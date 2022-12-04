 Skip to content
(Tech Times) Crypto exec predicts the collapse of the entire Ponzi-scheme market. That's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see how it plays out for him (techtimes.com)
33
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If new money stops falling for the scam, it immediately collapses.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The crypto/web3 market: "if you sell to two people, and they each sell to two people..." found a way to miraculously go 23 levels deep.  Good luck on level 24!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Very punch-able face detected...

1734811051.rsc.cdn77.orgView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this where the investors start screaming at noobs to "BUY THE DIP!" in an effort to salvage their investments?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Is this where the investors start screaming at noobs to "BUY THE DIP!" in an effort to salvage their investments?


My dad says an old TV financial reporter used to call it "catching falling knives."
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I really don't know shiate about crypto but isn't it a string of binary numbers people find on the internet? If this is so doesn't someone have to create those binary numbers and what is the entity that creates the crypto to be mined?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It has been a sad journey watching the HODL folks gently transition to SOS, then OOL.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is just the long-prophesied Great Sorting, amid the turmoil of which the Grifters shall be separated from the Grifted and ascend to a higher plane of existence.

/Presumably "private islands" or, less likely, "prison."
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.


I came to say exactly this. A fool and his money are prime marks.
 
Bondith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?


It's folly to invest in Palantir with the Ithil-stone unaccounted for.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?


It is. They've managed to make a huge business out of selling smoke, excuse me, "big data," so they're very good at spotting other smoke vendors.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It has been a sad journey watching the HODL folks gently transition to SOS, then OOL.


Did you run out of popcorn? That would make my journey sad as well.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

downstairs: The crypto/web3 market: "if you sell to two people, and they each sell to two people..." found a way to miraculously go 23 levels deep.  Good luck on level 24!


That's why Elon wants everyone to have 10 kids.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My god, are we finally getting video cards again?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he's saying someone else is about to take the "money" and run, and therefore someone else is going to have to pony up. Again.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1734811051.rsc.cdn77.orgView Full Size


That's a face you just want to punch
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images.paramount.techView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once they purge all the scams out of the crypto market, shrewd crypto investors like me will finally be left with
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still kills me that Jay-Z and Jerry Dorsey were teaming up to 'teach' crypto investing to underprivileged black and brown kids in Brooklyn. What a couple of vultures.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.


So a lot of MAGAts are about to lose even more money?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a real crypto market correction would look like:

Fark user image
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?


I thought it was a painful wart on one's foot.  Maybe we're both right.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Notice the shape of their hats?
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.


It's a bit more involved than a simple con.  Crypto-culture aggressively cultifies not backing out or questioning "the process".  Something like the Nigerian prince scheme seeks out stone morons (the pitch emails are intentionally that bad to filter out anyone with any higher brain functions).  Crypto pulls in the stone morons, but also brings in the somewhat touched, so it can hard-sell them into becoming stone morons.  It's more like Scientology, where they are willing to invest some time and effort with the lure in order to get long-term slavery.  Nigerian princes are just grabbing flatline droolers for a quick buck and then moving on.  Crypto wants people with some ability to keep producing cash over the medium term.  The only way to get anything out of crypto is to sell it to some new idiot or a cultivated current idiot.  If they are dead broke out of the gate, you can't pull enough money out of them to move on yourself.  But, if they get committed and still retain enough of a frontal cortex to generate money out in the real world on their own, then they can pump more back into your bank account.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Very punch-able face detected...[1734811051.rsc.cdn77.org image 600x400]


Iceman?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bondith: flappy_penguin: dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?

It's folly to invest in Palantir with the Ithil-stone unaccounted for.


Did they ever find that missing one?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will & Grace: Told Ya So Dance.
Youtube xt6Tsc98EK8
 
Ivan Mectin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.


Yup
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: Pocket Ninja: Probably about as well as it's worked the other million times someone has correctly labeled the "crypto market" as exactly this.

The problem is that the people most invested in the crypto market, both financially and emotionally, are people who are also deeply, deeply invested in the idea that they are smarter than everyone else. Therefore, it's impossible, in their minds, that they could have ever been a sucker or a mark. They just need to stay firm in their resolve and it will all turn out fine in the end. This is, in fact, the one characteristic any con man looks for in any mark -- someone too prideful to believe they could ever be one.

It's actually not a problem, in this regard. At this point, after all the obvious warnings, it's more of an enjoyable bit of theater to watch from the side.

It's a bit more involved than a simple con.  Crypto-culture aggressively cultifies not backing out or questioning "the process".  Something like the Nigerian prince scheme seeks out stone morons (the pitch emails are intentionally that bad to filter out anyone with any higher brain functions).  Crypto pulls in the stone morons, but also brings in the somewhat touched, so it can hard-sell them into becoming stone morons.  It's more like Scientology, where they are willing to invest some time and effort with the lure in order to get long-term slavery.  Nigerian princes are just grabbing flatline droolers for a quick buck and then moving on.  Crypto wants people with some ability to keep producing cash over the medium term.  The only way to get anything out of crypto is to sell it to some new idiot or a cultivated current idiot.  If they are dead broke out of the gate, you can't pull enough money out of them to move on yourself.  But, if they get committed and still retain enough of a frontal cortex to generate money out in the real world on their own, then they can pump more back into your bank account.


You just over-described a simple pyramid-type con. High-tech flatline droolers who think they're too smart to be fooled.
/how much did YOU lose?
 
Bondith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Bondith: flappy_penguin: dnrtfa but i thought palantir was some creepy surveilance/data mining company?

It's folly to invest in Palantir with the Ithil-stone unaccounted for.

Did they ever find that missing one?


Pippin did, inadvertently.  Or at least he found out where it was.
 
