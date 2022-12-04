 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Would you mind showing me evidence of any negative thing any sea lion has ever done to you?   (ktla.com) divider line
34
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pardon me, I overheard what you did there, subby.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bite. And they'll sink your boat.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Pardon me, I overheard what you did there, subby.


Now you've done it, subby.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unpleasant.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't care much for sea lions.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Pardon me, I overheard what you did there, subby.


Told you dude.

Sea lions.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surf Punks - Locals Only
Youtube H9JtAgP8u4c
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you, dude. Sea lions.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12552174/Would-you-mind-showing-me-evidence-of-any-negative-thing-any-sea-lion-has-ever-done-to-you
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't get the reference, Check this out.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm busy right now!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: [Fark user image image 240x135]


30 seconds...*shakes tiny fist*...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I AM TRYING TO EAT BREAKFAST!
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sotua: I'm busy right now! You're in my house!

FTFM
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a little leptospirosis can't fix.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/US/total-fear-california-teen-describes-attacked-sea-lion/story?id=63856931

https://www.the-sun.com/news/5161854/worlds-worst-sea-lion-attacks-maul-bite-savage/amp/
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I AM TRYING TO EAT BREAKFAST!


Username strangely fits.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/salmon-eating-sea-lions-targeted-at-columbia-river-dam/283-67a7f4bb-475a-4f28-aa4c-278c74f1bacc
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a bit stormy, probably why they are hanging out for a bit.

/ Oh no, rain! Wait ...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sea Lion?

Watch out for the 20+ foot tall Leopard Seals.

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk/2003/jul/24/science.highereducation
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [media.tenor.com image 497x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


biatch took my fish!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuskless pinniped bastards.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The stench on beaches and docks where sea lions are found can stun a vulture.  Trash boats and entire docks as that odor just won't bleach away.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [img.ifunny.co image 637x980]


One sea lion in the politics tab took offense recently at people being called out for sea lioning.
They asked for evidence as to what behavior caused such a reaction and stated that civil discourse would be more effective than ridicule.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd RTFA but I have to be at the gym in 26 minutes.


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [img.ifunny.co image 637x980]


... I now actually understand Sealioning.

Thank you. I was about to come in here and ELI5 request because I genuinely never understood it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a sea lion once stole my ipod.

/not really
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


i don't know why that is so awesome but it just is.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A sea lion banged my mom.  But I guess you guys know my mom, so.

Yeah I ain't got no trouble with sea lions.
 
