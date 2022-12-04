 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Family dog chases squirrel into neighbor's yard, where they all quickly discover he's a gun-nut   (foxla.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I would definitely move, I wouldn't want to sleep another night next door to that homicidal maniac.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I would definitely move, I wouldn't want to sleep another night next door to that homicidal maniac.


But now you know where he sleeps.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Who gave a gun to a squirrel??
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Lambskincoat: I would definitely move, I wouldn't want to sleep another night next door to that homicidal maniac.e

But now you know where he sleeps.


My thought exactly. The gun nut would have a nasty accident a few night later if that were my cat.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Responsible gun owner meets responsible dog owner.
/Who the hell would shoot a farkin' Lab?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Responsible gun owner meets responsible dog owner.
/Who the hell would shoot a farkin' Lab?


A guy who desperately need to win at least one argument, even if it was against a dog.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's all part of Gods plan!"
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well there goes the neighborhood.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of problem the neighbor could have with Mr. Caballero???
 
Masakyst
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would definitely move, I wouldn't want to sleep another night next door to that homicidal maniac.


Move to where? Some place in the US that doesn't have a trigger-happy gun nut in the neighborhood? lol good luck
 
docilej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it have been less problematic if he shot the squirrel instead?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Responsible gun owner meets responsible dog owner.
/Who the hell would shoot a farkin' Lab?


Maybe he thought it was a "Meth Lab" and shot it to protect the neighborhood.
 
meathome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brave gun owner. Wouldn't even let them retrieve the pup to try and save him/her, THEN shot it several more times (allegedly).

I don't normally subscribe to redneck justice, but in this case, it's well deserved.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I bought this property solely for my doggy, to run around freely. For this to happen it's unimaginable."

Keep. Your. Farking. Dogs. On. Your. Property.

I see this all the damn time. Dog owners pissed because someone took their pack to the shelter, or they go on a rant about people needing to slow down on the highway, or their dogs going missing because "they're country dogs! I ain't gonna tie mah dawgs up!" and someone quipping back "They were four goddamn miles from your house!".

I'm betting this is the 50th time the dog has "chased a squirrel" and left yard bombs in the shooter's yard, and Mr. Pearl Clutcher got huffy at the audacity of being told to be responsible by a mere philistine pleb.
 
meathome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Superjoe: I wonder what kind of problem the neighbor could have with Mr. Caballero???


Dunno, but according to the article they've only been there 2 weeks, so I'm thinking the neighbor has a problem with a lot of people.
 
