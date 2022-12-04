 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Why did Florida Man stab his mom, sister, resulting in mother's death? "Because she never pushed me to be a man"   (cbs12.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Killing your parents is basically just throwing a tantrum but with knives.  So great job on going backward.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Killing your mom isn't very manly, Florida man.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dang, his neck is as wide as his head.

cbs12.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lorelle: Dang, his neck is as wide as his head.

[cbs12.com image 850x477]


But is the neck wide or head pin?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21? How the hell would he know what makes someone a man? I'm sure his mother had a better idea of manliness than he could, having been born practically yesterday.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, you'll have plenty of time now, princess. Raiford will make a man out of you one way or another.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Curse you, sister-mom, for not making me more like you!" <smashes mirror>

/wut?
 
oldtaku
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The real tragedy here, as with COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, is that Florida people aren't killing each other fast enough.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pornhub is not real life. Your Mom is not going to make you a man.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure she tried.
Johnny Cash - Mama Tried
Youtube 7CahU8bSgyA
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, she wouldn't buy him a gift certificate to the local scrotum tanning salon?
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now he can go to prison and finally become a real man.
 
