '90s was a safer vehicle, because it didn't have those pesky airbags. I was T-boned in one wreck, rear-ended in another, sideswiped on the interstate which spun me around 180 degrees and stalled out in the middle of the highway, requiring me to start it and drive it into the ditch before the two trucks hiat me, rolled it upside down twice into ditches (Damn deer). Walked away from all of them without a scratch. By the end, it was held together with duct tape and spit, and the under body rust had destroyed the bolts holding the seats to the floor, but it still ran good.
file.kelleybluebookimages.comView Full Size

Damn, I miss that car. Got 198,000 miles out of 'er before it failed a vehicle inspection.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tesla owners remind me a lot of the people who bought Saturns just so they could play softball together. I suppose if you are willing to spend six figures on a status symbol becoming a nazi isn't much of a stretch at all.


We bought ours for $40,000 three years ago because there weren't any other good EV options. The Leaf had a range of under 50 miles. The Chevy was under-featued, got poor reviews, and didn't cost much less. The idea that we are somehow potential Nazis because of that choice is, frankly, utterly stupid. And if you aren't just shiatpuking for the fun if it you are pretty damned stupid, especially if you are saying"You should have had Obama's time machine and taken a quick trip to the future."
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sleze: So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?


You keep saying "low quality build" like a mantra. Exactly what is low quality? I have noticed no problems, not even the undefined "interior" or "fit and finish" that the "I renounce Teams and all it's works" crowd loves to drone on about.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mean man takes my censorship channel away, he a Nazi, he a racist, wah wah.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bought a Leaf for about as much as the tires on a Tesla would cost, it's awesome.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bought a Model Y Long Range last year after owning 9 VWs and one BMW.  The BMW was a bucket list item that was heavily subsidized by VW buying my Touareg TDI back after 5 years.  I traded that BMW in on the Y and am happy I did.  I love the car and think Elon is a moron that needs to be biatchslapped back to reality.  The ID.4 was coming out when I decided to get rid of the BMW and I couldn't even test drive one so I didn't go that route.  Plus, the range wasn't as good.  I'll probably go back to VW for my next car.  I've had enough Elon.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I like Ford.  I was in a Ford car in 3 different traffic accidents, none my fault, and I got out of the car unhurt.  The last accident it rolled across 3 lanes.  I was really happy to get out of it unhurt, with the exception of burns from the airbag.


That car is clearly haunted.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size


Hopefully!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Mean man takes my censorship channel away, he a Nazi, he a racist, wah wah.


He enabled the accounts and retweeted white national crud.  But continue worshipping rich men by all means.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?


Sales aren't actually falling (for now). Tesla's share of US EV sales has gone from 80% to 65%. The raw numbers are actually up, and Tesla's market share among all cars is increasing.
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even better, he wants to take you to Mars!

And I'm not talking about Pennsylvania!

/Would you buy a used rocket from this man?
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: The Polestar 2 is such a great looking car.


I don't think the people running Geely in the PRC are better human beings than Elon Musk. I hate what he's doing and haven't gone back on Twitter since he reinstated Trump, but the idea you're a better person for buying a Polestar is pretty silly.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: When my 2014 Touareg diesel finally bites the dust, I am buying an ID.4.  I've had very good luck with Volkswagen so I will continue rolling the dice.
My stepdaughter wants me to buy a Tesla, and won't shut up about it.  She's very much into status symbols, so a Tesla is certainly appealing to her.  She's a huge Musk fan even though she's a lesbian and recently converted to Judaism.  She also believes crypto and Web3 are the future, so there's that bit of nonsense as well.


She'll want a Subaru EV when they finally make one...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey Musky, how's all the publicity from buys Twitter going?

Fark user imageView Full Size



hahahahahahahahahahahaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Mean man takes my censorship channel away, he a Nazi, he a racist, wah wah.


You don't usually see gravitas and rationality like this on the Internet these days. What a compelling, well-constructed argument for some folks just needing to not post anything, ever, anywhere.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sleze: So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?


Isn't that universal for that battery type?

I have a cheaper EV, and the batteries are rated for 10 years as well. Though, I can replace them for 2K, lower capacity of course, which is probably why. Maybe they'll be cheaper come replacement time.
 
Likwit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Glad to see we hit a bunch of the favorite EV disinformation talking points. Elon being a dumbfark shouldn't be construed as a green light to spread oil industry and Russian propaganda.
 
Likwit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: When my 2014 Touareg diesel finally bites the dust, I am buying an ID.4.  I've had very good luck with Volkswagen so I will continue rolling the dice.
My stepdaughter wants me to buy a Tesla, and won't shut up about it.  She's very much into status symbols, so a Tesla is certainly appealing to her.  She's a huge Musk fan even though she's a lesbian and recently converted to Judaism.  She also believes crypto and Web3 are the future, so there's that bit of nonsense as well.

She'll want a Subaru EV when they finally make one...


They made one. The wheels were falling off and a European independent tester found it underperforms the advertised range by nearly 50%.
 
ssa5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3rd paragraph in and we have "-Tesla's cofounder" and already we have #3,152,102 article on Elmo that the author has never bothered to research anything. And for the #15,241,231 time HE WAS NOT THE FOUNDER!, just like he titled himself the Chief Engineer at SpaceX, even though he is qualified to only clean the toilets only there.
 
Likwit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: sleze: So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?

Isn't that universal for that battery type?

I have a cheaper EV, and the batteries are rated for 10 years as well. Though, I can replace them for 2K, lower capacity of course, which is probably why. Maybe they'll be cheaper come replacement time.


No. That's propaganda. The only way you'd see degradation that bad in just 10 years is if you were at 350,000 miles or so.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: JerseyTim: The Polestar 2 is such a great looking car.

I don't think the people running Geely in the PRC are better human beings than Elon Musk. I hate what he's doing and haven't gone back on Twitter since he reinstated Trump, but the idea you're a better person for buying a Polestar is pretty silly.


I don't think you're a bad person for buying a Tesla, either. I'm more wary about the build issues I keep seeing with them.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Really wish media would stop quoting ignorant activists.

Activists don't actually buy things. Normal middle-of-the-road hard working people buy things, and we don't give two rats asses what some California jobless sign-carrying liberal whack thinks.

That's why advertisers are going back to Twitter. They realized the people with the big mouths didn't back them up with purchases when they left.

It really is that simple.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a gen 2 Volt, I wished they had continued that body style and just extended the range instead of coming up with the Bolt. But even though it only does ~40 miles max on electric, since the pandemic and becoming full time remote, I almost never have to fuel it up unless I am taking a long trip.
I'd like to get something newer but like all the other cars I've ever owned I'll just drive it until the wheels fall off, I have over 100k on it and it still works like a champ.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Really wish media would stop quoting ignorant activists.

Activists don't actually buy things. Normal middle-of-the-road hard working people buy things, and we don't give two rats asses what some California jobless sign-carrying liberal whack thinks.

That's why advertisers are going back to Twitter. They realized the people with the big mouths didn't back them up with purchases when they left.

It really is that simple.


Awwww, posted from your double-wide as you wait for your disability deposit?
You haven't worked a hard day in your life, Cletus.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking: Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge works with DC fast charging. Here's the battery:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.


What do you gain by having the motor right next to the wheel? Honest question.
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.


The Voltec power train used by GM is very similar, just with the addition of a gas engine. The gas engine only drives a generator to charge the batteries if needed so other than that it functions the same.
 
Likwit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.


There are a ton of good EVs now. The question is whether or not you can get your hands on one. Even if you can, they'll likely be well above MSRP.

Hyundai/KIA's entry level EVs are incredible, and their luxury cars are very good. The Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are great. Stellantis electric cars aren't ground-up EVs, but they tend to be pretty efficient and, despite what most Farkers probably think, the French ones are very reliable. The smaller battery Nissan Ariya is quite good, but they're having trouble making them. The LEAF is, as always, a tough one. If your area's climate and your driving style fit, it's bullet-proof. A used LEAF e+ is the best bargain in all of EVdom right now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: sleze: So it's this idiot who is causing Telsa sales to fall and not high cost, low build quality, or the $20K cost to replace a battery after 10 years (or accept a 20-35% drop in range)?

You keep saying "low quality build" like a mantra. Exactly what is low quality? I have noticed no problems, not even the undefined "interior" or "fit and finish" that the "I renounce Teams and all it's works" crowd loves to drone on about.


I have sat in several Teslas. The interiors are cheap plastic crap, especially when compared to other cars in the same price range.
Inspecting the exterior construction showed shoddy work. Uneven gaps in panels, and other obvious imperfections.
If you're happy with your Tesla, that's fine.
But the build quality is sub standard for its price range.

And when Elon decided to throw a temper tantrum four years ago and call someone a pedophile, because his lordship was not allowed to take part in a rescue; that's when I was done thinking he was a sane person.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Elmo is sure looking like it won't be long before he's bricking your Tesla unless you show him your mail-in ballot fully completed with Donald Trump written in for every office.


He might have your car bricked if you post something on Twitter he doesn't like.  I would consider that a legitimate concern nowadays.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lars The Canadian Viking: Are there good alternatives to Tesla now? Most EVs I saw before were just normal cars with a motor stuffed where the engine would go. Are there companies making ones where the motor is right next to the wheel, and battery packs are flat along the bottom of the car like Tesla?

Companies still have to figure out the DC fast charge compatibility.

What do you gain by having the motor right next to the wheel? Honest question.


losing less power to drivetrain additions.
Also helps with weight distribution.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

darinwil: I have a gen 2 Volt, I wished they had continued that body style and just extended the range instead of coming up with the Bolt. But even though it only does ~40 miles max on electric, since the pandemic and becoming full time remote, I almost never have to fuel it up unless I am taking a long trip.
I'd like to get something newer but like all the other cars I've ever owned I'll just drive it until the wheels fall off, I have over 100k on it and it still works like a champ.


I love my gen 2 volt was well. I get about 46 miles EV in the winter and 69 in the summer, so I rarely need gas. Comfortable and fun to drive. I'll probably run it into the ground before buying a full EV.
 
