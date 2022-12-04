 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Shop selling Magic Mushrooms semi-legally has local residents in an uproar. Because it's hard to find parking now   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Cool, illegal mushrooms, Psilocybin mushrooms, big crowd, Portland  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you think parking around there is hard, try living in NW.  If you can park withing 5 blocks of where you live, you got lucky.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I need to take a road trip, I guess.

/for science
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash only?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's where I go to buy my badgers and snakes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meat0918: Cash only?


Would you want there to be a record of that purchase, that is tied to your address?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The cops aren't doing crap...yet. They're waiting for enough sales to make it worthwhile to seize all the money. $10 says they'll get raided the Sunday morning before sales become legal.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: meat0918: Cash only?

Would you want there to be a record of that purchase, that is tied to your address?


Visa/Mastercard/Bank of America/etc can't process that shiat. That was one of the reasons weird hippies were working on BitCoin back in the early days.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not semi legal it's completely illegal.
Like many things you can get away with it until the wrong person gets mad then they make an example out of you.
If I was in charge there I would make sure that owner could never own any business in the state.  If he's skirting the laws now he will do it even more when it is legal
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Interesting. I've heard that dealing shrooms isn't profitable, but I guess that's wrong.

I assumed it was true because while I've done shrooms about 10 times, it's not one of those things you can do every day.  Or at least I can't.  I've had a few trips that felt like mental and emotional journeys.  They were exhausting.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Officer, these are just like all those Halloween decorations I bought in early November, I'm not going to use them until 2023.  I promise.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Interesting. I've heard that dealing shrooms isn't profitable, but I guess that's wrong.

I assumed it was true because while I've done shrooms about 10 times, it's not one of those things you can do every day.  Or at least I can't.  I've had a few trips that felt like mental and emotional journeys.  They were exhausting.


I remember the lights getting bright, most of all. It was getting drunk, but not drunk. I felt the weight of the world lift off my shoulders. It was wonderful. There was some movement of the walls, but it wasn't like a transcendental experience. I got heartburn like whoa.

I think I had two grams.
 
adj_m
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: It's not semi legal it's completely illegal.
Like many things you can get away with it until the wrong person gets mad then they make an example out of you.
If I was in charge there I would make sure that owner could never own any business in the state.  If he's skirting the laws now he will do it even more when it is legal


It's not completely illegal, why would you feel the need to do that, (kind of a dick move when psilocybin is helping so many people and not hurting anyone) and how could he skirt the laws more if it was fully legalized?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Interesting. I've heard that dealing shrooms isn't profitable, but I guess that's wrong.

I assumed it was true because while I've done shrooms about 10 times, it's not one of those things you can do every day.  Or at least I can't.  I've had a few trips that felt like mental and emotional journeys.  They were exhausting.


Most legal weed customers don't do weed constantly either, barring some of us medical cases and Spicoli expies.  Most of us don't go to the grocery store every day either, but grocery stores still rake it in
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rapmaster2000: Interesting. I've heard that dealing shrooms isn't profitable, but I guess that's wrong.

I assumed it was true because while I've done shrooms about 10 times, it's not one of those things you can do every day.  Or at least I can't.  I've had a few trips that felt like mental and emotional journeys.  They were exhausting.

Most legal weed customers don't do weed constantly either, barring some of us medical cases and Spicoli expies.  Most of us don't go to the grocery store every day either, but grocery stores still rake it in


I smoked weed every day from when I was 18 until about 33. It's once a week now.  I've been out for about 3 weeks, but I'll get some soon.  Still not legal in this state.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're not really selling the good stuff.  They're mostly just selling stems and pieces.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: chitownmike: meat0918: Cash only?

Would you want there to be a record of that purchase, that is tied to your address?

Visa/Mastercard/Bank of America/etc can't process that shiat. That was one of the reasons weird hippies were working on BitCoin back in the early days.


They are able to, they refuse to because it would be a liability for them to process the transaction even if they received no transaction fees
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: It's not semi legal it's completely illegal.
Like many things you can get away with it until the wrong person gets mad then they make an example out of you.
If I was in charge there I would make sure that owner could never own any business in the state.  If he's skirting the laws now he will do it even more when it is legal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
