(CNN)   #GrannyStrong   (cnn.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#I'llBeInMyBunk
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#GLM
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about kegel muscles.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I thought this was going to be about kegel muscles.


Day's not over yet...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Like pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One down side -- you get to go to a lot more funerals where you join and make friends.  So this adrenalin "GrannyStrong" really needs to be toned down because there are more memorials when you sign up.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This brings me so much joy. My mom participates in a group like this at 70 and she is honestly still the most amazing dancer. Hugs grannies! You give so much joy!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like had a bunch not been mowed down, the dancing grannys would probably really annoy me in a parade.

I'm not sure what i'm looking for in a parade to begin with, to be fair.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ace in your face: This brings me so much joy. My mom participates in a group like this at 70 and she is honestly still the most amazing dancer. Hugs grannies! You give so much joy!


Is she single?
 
catmandu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The parade is going to start out with a memorial to those who died, then the Grannies are going to be the first of the celebration part. Around here they really have become a symbol of both the tragedy and resilience the city faced last year. With the scumbag already in prison for the rest of his life, we can now remember and then move forward.
 
