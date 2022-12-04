 Skip to content
(ABC 57 South Bend)   Pop quiz hotshot: You're looking at houses and while inside one, you spot an alarm clock. What do you do? What do you do??   (abc57.com) divider line
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, this was the clock:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: To be fair, this was the clock:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I'm no bomb expert but it seems pretty obvious that offers no boomage
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: To be fair, this was the clock:

[Fark user image 425x566]


Which if true would only make it worse.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat one the coats?
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better safe than sorry, I guess.  Imagine the outrage (and lives lost) if it was an actual bomb and they ignored it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does the bomb squad have 40 hour weeks like a standard job and if so what do they do all that time?  I can't imagine they're investigating bombs on the regular.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gramma: Better safe than sorry, I guess.  Imagine the outrage (and lives lost) if it was an actual bomb and they ignored it.


Real bombs don't look like bombs because bombs that look like bombs would get caught quickly.  beware innocuous looking stuff
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Christ, it's "SHOOT THE HOSTAGE," am I the only one who actually watched the whole movie and remembers most of it?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
one of the things I used to do was  reset clocks in a store from 10:10 to 4:20.

My son even told me "Dad, stop!"
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Christ, it's "SHOOT THE HOSTAGE," am I the only one who actually watched the whole movie and remembers most of it?


Such a shame that Keanu never did a guest spot on The Newsroom
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Does the bomb squad have 40 hour weeks like a standard job and if so what do they do all that time?  I can't imagine they're investigating bombs on the regular.


They're busy filming Mythbusters.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I used to go to parties at people's houses I would sneak into the master bedroom and set an alarm for 3:17 am on the clock.  Strangely I haven't been invited to any parties in years.  I wonder why?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i guess setting the alarm to go off at 4:20am is not a possibility?
 
a particular individual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee..."

♫Do-dooo do-doo-do ♪"
 
KeithLM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Does the bomb squad have 40 hour weeks like a standard job and if so what do they do all that time?  I can't imagine they're investigating bombs on the regular.


Depends on the size of the department and their workload. Big cities probably have dedicated people who spend a lot of time training for unusual situations. Smaller ones probably have cops that have normal duties and then act as the bomb squad when necessary. I know that's the case for a lot of SWAT teams.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madstand: When I used to go to parties at people's houses I would sneak into the master bedroom and set an alarm for 3:17 am on the clock.  Strangely I haven't been invited to any parties in years.  I wonder why?


Have you noticed that room numbers 217 and 237 almost never appear in movies and shows? I'd wager it's because Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick forever tainted those numbers.

King's novel is based on the famous Stanley Hotel in Colorado, but the exterior shots in the movie are of Oregon's Timberline Lodge. Kubrick agreed to change the infamous room number from 217 to 237 (which does not exist) in the movie because the hotel was worried people would not want to stay in the room in the future.
Ironically, room 217 is most often requested at Timberline Lodge, according to the hotel's website.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

