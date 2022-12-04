 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Mayor wants city to be able to cut animal shelter's lawn. However, there's one minor problem   (mantecabulletin.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Grass, Dog, Lawn mower, Lawn, English-language films, American films, lawn mower, 2000s American television series  
1554 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)



maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A city of 90,000 should use low maintenance drought tolerant regional landscaping (their city neighbors are for residences).

A city of 90k should also ask for a fake grass company to use part of the property as a 'proving ground,' in exchange for signage.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an animal shelter.  Shelter a goat or two and your problem is solved.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like front page news to me.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: A city of 90,000 should use low maintenance drought tolerant regional landscaping (their city neighbors are for residences).

A city of 90k should also ask for a fake grass company to use part of the property as a 'proving ground,' in exchange for signage.


Hiring a fake grass company seems like a pretty significant corruption issue. Is no one checking to see if these companies exist before shoveling money at them?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but the city planner needed to out in a pool for his kids.  No money left for a lawn mower.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure privatization is the answer.

/absolutely certain.
 
midigod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: I am sure privatization is the answer.

/absolutely certain.


A privately owned mower has been the only one doing the job.  Even though the government knew about the problem.  Is more government the solution?

So yes, privatization is the answer, because it has outperformed the government in this case.

But they probably needed a blue ribbon committee and a feasibility and equity study and to have all the moon and stars align before they could have bought a mower.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope their snow clearing machines are up to speed
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It's an animal shelter.  Shelter a goat or two and your problem is solved.


I knew a guy that let cows graze his catfish ponds. No bush hogging required.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a lawn mower, Michael. What could it cost?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It's an animal shelter.  Shelter a goat or two and your problem is solved.


Until someone adopts the goats, then what hot shot.  THEN WHAT
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It's an animal shelter.  Shelter a goat or two and your problem is solved.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo can cut grass with a line trimmer, if you have the skills, and I bet they own a ton of those.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an animal shelter, right?  Why don't they just switch animals?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let the youth smoke it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE


I mean, the solution is right there, staring them in the face. It should only take another year or two before they realize it.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
American architecture is so bereft of imagination.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: NeoCortex42: It's an animal shelter.  Shelter a goat or two and your problem is solved.

I knew a guy that let cows graze his catfish ponds. No bush hogging required.


Just poop scooping with a backhoe.
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: A city of 90,000 should use low maintenance drought tolerant regional landscaping (their city neighbors are for residences).

A city of 90k should also ask for a fake grass company to use part of the property as a 'proving ground,' in exchange for signage.


How big is the city?
 
paulleah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Ripon, CA.

It's like Tatooine.  If there is a bright spot in California, Ripon is located in the portion that is farthest from it.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Manteca used to have a really awesome waterslide park at Oakwood lake. Went there in the '80s with cousins, friends. Would have a blast running around trying questionably safe maneuvers on the slides while the adults sat back at the RV and got drunk. Good times.
But otherwise Manteca is Spanish for "lard" and the place gives the impression that it has an average IQ of room temperature.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: maxandgrinch: A city of 90,000 should use low maintenance drought tolerant regional landscaping (their city neighbors are for residences).

A city of 90k should also ask for a fake grass company to use part of the property as a 'proving ground,' in exchange for signage.

Hiring a fake grass company seems like a pretty significant corruption issue. Is no one checking to see if these companies exist before shoveling money at them?


Difficulty: the city has no shovels.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE


Transferring that asset between the departments is easier said than done.

My question is why wasn't a lawnmower requisitioned a long time ago? Hell, an EV one is not that expensive.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE

I mean, the solution is right there, staring them in the face. It should only take another year or two before they realize it.


A year? That's generous.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE


Yeah, came here to point out that there's a solution right there, so no need for a news story.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: snapperhead: I am sure privatization is the answer.

/absolutely certain.

A privately owned mower has been the only one doing the job.  Even though the government knew about the problem.  Is more government the solution?

So yes, privatization is the answer, because it has outperformed the government in this case.

But they probably needed a blue ribbon committee and a feasibility and equity study and to have all the moon and stars align before they could have bought a mower.


That's not what "privitisation" means.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE


Nope. Nothing. Euthanize the animals, fire the staff, close the place down, sell the meat to a hotdog company.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

midigod: "The fire department has a residential style -lawn mower such as the one the animal shelter needs to cut grass at the Powers Avenue station.
The station, however, currently doesn't have grass to cut "

I WONDER IF THERE'S ANYTHING THAT COULD BE DONE


The lawn mower obviously need to be transported from the fire station to the animal shelter, I see only two way to accomplish this without magic:
1- Hire Jason Statham.
2- Invent transporters.

2 is the reasonable solution as such a technology will pay for itself in the long run via licensing.
 
