(Reason Magazine)   The going rate for target practice on unarmed men in Arizona just jumped to $8 million
32
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surprised reason was brave enough to report on this.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That one was really farked up.  It's a shame his name is pretty much forgotten.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Look at me and my tough guy tattoos and my little penis cap.  I shoot people because I got beat up in high school.  No one picks on me anymore.  Tomorrow I think I might start shaving.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I considered that one of the most farked up things I've ever watched since the first time I saw it a few years ago. They tortured a crying, unarmed, somewhat drunk man with confusing and contradictory instructions while constantly threatening to kill him if he did anything wrong. Well, it wasn't just a threat. Assholes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But that is department money, not the officer's cash so its like no big deal right?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Look at me and my tough guy tattoos and my little penis cap.  I shoot people because I got beat up in high school.  No one picks on me anymore.  Tomorrow I think I might start shaving.


I believe they weren't allowed to show the jury in the original case his AR-15, which really screams "Protect and Serve"

abagond.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.


Guys dead.  You stop paying after you die because they really cant punish you much when you're dead.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We're going to need an extra large increase in this fiscal years budget to cover... uh... some expenses that we accrued and have no intention to stop accruing"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.

Guys dead.  You stop paying after you die because they really cant punish you much when you're dead.


Ha ha, tell that to the tax man.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coming soon, the cops will argue that it's only $4.8million if it's a black person.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not begrudging the widow the $8mill, but thats not really justice. The cop who shot him should be punished. Somebody please tell me he is no longer a cop.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.


Perhaps then the good people of Mesa will vote for city officials that don't tolerate trigger-happy gangsters in the police force.  I wish this settlement had been 8 billion instead of 8 million.  Cop murder will stop real fast once cities start being bankrupted by huge settlements.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Coming soon, the cops will argue that it's only $4.8million if it's a black person.


I don't like the look of that math...
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Jeebus Saves: SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.

Guys dead.  You stop paying after you die because they really cant punish you much when you're dead.

Ha ha, tell that to the tax man.


hissatsu: Jeebus Saves: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Look at me and my tough guy tattoos and my little penis cap.  I shoot people because I got beat up in high school.  No one picks on me anymore.  Tomorrow I think I might start shaving.

I believe they weren't allowed to show the jury in the original case his AR-15, which really screams "Protect and Serve"

[abagond.files.wordpress.com image 560x305]


That was supposed to say "you're fabulous", but the engraver screwed up.  Like a little motivational poster on a gun.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Not begrudging the widow the $8mill, but thats not really justice. The cop who shot him should be punished. Somebody please tell me he is no longer a cop.


No he no longer a cop. He is retired on permanent disability claiming PTSD and never has to work again where the state will pay him. Indeed a worthy punishment for a rather viscous murder.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "We're going to need an extra large increase in this fiscal years budget to cover... uh... some expenses that we accrued and have no intention to stop accruing"


9.5 million is inconsequential in a budget of 3.2 Billion.  Which is a big part of why it happens over and over and over.
 
hausman007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.


Yep looks like traffic enforcement is going to have to become more aggressive to cover that bill, or the increase in the town's insurance premiums.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"A crime punishable by fine means it's legal for a price"
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That cruel sadistic posturing murdering fascist snuff-film-fanatic psychopath should have been buried alive in the desert three years ago.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Coming soon, the cops will argue that it's only $4.8million if it's a black person.

I don't like the look of that math...


Don't. Don't do it.

It's just 60ish% for no reason.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: Nirbo: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Coming soon, the cops will argue that it's only $4.8million if it's a black person.

I don't like the look of that math...

Don't. Don't do it.

It's just 60ish% for no reason.


Oh thank God. I was worried it was going to be some kind of fraction

Percentages neve hurt nobody.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Jeebus Saves: SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.

Guys dead.  You stop paying after you die because they really cant punish you much when you're dead.

Ha ha, tell that to the tax man.


Jeebus is right. The world doesn't exist to you when you're dead. Can't give to you or take from you.
They take from your heirs.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Not begrudging the widow the $8mill, but thats not really justice. The cop who shot him should be punished. Somebody please tell me he is no longer a cop.


Is "not being able to do one job" punishment?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Nirbo: "We're going to need an extra large increase in this fiscal years budget to cover... uh... some expenses that we accrued and have no intention to stop accruing"

9.5 million is inconsequential in a budget of 3.2 Billion.  Which is a big part of why it happens over and over and over.


Mandatory Professional Liability Insurance for all LEOs, paid out of their salary (not union or whatever) - it's like a couple hundred bucks a year which architects and accountants and trainers and consultants and cosmetologists have to carry.

When a carrier has to pay out for a thug like this scumbag they'll drop his coverage and he gets to ply his skills at Walmart.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Look at me and my tough guy tattoos and my little penis cap.  I shoot people because I got beat up in high school.  No one picks on me anymore.  Tomorrow I think I might start shaving.


Ten bucks says those big floral tattoos are covering up white power skinhead ink. You can see the remains of something on his left arm.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this the one where the cops were screaming ridiculously complex and pointless instructions at the guy and then shot him because he didn't "comply" to the letter? If so, it's totally nuts.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cop who killed Shaver was fired. But he will receive a disability pension for the rest of his life because he claims he has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Is he still allowed firearms though?
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: When a carrier has to pay out for a thug like this scumbag they'll drop his coverage and he gets to ply his skills at Walmart.


You don't see the problem with that? A shiatty cop has to do something bad before his coverage gets dropped. How does that prevent shiatty cops?

Look at the picture of that guy upthread. The way he wears his uniform should have been enough to tell somebody that this guy was just a punk that wanted to play cop so he could shoot somebody. Stop hiring people like him to be cops.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Is this the one where the cops were screaming ridiculously complex and pointless instructions at the guy and then shot him because he didn't "comply" to the letter? If so, it's totally nuts.


Yep. The victim was the most non-threatening guy I've ever seen, yet shiat for brains decided he was a serious lethal threat.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The cops aren't paying, the town is paying.

Which means the taxpayers are paying.

Which means the people getting shot are paying.


Maybe the taxpayers are ok with having black people get shot? And obviously the Shaver doesn't get to oppose this plan either.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A murderer who claims a disability pension at the taxpayers' expense due to "PTSD" caused by killing an unarmed non-threatening human and then getting acquitted at trial for it is nothing but vermin of the lowest order. While we are not supposed to endorse violence while commenting in a public forum, I would be positively jubilant to hear that some Mesa resident deals with this in the same manner that I would exterminate a trash panda that attacked my chickens.
 
