Officials question security protocols, Indiana Jones fandom after man brings gun to Sword Game
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw a Bible, Garth Brooks, grifting the working class, and an apple pie in there, you've got yourself peak 'merica.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Throw a Bible, Garth Brooks, grifting the working class, and an apple pie in there, you've got yourself peak 'merica.


You left out medical debt and gerrymandering.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Throw a Bible, Garth Brooks, grifting the working class, and an apple pie in there, you've got yourself peak 'merica.


Normally I'd agree - but this is Holyoke and its extended family.  It's still peak America, but under the "kids with guns" category

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're going at this the wrong way.  Clearly, there weren't enough guns and all who attend these events should be screened with the goal being all who enter shall be armed to the teeth.  An armed society is a polite society especially at high school football games.  Case closed.  Next.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: They're going at this the wrong way.  Clearly, there weren't enough guns and all who attend these events should be screened with the goal being all who enter shall be armed to the teeth.  An armed society is a polite society especially at high school football games.  Case closed.  Next.


Now I'm picturing a really, really close call on fourth down, and the two groups of fans shooting the ball back and forth a few inches, like when Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef shot at each other's hats.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Use to see this at games all the time. No one even blinked.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Beats taking an octopus to a Squid Game.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They thought it was an s-word game, so they brought a Six-Shooter?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just making sure everyone there was polite.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 399x400]
Use to see this at games all the time. No one even blinked.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ You're going to lose me.
 
