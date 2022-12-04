 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News Center Maine)   Cryptozoology - the study of animals on the blockchain, including Bigfoot, Bigfoot Lite, and Bigfoot Cash   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
5
    More: Misc, Streamline Moderne, Art Deco, secret sources, streamline moderne, Coleman, new museum, Portland, end  
•       •       •

18 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2022 at 1:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's Bigfoot Cash Money to you.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All real cryptids could fit in a shoebox sized museum.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know a former acting AG who will be happy
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fooshards
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as it's not algae blooms of Cryptosporidiosis, oh, sorry, I mean abCRYTPOd tokens
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.