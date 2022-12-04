 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Shooting homeowners association president, her husband over "HOA issues" guarantees you'll be finding new accommodations very soon   (wfla.com) divider line
21
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this where we all post the Chris Rock meme?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's kind of extreme.  Like a mob hit.  HOAs: Serious Business.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It does appear to us from witness statements that the shooter and Ginger had some disagreement over HOA issues," Sheriff Snyder told TCPalm. "I don't know what those were, though."

Dammit, that's what I wanted to know!
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
chris rock, i understand dot jpg
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure it was over something totally rational, like evicting the shooter because he was 5 minutes late to putting his garbage can away and he didn't put it fully in the designated space when he did.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So it isn't thunderHoAdome where you get to keep the house of the weak?  That takes away all of the fun.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure it was over something totally rational, like evicting the shooter because he was 5 minutes late to putting his garbage can away and he didn't put it fully in the designated space when he did.


"Your grass is 1/6 of an inch too long. You have two weeks to vacate the premises"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over apparent HOA issues on Saturday, according to deputies.

Perhaps we should suspend the shooter with pay until we know the full details of the investigation.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The shooter was innocent.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
uberhumor.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jury nullification incoming.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In your new neighborhood, it's unfortunately common for people to have things planted in their backyard, without consultation.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Is this where we all post the Chris Rock meme?


I already did in another thread, but I supposed it applies to HOA rules:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssa5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mangoose: If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.


Sorry you get to be called out for this, but this is an amazingly stupid statement the gets oft repeated here. Consider the number of homes that include HOAs, townhomes and condos almost always, and what you have left is a very small market of homes. Most people simply have no choice, none at all. But of course you and many others know that, just need that self righteous chance of indignation to the poors who cant afford the 5 bedroom mansion. Ignorant, elitist, and just outright stupid.
 
gaspode
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean they probably shouldn't have done it but it isn't like anyone should go round caring.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ssa5: Mangoose: If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.

Sorry you get to be called out for this, but this is an amazingly stupid statement the gets oft repeated here. Consider the number of homes that include HOAs, townhomes and condos almost always, and what you have left is a very small market of homes. Most people simply have no choice, none at all. But of course you and many others know that, just need that self righteous chance of indignation to the poors who cant afford the 5 bedroom mansion. Ignorant, elitist, and just outright stupid.


It hurts to be living in an age when you can't be certain what is and what isn't satire.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mangoose: If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: ssa5: Mangoose: If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.

Sorry you get to be called out for this, but this is an amazingly stupid statement the gets oft repeated here. Consider the number of homes that include HOAs, townhomes and condos almost always, and what you have left is a very small market of homes. Most people simply have no choice, none at all. But of course you and many others know that, just need that self righteous chance of indignation to the poors who cant afford the 5 bedroom mansion. Ignorant, elitist, and just outright stupid.

It hurts to be living in an age when you can't be certain what is and what isn't satire.


But does it really hurt, or are you just saying that to be ironic?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The victims didn't recognize that the time had come to bow out gracefully

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aungen: Mangoose: If you're dumb enough to buy into a HoA, you deserve what you get.

[Fark user image 425x375]


That's awful

/why the hell waste sedation on a corpse in a ditch?
//they're already pretty incapable of fighting back
///barring T virus issues or something I suppose
 
