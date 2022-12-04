 Skip to content
(KCBY Coos Bay)   Man who drives 530-foot truck wonders how he got stuck in a snow storm   (kcby.com) divider line
39
    More: Fail, Truck driver shares story, Truck, Semi-trailer truck, stranger, Highway, snowstorm  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And that's not even starting on the turning radius....


//those poor, poor stoplights.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's an ad.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't believe a 530 foot truck is a legal or real thing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Paul Baker lives in Boise, Idaho"

oh dear this is not going to turn out well, is it
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tribute to the Mammoth Car Pt 1
Youtube EgSk7yEheLo
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like to see 530' truck versus 11' 8" bridge.  Get that thing really jammed in there and fark up traffic for weeks.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really hate it when I get stuck in the right lane behind a 90-wheeler coming out of a weigh station.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Free zeros, getcher free zeros right here!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Limousine CHALLENGE | Top Gear - Part 1
Youtube mNlXl7cQaNA
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many rubber duck could that fit?
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I don't believe a 530 foot truck is a legal or real thing.


I just googled and it's more like 70 feet. Even with 2 trailers it would be less than 140 feet. Sounds like the semi driver didn't have chains, otherwise, how the heck is a regular pickup going to pull a semi with a trailer up a hill?
And if the semi has no chains, how the heck do they get down the hill safely. Aliens, it was aliens.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I don't believe a 530 foot truck is a legal or real thing.


In seriousness, it depends on how you quantify being a single vehicle. The Antartic snow cruiser "trains" could potentially fit - and they snake so they don't face the limitations of a single vehicle re: turning.

Of course, in this case, it's just a typo.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: How many rubber duck could that fit?

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I grew up in Western New York, a wee bit South of Buffalo, so when I learned to drive dealing with snow and blizzards was a natural part of driving. In the winter of 1992-93 I worked at a ski resort about 30 miles away. Driving home one night, during some heavy snow, I saw an SUV had slid off the road, so I pulled over and offered the driver a lift to the nearest gas station. He was very grateful, but also more than a bit surprised. Why was he surprised? Because I was driving a Dodge Omni. Maybe it was just me, but I found that the Omni handled extremely well in winter.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's metric - They obviously meant 530 meters.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...he was hauling two snowmobiles he had just come from snowmobiling in the boonies by himself,"

If you're going snowmobiling by yourself, why take two?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a tenth of a mile. Impressive.

/ more impressed by a lack of copy editors in so many publications - national news often has glaring issues on the front page.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And when I drive it I like to go, "Chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga... chugga, chugga, chugga, chugga... CHOO CHOO!!!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FYI, it's a 53-foot trailer, which is pretty standard in the US.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "...he was hauling two snowmobiles he had just come from snowmobiling in the boonies by himself,"

If you're going snowmobiling by yourself, why take two?


Because they were already loaded up?
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
53' is a common trailer length, so the "530" is probably a typo for 53.

Also "duly" is a typo for dually, which is a pickup with an extra pair of wheels on its rear axle for heavy-duty towing and hauling.

Two tractor trailer drivers got helped up to the crest of a snowy hill by a guy in a heavy duty pickup. How they managed when they got to the next hill, I don't know.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This an ad for a truck?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: FYI, it's a 53-foot trailer, which is pretty standard in the US.


Are you SURE he wasn't pulling 10 of them?"
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So 2/3 of a Titanic. Gotcha.

Proofreading is for Boomers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coffeetime: wxboy: FYI, it's a 53-foot trailer, which is pretty standard in the US.

Are you SURE he wasn't pulling 10 of them?"


I suppose anything's possible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: coffeetime: wxboy: FYI, it's a 53-foot trailer, which is pretty standard in the US.

Are you SURE he wasn't pulling 10 of them?"

I suppose anything's possible.

[Fark user image image 749x374]


Aussie uranium mine?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: wxboy: coffeetime: wxboy: FYI, it's a 53-foot trailer, which is pretty standard in the US.

Are you SURE he wasn't pulling 10 of them?"

I suppose anything's possible.

[Fark user image image 749x374]

Aussie uranium mine?


Human corpses when the Aussies waged war on the emus.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emu_war

*note the end of the article*
A movie retelling of the events, written by John Cleese, Monty Franklin, and Rob Schneider, is slated for release in 2022.[27]

Yep, John Cleese is now working w/ Rob Schneider. If we want to debate whether John Cleese is still funny or not...
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On highway 23?

Recreating Monty Python's Buying a Bed / Mattress Sketch on our wedding day!
Youtube Yompf3GJiYI
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "...he was hauling two snowmobiles he had just come from snowmobiling in the boonies by himself,"

If you're going snowmobiling by yourself, why take two?


In case one breaks down.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "...he was hauling two snowmobiles he had just come from snowmobiling in the boonies by himself,"

If you're going snowmobiling by yourself, why take two?


Snowmobiling is one of those activities out in the middle of nowhere best not pursued alone. You're one broken leg away from a long, miserable attempt at crawling back to the truck.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neapoi: I don't believe a 530 foot truck is a legal or real thing.


That's over a farking TENTH OF A MILE LONG!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Forget the typo, explain how being stuck in the snow for THREE hours is somehow life threatening?  Been stuck fot 8 hours on an interstate, and the cars near me were stuck for 18  (I  took a calculated risk and drove up an on ramp) and nobody died
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Original headline: Dually pickup used in daily office commute, occasional gasoline powered weekend warrior environmental destruction, used to recover semi-truck that didn't have snow chains, more at 11
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: I grew up in Western New York, a wee bit South of Buffalo, so when I learned to drive dealing with snow and blizzards was a natural part of driving. In the winter of 1992-93 I worked at a ski resort about 30 miles away. Driving home one night, during some heavy snow, I saw an SUV had slid off the road, so I pulled over and offered the driver a lift to the nearest gas station. He was very grateful, but also more than a bit surprised. Why was he surprised? Because I was driving a Dodge Omni. Maybe it was just me, but I found that the Omni handled extremely well in winter.


I had a rear wheel drive Nissan 200SX that was fantastic in snow.  Never could figure out how or why but that sucker could go uphill in a blizzard like a champ.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's a traveling chiropodist.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: neapoi: I don't believe a 530 foot truck is a legal or real thing.

That's over a farking TENTH OF A MILE LONG!


he tells that to his wife. he confuses her with the metric system.  That way he can tell her his wang is 12".
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was this it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
