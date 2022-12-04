 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   If Catfishing was an Olympic sport, this New Zealand man might take the gold for managing to swindle a police car   (rnz.co.nz) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Police car, Sexual intercourse, Road Policing Unit, Human sexuality, Tyler Rawiri Tetera, active police officer, young man's fake Tinder persona, Tetera's identity  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Take: the only way catfish should be eaten is battered and fried.

/ oh...the OTHER kind of catfish
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: the only way catfish should be eaten is battered and fried.

/ oh...the OTHER kind of catfish


Blackened with Pontchartrain sauce is pretty good...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus, was it that cop's like first week on the job or something?  He hands over a car not once, but twice, followed by some body armor.  All this at the request of someone he's never even met and he doesn't bother, apparently, to look up in their internal employee system just to verify they even exist.  On top of that, he physically hands the stuff over to someone he thinks is a third party without even asking to see some official ID?

Like...is he just room temp IQ, or are all cops that trusting of other cops.  "Oh totes, happy to help. I mean you said you're a cop and that's good enough for me."

Kinda wish this guy had kept escalating the requests just to see how far officer pyle would go along with it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is one dumb cop.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That is one dumb cop.


Fun Fact: the intentionally hire people to be cops who do not score too high on IQ tests because they feel that you'll get bored if you're too smart.

/ however...this is PARTICULARLY dumb
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's nice to see that not only cops in the US are half-witted dildos.

/"Nice"...
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: the only way catfish should be eaten is battered and fried.

/ oh...the OTHER kind of catfish


We'd butter and batter them up, throw them in tinfoil and just let em sit above a low fire while we drank beers and waited for the next fishing bell to ring. Of course, this is when I lived in a van down by the river.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's a huge relief. In the version I scrolled past it was a woman. I immediately thought of that one movie with Forrest Whittaker.

They can try, but FLman will produce no offspring with this criminal supergenus.

Species? Mimic? I forget.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Need some hot bikini babes doing Catfish Noodling to really spice things up!

/didn't know what "Noodling " was until I saw some Utubbies on the subject!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Jesus, was it that cop's like first week on the job or something?  He hands over a car not once, but twice, followed by some body armor.  All this at the request of someone he's never even met and he doesn't bother, apparently, to look up in their internal employee system just to verify they even exist.  On top of that, he physically hands the stuff over to someone he thinks is a third party without even asking to see some official ID?

Like...is he just room temp IQ, or are all cops that trusting of other cops.  "Oh totes, happy to help. I mean you said you're a cop and that's good enough for me."

Kinda wish this guy had kept escalating the requests just to see how far officer pyle would go along with it.


It's new zealand mate. It's like the shire but with maori.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man poses as attractive blonde woman

Man poses as unattractive blonde woman doesn't usually have positive results- plus who doesn't love the Wayans brothers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what an alluring blonde in uniform might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.