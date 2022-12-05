 Skip to content
(Bob Dobbs)   The blast from the past, zombie Bob sputters a bit   (subgenius.com)
    SUBGENIUS MINISTERS, CHURCH OF THE SUBGENIUS, Hour of Slack show  
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Upvoted. The pol tab needs more slack.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Upvoted. The pol tab needs more slack.


Thanks for the up vote Mr or Ms Error. I became an ordained minister after paying the 35 bucks many years ago and spent many happy hours posting on the SubGenius forum. The Fark comment section reminds me of the very same thing. There is a sad part about this though. Rev. Stang lost my info many years latter and said I was not a member. I am still not over it 15 years and 45 days latter. Kinda like my best friend, Billy Dog that died 43 years and 17 days ago.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ruudbob: Fingerware Error: Upvoted. The pol tab needs more slack.

Thanks for the up vote Mr or Ms Error. I became an ordained minister after paying the 35 bucks many years ago and spent many happy hours posting on the SubGenius forum. The Fark comment section reminds me of the very same thing. There is a sad part about this though. Rev. Stang lost my info many years latter and said I was not a member. I am still not over it 15 years and 45 days latter. Kinda like my best friend, Billy Dog that died 43 years and 17 days ago.


I'm not following any of this but am impressed with your precise dating.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh if you want, but hasn't the end goal of all social progress been to increase the amount of slack in our lives?

You only think it's a prank but actually... they're on to something.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had Slack since 1984. Allow my ultimate CSB to Dobbstown:

Fall of 1984. I had spent summer homeless after being kicked out of the house I knew for seven years. Everything I owned was gone. I had nothing. While I was homeless I missed almost every letter from college telling me what to do, but I had the one letter saying I was accepted.

So I showed up, sans 'matriculation', application and fornication. I had my letter of acceptance, though, and they had no choice! I was in college but I had no money. Or classes. Or anywhere to live. Uh oh.

I finally managed to get a set of classes lined up ( hell if I remember though one was Film History, awesome, free movies ). These classes wanted books. I went to the bookstore on campus and lo and behold at the farthest end of the store I saw Him. "Bob"

I had read a High Times excerpt of The Book callled "Bad Things". I knew the face, the pipe. As I priced every book for classes I was drawn to The Book. I then saw it was only 10 bucks. The classroom books were hundreds of dollars. I had twenty. Guess what I bought.

I proceeded to get high, as I tended to do, a lot, and read the whole. Farking. Thing. In one night. I was hooked. It was the greatest bit of literature I had ever read. BAR NONE! I quit college, slacked off, never looked back. Oh I have paid in pain and suffering but ,y pipe burns bright to this day.

/ Praise Dobbs since 1984.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry it's so big but you kind of need to to see the whole end-times family activity guide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember when Letterman on NBC in the late 1980s early 1990s had part of a Dobbshead in the background? I have tried for years to find a photo. It is there. I swear.

/ I've got the original pamphlets ffs.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Slack is not fungible; your Slack is not the same as my Slack.

There is no Law of Conservation of Slack.  By giving me Slack, you create more Slack for yourself.

One can always use more Slack, especially in one's pants.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: Slack is not fungible; your Slack is not the same as my Slack.

There is no Law of Conservation of Slack.  By giving me Slack, you create more Slack for yourself.

One can always use more Slack, especially in one's pants.


Have you considered if it's Fun Giblets!?

/ Eeeeeyaaaaddayaydaydyadyaydyada
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On X-Day itself, July 5th, 1998, I was busy loading up equipment from my band's X-Night party. That 7am I was hungover and in no mood for any pleasure saucers. Thus I am still here.

/ Right?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ballad of 'Bob' Dobbs
Youtube lkOzznp4QW0


/ Oblig
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Arise" is something to be seen. I have the VHS tape. I am OLD.

/ For laughs I'd call Stang himself personally.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously the Book farked me up. i was never the same. LSD, weed, alcohol, none of those things had the effect on my brain as that damned book. I changed that night. Never the same. Never. It was a joke yet there was so much dirty rotten truth in that tome then anything I had ever seen. It should be considered one of the greatest books ever written. Easily top three for me, if not number one. It's just an amazing read.

/ Revelation X is just a hate screed; 3-Fisted Tales is pretty entertaining.
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
