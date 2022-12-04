 Skip to content
Hawaii interstate to be closed by lava flow
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw a car with a Hawaii tag this morning.  He must have got through before the lava started.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must make for an interesting view for the kids sitting in lawn chairs in the bed of the pick up
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
interstate:
"one of a system of expressways covering the 48 contiguous states.
"a picnic area just off the interstate"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
" And in 1935, Thomas Jaggar, founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, called on the US Army Air Corps to bomb the source of lava flowing from Mauna Loa, which was headed towards the Wailuku River, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The army dropped two 600-pound bombs, but they missed their target and had minimal effect on the lava flows."

Typical American response to a problem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: " And in 1935, Thomas Jaggar, founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, called on the US Army Air Corps to bomb the source of lava flowing from Mauna Loa, which was headed towards the Wailuku River, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The army dropped two 600-pound bombs, but they missed their target and had minimal effect on the lava flows."

Typical American response to a problem.


Username and location would seem to make you the expert!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intrastate
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: interstate:
"one of a system of expressways covering the 48 contiguous states.
"a picnic area just off the interstate"


All of Hawaii is a picnic area and it's 2,000 miles just off the interstate.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.


They just haven't built the bridge to California yet.

/I 96 in Michigan is also an unusual interstate. The bridge across Lake Michigan will be shorter though.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: " And in 1935, Thomas Jaggar, founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, called on the US Army Air Corps to bomb the source of lava flowing from Mauna Loa, which was headed towards the Wailuku River, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The army dropped two 600-pound bombs, but they missed their target and had minimal effect on the lava flows."

Typical American response to a problem.


So, uh, no one's got the booms like Jaggar?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been watching both local & USGS updates on the eruption because it's all so very awesome, and the extent they're having to address questions & demands from people upset that they're not blocking or redirecting tons of @&#%ing magma at thousands of degrees of heat is just bizarre.

That there're entirely well-meaning people insisting the state should do something and block multiple streams of lava from overflowing the highway is proof of the general level of intelligence in the country.

Nobody's stopping lava floes. Get out of the way and let it do it's thing.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.


If the lava flows enough they might be able to walk to the mainland.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.


Eventually, the road changes from a solid state to a liquid state as you leave Hawaii.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
JFC, CNN, did you expect them to STOP the flow of lava?  WTF!!!!/???
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hawaii does actually have Interstate highways, but none on that island.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_H-1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_H-2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_H-3

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_H-201
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

They just haven't built the bridge to California yet.

/I 96 in Michigan is also an unusual interstate. The bridge across Lake Michigan will be shorter though.


it's easier than saying or typing " Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways" everytime.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: interstate:
"one of a system of expressways covering the 48 contiguous states.
"a picnic area just off the interstate"


Hey, I'm on the I-2 traveling to  Fukuoka, just calling to check in, say hello.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Intrastate


But it uses interstate highway funds.   Can't wait until there are US highways on the moon or Mars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It had been moving about 40 feet per hour over the last 24 hours, the agency said."

I bet that motherfarker has the audacity to flow in the fast lane.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is fine says only state where this regulaly happens.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FWIW, it only adds 30-40min to the 1.5hr drive between Kailua-Kona & Hilo to take the northern route through Waimea.

I drove the highway that may be blocked by lava just 2 months ago, visiting for a conference. Even got down to Volcanoes NP. Pretty bummed to have missed the eruption action.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

alechemist: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

If the lava flows enough they might be able to walk to the mainland.


The more lava flows, the farther Hawaii gets from the mainland.

image.slideserve.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ski9600: JFC, CNN, did you expect them to STOP the flow of lava?  WTF!!!!/???


It's less that CNN expects them and more that a lot of uninformed people are expecting them to stop or redirect the flow of lava.  If you have the science education of a primary-school child, digging a trench or hosing it down makes sense.  These are the same people who think eating horse de-wormer will cures COVID and can't process how face masks protect people from spreading airborne viruses.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I want to see what a lava crossing sign looks like.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: FWIW, it only adds 30-40min to the 1.5hr drive between Kailua-Kona & Hilo to take the northern route through Waimea.

I drove the highway that may be blocked by lava just 2 months ago, visiting for a conference. Even got down to Volcanoes NP. Pretty bummed to have missed the eruption action.


Amateur.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

They just haven't built the bridge to California yet.

/I 96 in Michigan is also an unusual interstate. The bridge across Lake Michigan will be shorter though.


Michigan's about to remove I-375 too. The entire length of the road.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.


It's cool, there's a tunnel that goes straight to Puerto Rico
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: I want to see what a lava crossing sign looks like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been on that road, perhaps in some specific context it's an interstate, but not because it goes between states, and not because it's a big multi-lane highway. It has parts that are 2 lanes in one direction. That's about it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two lanes or four?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Must make for an interesting view for the kids sitting in lawn chairs in the bed of the pick up


beats counting out of state cars.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.


There are interstates in New Jersey that do not extend into other states. I-195 for example that runs from Wall Township to Hamilton Township.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ski9600: JFC, CNN, did you expect them to STOP the flow of lava?  WTF!!!!/???

It's less that CNN expects them and more that a lot of uninformed people are expecting them to stop or redirect the flow of lava.  If you have the science education of a primary-school child, digging a trench or hosing it down makes sense.  These are the same people who think eating horse de-wormer will cures COVID and can't process how face masks protect people from spreading airborne viruses.


Sometimes it works.

https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo/news/volcano-watch-what-does-it-take-successfully-divert-lava-flow
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Petroleum Oligarch: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

They just haven't built the bridge to California yet.

/I 96 in Michigan is also an unusual interstate. The bridge across Lake Michigan will be shorter though.

Michigan's about to remove I-375 too. The entire length of the road.


The entire width too.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
aloha from maui!
just in case anybody isnt aware and wants to watch an informative video on why/how the hawaiin islands exists:

Why Hawaii's volcano is so UNUSUAL
Youtube k0tnqPmwWvk
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

There are interstates in New Jersey that do not extend into other states. I-195 for example that runs from Wall Township to Hamilton Township.


Three digit interstates either go around an urban area or go through an urban area or sometimes connect them.  Pretty much every state in the lower 48 have them.  If they're even numbered they go around if they're odd numbers they go through, like 275 in the Detroit metro area vs 375.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: " And in 1935, Thomas Jaggar, founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, called on the US Army Air Corps to bomb the source of lava flowing from Mauna Loa, which was headed towards the Wailuku River, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The army dropped two 600-pound bombs, but they missed their target and had minimal effect on the lava flows."


Well duh, they weren't nukes.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here's a handy map.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: DarkSoulNoHope: yahyahyah: Interstate? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

There are interstates in New Jersey that do not extend into other states. I-195 for example that runs from Wall Township to Hamilton Township.

Three digit interstates either go around an urban area or go through an urban area or sometimes connect them.  Pretty much every state in the lower 48 have them.  If they're even numbered they go around if they're odd numbers they go through, like 275 in the Detroit metro area vs 375.


Huh. I never knew the odd/even for the three digit highways. I just knew for 2 digit, even (84, 90) is E/W and odd is (91) N/S, then 291 comes off of 91 and doesn't do much to help Hartford traffic.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
duck and cover...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MMMMMMAGMA
 
fiddlehead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: Here's a handy map.

[Fark user image 425x549]


This looks relatively close to the Mauna Kea observatory road.
 
