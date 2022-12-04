 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Cops search apartment to find paperwork to prove ownership of motorcycle involved in murder of teen. Find three handguns, multiple pistols, AR15 magazines,ammo, 4 pounds of marijuana and suspect hiding between toilet and bathtub under shower curtain   (pennlive.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In case they fix it, here's the headline.

Cops search apartment to find paperwork to prove ownership of motorcycle involved in murder of teen. Find three handguns, multiple pistols, AR15 magazines,ammo, 4 pounds of marijuana and suspect hiding between toilet and bathtub under shower curtain

[blink blink] huh? reads article.  Oh, 3 handguns, multiple pistol and AR15 magazines, ammo.....   Oh, that makes more sense.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
#HidingFauxPas
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i wrap myself up like that when i'm pooing at a friend's place.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And a partridge in a pear tree
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, fark isn't cool with comical "personal use" amounts of pot all of a sudden? In a legal state?
 
IlGreven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, they didn't go in guns blazing and kill whoever's inside?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Other acceptable bathroom hiding options:
Toilet tank
Under toilet tank
Underneath sink
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AR15 magazines but no AR15's, hmm

/drtfa
 
Jeff5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But did they find the paperwork?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Solid Snake still on the loose

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
" ... AR15 magazines ... "

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

/ shown: issue 4
 
NakedApe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pissing this guy off was a bad move.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [i.imgur.com image 570x759]


"At first, fred didn't know how to react to 5' ceilings...."
 
