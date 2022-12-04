 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAAY TV)   Woman uses skin whitening cream. You might not guess correctly what happens afterwards   (waaytv.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Skin whitening, Mercury, Mercury poisoning, Health care, risk of mercury poisoning, Minamata disease, Cosmetics, high levels of mercury  
•       •       •

1363 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 5:12 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, in her attempt to appear "whiter" she did not see the downside due to loss of peripheral vision?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She got signed by Fox News?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Graham Parker - Mercury Poisoning (ORIGINAL STUDIO VERSION! W/ LYRICS)
Youtube OZWgadswjmk
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then what did Candace Owens do?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ye Gods, that's just... Horrible!

Where could she unknowingly buy that stuff in the USA? From some ethnic themed table at a flea market? The corner Walgreens?

I hope we're not THAT far gone in consumer protection enforcement these days.

==========

TFA cited "inorganic" mercury compounds to be so neurotoxic, but I'm confused.

I've seen images of people sicking their hand in a beaker of pure liquid metallic mercury, and even a picture of a guy sitting on top of a vat of mercury, so maybe elemental mercury isn't as toxic? I'm not aware of any deaths from a broken thermometer, but maybe it's happened a time or two.

Also, nearly all of us have an aluminum-mercury alloy filling our tooth cavities. Is that stuff nontoxic or just so tightly bound to our teeth it doesn't matter?

Meanwhile, on YouTube (Chubbyemu's channel) there was a story about a woman dying a horrible slow death from getting a few drops of ethyl (or was it methyl?) Mercury on her hand. The stuff actually went THROUGH her glove IIRC. But that stuff is considered organic, I'm pretty sure.

Any Fark chemists around here that would like to clarify?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The big news here is that she was told those creams contained mercury, but then went out and bought some other creams, just assuming that they didn't. And how much of this crap was she using? To be a little whiter? Why? WHY?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, check out Chubbyemu's YouTube channel sometime if you're into very well presented and informative medical horror stories.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fixes the cable?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: To be a little whiter? Why? WHY?


Maybe she had a job interview or a court appearance.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well that's nothing.  I started going blind as a teenager with plain old hand cream.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: Jesus McSordid: To be a little whiter? Why? WHY?

Maybe she had a job interview or a court appearance.


She was meeting w/ a realtor to sell her house.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Candace Owens okay?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

??
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Riche: Ye Gods, that's just... Horrible!

Where could she unknowingly buy that stuff in the USA? From some ethnic themed table at a flea market? The corner Walgreens?

I hope we're not THAT far gone in consumer protection enforcement these days.

==========

TFA cited "inorganic" mercury compounds to be so neurotoxic, but I'm confused.

I've seen images of people sicking their hand in a beaker of pure liquid metallic mercury, and even a picture of a guy sitting on top of a vat of mercury, so maybe elemental mercury isn't as toxic? I'm not aware of any deaths from a broken thermometer, but maybe it's happened a time or two.

Also, nearly all of us have an aluminum-mercury alloy filling our tooth cavities. Is that stuff nontoxic or just so tightly bound to our teeth it doesn't matter?

Meanwhile, on YouTube (Chubbyemu's channel) there was a story about a woman dying a horrible slow death from getting a few drops of ethyl (or was it methyl?) Mercury on her hand. The stuff actually went THROUGH her glove IIRC. But that stuff is considered organic, I'm pretty sure.

Any Fark chemists around here that would like to clarify?


Sodium is explosive!  Chlorine is poison!

It's almost like the chemical compounds matter greatly in evaluating the toxicity of substances.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She blue herself?

/dnrtfa
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't see the name of the product in the article, but it could have easily been buried way down in that wall of text.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Is Candace Owens okay?


No, she isn't.  But that has nothing to do with this story.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: hardinparamedic: Is Candace Owens okay?

No, she isn't.  But that has nothing to do with this story.


Boondocks - 'White' Heaven
Youtube jRNCpD3xhsY
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: The big news here is that she was told those creams contained mercury, but then went out and bought some other creams, just assuming that they didn't. And how much of this crap was she using? To be a little whiter? Why? WHY?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least she'll die with a nice butthole
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Internalized racist beauty standards are not a good look.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll bet she didn't see that coming.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Riche: Ye Gods, that's just... Horrible!

Where could she unknowingly buy that stuff in the USA? From some ethnic themed table at a flea market? The corner Walgreens?

I hope we're not THAT far gone in consumer protection enforcement these days.

==========

TFA cited "inorganic" mercury compounds to be so neurotoxic, but I'm confused.

I've seen images of people sicking their hand in a beaker of pure liquid metallic mercury, and even a picture of a guy sitting on top of a vat of mercury, so maybe elemental mercury isn't as toxic? I'm not aware of any deaths from a broken thermometer, but maybe it's happened a time or two.

Also, nearly all of us have an aluminum-mercury alloy filling our tooth cavities. Is that stuff nontoxic or just so tightly bound to our teeth it doesn't matter?

Meanwhile, on YouTube (Chubbyemu's channel) there was a story about a woman dying a horrible slow death from getting a few drops of ethyl (or was it methyl?) Mercury on her hand. The stuff actually went THROUGH her glove IIRC. But that stuff is considered organic, I'm pretty sure.

Any Fark chemists around here that would like to clarify?


My father was physicist who had a home chemistry lab.  I remember glass bottles on the shelf containing several ounces of mercury.  If we spilled some we would entertain ourselves by smashing the little globules and watching turn into even smaller globules and skitter across the floor.  I don't think it ever efrected, refected, greffeted, hthksl, me.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: At least she'll die with a nice butthole


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 414x206]
??


Been forever since I heard or saw anything about that film.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Riche: Ye Gods, that's just... Horrible!

Where could she unknowingly buy that stuff in the USA? From some ethnic themed table at a flea market? The corner Walgreens?

I hope we're not THAT far gone in consumer protection enforcement these days.

==========

TFA cited "inorganic" mercury compounds to be so neurotoxic, but I'm confused.

I've seen images of people sicking their hand in a beaker of pure liquid metallic mercury, and even a picture of a guy sitting on top of a vat of mercury, so maybe elemental mercury isn't as toxic? I'm not aware of any deaths from a broken thermometer, but maybe it's happened a time or two.

Also, nearly all of us have an aluminum-mercury alloy filling our tooth cavities. Is that stuff nontoxic or just so tightly bound to our teeth it doesn't matter?

Meanwhile, on YouTube (Chubbyemu's channel) there was a story about a woman dying a horrible slow death from getting a few drops of ethyl (or was it methyl?) Mercury on her hand. The stuff actually went THROUGH her glove IIRC. But that stuff is considered organic, I'm pretty sure.

Any Fark chemists around here that would like to clarify?


Not a chemist, but poised this questing to a friend with a Ph.D and owns an environmental remediation company who happened to study mercury.

Mercury is an amalgamate. Meaning it loves to bond with other minerals and substances. Which is why it's used to leach gold out of crushed ore.

The problem is that mercury will also pick up other very toxic heavy metals along the way. That's what ends up poisoning you.

Yes, there are some other particular isotopes that can be toxic. But mostly the problem is the other toxic stuff Mercury delivers to you and not the Liquid Metal itself.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Riche:

I know pure metallic mercury doesn't absorb through your skin as well as various other forms, but I don't know why.  Valence. Chirality. Third sciencey term!
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes Yes there were all these "side effects".
But it was totally worth it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She brings us peace?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: At least she'll die with a nice butthole


I hadn't thought of that, but in this day and age, that could be entirely possible.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: At least she'll die with a nice butthole


Remarkable.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"No one intentionally wants to hurt themselves or their family members. But it's out there and you can't see it, you can't smell it. "

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bet she was mad as a hatter!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have guessed that, but only because I thought they stopped putting mercury in skin-whitening creams decades ago.  Did she find the product in a museum?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.