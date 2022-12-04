 Skip to content
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1464

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So while visiting my family in Redneckville, AL, I made turkey stock from the leftover pieces of a backup turkey and then was stumped by what to do with it - the meat was already going into a casserole my sister was making, so we didn't need gravy. I asked my niece and nephew for their preference, and my nephew, after a few minutes of Googling, came up with "Italian Wedding Soup". Sure, I'm thinking, no problem. Let's head to the grocery store.

There are many things you can find in this town. Axe throwing. Mechanical bull riding (at the same place as the axe throwing, which can be literally any place since now they do events and will bring it to you). Rodeos. Car racing. Fiber internet (at least, in the places serviced by the local Electric Co-op). Electric cars (although no public chargers, yet). A computer shop that specializes in gaming rigs.

Things you can't find: Liquor (they voted only three years ago to allow beer and wine). Acini de pepe pasta (the person working in the pasta aisle was stumped). Chard (the person in the produce section was also stumped). Ground pork (apparently you're supposed to go to the carniceria for that, since the "natives" don't eat it). I mean, at least they had ground beef and carrots.

So what he asked for was Italian wedding soup. What he got was meatballs made from Italian sausage and ground beef floating in turkey broth with carrots, spinach, and rice. Not my finest hour. But it was seasoned pretty well, and they liked it.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and the worst recipe substitutions you've ever made.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew:

maddogdelta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
9 out of 11... second week in a row I was in the top 10 for a total of about 10 seconds...

I average around 8, and I got really lucky with about 5 guesses
 
