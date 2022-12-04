 Skip to content
(WTAJ)   Man admits that he drank, "not nearly enough," said he was, "here," and was about to be released to his family when he tried to snack like Dahmer   (wtaj.com) divider line
    Timothy Rossetti, Assault, security officer's finger, Felony, Medical personnel, affidavit of probable cause, security officer  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No matter where you go, there you are.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All Cops Are Bite-size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds fun.  A real party animal. Get him a muzzle and he can come over, we're playing Cards Against Humanity.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Police: Drunk man charged with biting security officer in State College"

Is that a euphemism?

/Ooh! He bit 'im, right in the ol' "State College"!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is easily the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened in State College, PA.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
6pm? Dude.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: No matter where you go, there you are.


rare B-52s reference.   nice.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This is easily the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened in State College, PA.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "A man was charged with biting a security officer's finger..."

Maybe he should have pulled it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
State College? Must be a Tuesday.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i wish i could drink enough to black out.
 
