(National Today)   National Suck Day? Isn't EVERY day National Suck Day? What? Sock? National SOCK Day? Oh. Well, that's different. I see we have that covered. Never mind   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Psychostick - Dogs Like Socks [official music video] "I'm a dog and I like socks"
Youtube swmuqGWgZCc
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*zips pants back up*

Well, this is awkward...
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Suck (Pigface)
Youtube 3XdEyeUvwfQ
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Covered", GET IT?!?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's also national dice day.
Hickory Dickory dock your wife was suc...oh wait, wrong dice
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I cried when I had no shoes, until I met a man who had no socks. I took his shoes, and now I'm fine. I imagine he cries now, as he has no shoes. I can only hope he meets a man who has no feet, and stops bothering me for his shoes back; I'm not going to give them back to him. And I haven't learned a thing. Except how to get me some shoes.
 
detonator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
National suck day was every day from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldRod: *zips pants back up*

Well, this is awkward...


Not really, gotta put that sock in the wash anyway, might as well.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark.com.  Where socks exist only as semen receptacles.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Ate Shergar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/swmuqGWgZCc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


My childhood dog was this obsessed with socks.  She was also smart enough that we could trained her to recognize a sock tied in a knot as a toy sock, so she left regular socks alone.  In retrospect, I'm surprised she didn't learn how to tie regular socks in a knot.  Smart dog.
 
