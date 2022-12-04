 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 4 is celerity, as in "The gas station put in credit card operated tire inflators and celerity ensued"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, we will give you credit for that one, Subby.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: OK, we will give you credit for that one, Subby.


What's the joke?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't get it either.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That went over my head too.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I don't get it either.


Just got it.  Sell air.

/boo
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People kept telling me Celerity was good for me. I just couldn't eat it.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I recommend getting a tire pump inflator, your not alway near a gas station pump, your lucky if it works anyway and they won't stay free forever, a good investment
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"When the developers' intentions became clear, the community came together with celerity to preserve the town's beloved wetlands for future generations."

color me moist
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Celerity measures the property of a vegetable that causes a woman's panties to fall down.

For example, celery has 100% celerity but radishes are only around 10%.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I keep a cheap manual bicycle pump in my trunk. It's not all that hard to inflate a tire by hand and it's faster than those really shiatty emergency tire air compressors.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A celerity is a famous person who does not own an apiary.

/waits patiently
 
docsigma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: A celerity is a famous person who does not own an apiary.

/waits patiently


...oh that's good
 
