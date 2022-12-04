 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Your favorite holiday memory
29
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one time, at band camp...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the first Christmas Eve that I was old enough to go to Midnight Mass.

We all got bundled up for the long (1/3 mile) walk to the church from the family party. We arrived late, and wound up all the way in the back, up against the radiators, which were nice and warm.

The old pipe organ was supplemented (I learned later) by the music director's cello, so the sound was far richer than usual. The choir was in good voice. The service was the usual Catholic overkill, still in Latin back then.

It was finally time to go back, and being at the rear meant we were among the first to leave.

It had been a snowless season up to then, but we walked out into a perfect Hallmark scene: about 1/2 inch of snow with more falling softly and gently. For the walk back, ours were the first footprints. Magical to a young lad like me.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of any one standout event, but my childhood Christmases all blend together into a warm happy blur. Between the decorations, the family gatherings, the Andy Williams records, the cookie making, and the presents, my family was really good at making Christmas magical for a little kid.
 
redbucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my then four year old explained to his grandparents that Santa wasn't real. He had two reasons. First, his friend at school didn't get visited by Santa because he's Muslim and it doesn't make sense that Santa wouldn't give good Muslim kids presents. Second, magic wasn't possible except as an emotion like love or happiness.

We always did the "well Santa and all magic is something some people believe is real and some don't, you get to decide for yourself" thing. Stockings in our house were always from Santa. At 5 he decided Santa was real right before Christmas because maybe believing in magic makes it real, but after Christmas he changed his mind again - I think he was just hedging his bets. Just fun to see him work is out.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dec 26th 2020. Working from home because of covid lockdown.... I got up & signed in to work & a coworker asked me how my holiday had been.
I hadn't even realized it was christmas... it snuck right by me. I hadnt been in any retail stores or restaurants & hadnt had xmas music shoved down my throat. I hadnt had to put up with a bunch of paper trees & crap plastered on the walls. Hell I was only distantly aware that it was the month of December.
It was like christmas didnt happen at all that year.
Absolutely fantastic.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had huge gatherings on Christmas Eve when I was a kid. One of the cousins played guitar, and we sang all the Christmas carols. Uncle Dan had to print lyrics for the twelve days of Christmas or we'd get messed up about how many ladies dancing / lords a leaping / pipers piping.

We certainly knew there were FIIIIIVE GOOOOLDEN RIIIIIIINGS.

We'd break up into groups and each group had a day to sing, but we all sang the rings. Those were good times.
 
redbucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redbucket: his friend at school


For anyone noticing I said my four year old went to school, oops - I think I have my ages off by a year and he was 5 and 6 respectively in my story lol
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married 2 years, one infant, planned a Christmas in the mountains with extended family. My parents, her parents, all my siblings, all her siblings including her sisters young kids. It took three cabins but they were close together.

One of the silly things we did was to make some salt & flour christmas ornaments and paint them. It was much like those christmas cookies you make by rolling out dough and using cookie cutters, pine trees, snowmen, santa faces, stars, etc. And people kept those ornaments for years. Everyone had fond memories of that time. I might even still have a few in my attic but I haven't put up a tree in many years.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas 1980. I had turned 16 earlier in the year with no hope of getting a car. We had a green Chevy wagon and a light blue Pinto. So even when I could drive, I was humiliated. My uncle Tony was in the military and got orders to go overseas. He gave me his 75 Torino. I found out later in life, his intention was to not give me the car (just let me drive it while he was in Korea). But when he gave me the keys, I misunderstood and thought the car was mine. I was so happy and took such good care of it he didn't have the heart to take it back. Great guy that I miss very much.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first Christmas by myself.  I bought a stocking and filled it with candy coins and candy canes and Christmasy mints and chocolates and mini bottles of rum and whiskey.  And then I realized that I could enjoy that stuff 365 days a year and didn't need to waste time on holidays.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting in the dark as a young tike with a lit Christmas tree with old school big blinking lights and getting completely depressed.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if it's my favorite, but it's definitely one that sticks out from my childhood. This would have been when I was around 5 or 6, so '79/'80ish. I REALLY liked trucks through my early years. Based on the TV advertisements of the time I knew my life would be complete if I were to obtain a Big Loader Construction Set. I made sure Mom was very aware of this to the point I wasn't allowed to mention it. 

So Christmas Day rolled around. Not only was the much coveted Big Loader Construction Set there under the tree, but it was completely set up mounted to a big piece of pegboard that my grandfather had put together. With that I didn't have to take it apart to put it away it could just be slid under the bed or stored on it's side in the closet. Unlike most toys I had at the time, I kept it fully functional for a good four or five years.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember which exactly, but at at least a couple of Passover seders we hade home-made gefilte fish. I remember it being sturdier than store-bought, and sweeter. Plus the really good khrane, the kind that totally clears the sinuses.
From other holidays, my grandmother's latkes and cabbage soup.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2019 Christmas.

I knew it was going to be my Dad's last. He knew it. We all knew it.

I made the effort to fly half way round the world with my little family (wife and child) and my siblings also made the effort so we were all there.

My Dad was by himself in a big old Victorian house, but when we all turned up, it filled up and felt right warm and festive.

Our kid was well excited by Christmas, so set up a "little party room" to prepare for the "big party room", and the cousins joined in on that. They spent hours decorating the whole house, which hadn't been done since I was in school.

Brother and I did Christmas dinner and it was a massive hit, and we had other friends round for it as well. Dad was beaming, and eating well, which was a good thing. He loved watching my kid do somersaults on a support beam we'd had put him to help him move around the house.

Boxing Day, my siblings went off to watch the local football match (soccer) and my wife and in-laws went shopping with the children. I was left alone with me Dad, and spent an entire afternoon washing sheets and shiat as he had a fe problems.

Boixng day evening was another great dinner. I think me and me brother cooked it again, with him doing the main stuff and me doing veggies (reverse of Christmas).

We all stayed around for a few days after and just enjoyed being a big, extended family again.

Me Dad died about a month later. But I know he enjoyed that last Christmas.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad beating the shiat outta me and as I stumble into bed I hear 'Merry F*cling Christmas'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that one year when I got my hot wife a puppy and she got me a new truck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a snapshot than a story: It was Christmas in the late 1960's and everybody gathered at my grandparents house. They had 10 children and most of them had kids, so there were 10-15 cousins there.

The house was small and heated with a coal-burning stove in the living room, and it was crowded and hot inside, so the kids went outside to play touch football. We were freezing our butts off, but having fun and then it started snowing. A few flakes at first and then a full on snowstorm. We stopped then game and just ran around trying to catch the flakes on our tongues.

That scene is etched in my memory to this day. Pure joy.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The first Thanksgiving during covid. Everyone was locked down and there was no family gathering. I stayed home alone, ate chicken fajitas, and watched Mystery Science Theater all day. It was the greatest holiday ever.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was too young to remember it for long, but the parents often talked about Mother buying my first bike for a B-day, a bike that Father had to assemble. Mother explained I had to wait for Father to get home and put it together before I could ride. That wasn't his strong suit under the best of circumstances. Much harder for him that when he came in the door unaware after work, I was spontaneously hanging on his leg impatiently saying "RIDE, Daddy, ride." Remained there for most of the night as he fumbled with the project, becoming more and more frustrated with me, Mother, the project... For decades, any time a gift required assembly, one or both of the parents would read the caveat on the box, exclaim "Ride, Daddy, Ride!"  Great fun for them to drone on with it when I got older and the installation of things like electronics fell on my shoulders. To get a call simply saying "Ride, Daddy, ride," recognize they had such a chore for me.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One Christmas in the 70s, we all got sleds.  They were hollow bodied, thick, blow-molded sleds (like Big Wheels of the time) with two molded seats, two pairs of molded handles and a bulbous front end, like a squashed snowmobile.  They were too small for two people to sit upright on, but the handles and hollow body let you get a running start and dive onto the sled to ride in the prone position without the jarring impact of the thin bottomed sleds that other kids were riding in instead of on. 

For my entire childhood, they were the fastest sleds in the neighborhood.  Every year, kids would bring new sleds to the hill to challenge us, but despite all of the deep scratches on the bottoms, nobody ever beat them.  We would play a cops and robbers game, where we gave everybody a head start and then we would dive on our sleds in pursuit and grab onto a trailing leg or their sled.  When we moved south in 1979, neighborhood kids practically fought over our three sleds at the garage sale.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I sold a few shares of stock and got my fiancée one of those Peletons for Christmas a few years back. The look on her face was priceless. She looked like she really loved it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

She still calls me every Christmas. Just to say "Merry Christmas, asshole!"
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Schwinn Stingray cotton picker bike Christmas. Be all and end all of all Christmas presents.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: One Christmas in the 70s, we all got sleds.  They were hollow bodied, thick, blow-molded sleds (like Big Wheels of the time) with two molded seats, two pairs of molded handles and a bulbous front end, like a squashed snowmobile.  They were too small for two people to sit upright on, but the handles and hollow body let you get a running start and dive onto the sled to ride in the prone position without the jarring impact of the thin bottomed sleds that other kids were riding in instead of on. 

For my entire childhood, they were the fastest sleds in the neighborhood.  Every year, kids would bring new sleds to the hill to challenge us, but despite all of the deep scratches on the bottoms, nobody ever beat them.  We would play a cops and robbers game, where we gave everybody a head start and then we would dive on our sleds in pursuit and grab onto a trailing leg or their sled.  When we moved south in 1979, neighborhood kids practically fought over our three sleds at the garage sale.


I can't believe I found a picture of one.  They were manufactured for Marx toys for about three years before the company went bankrupt. in 1978.  It's no wonder nobody could find them anymore.  They were sold at Sears and Montgomery Ward.  The word is that they are still out there in use.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sswo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My dad's plumbing union was on strike. Things were so tight.
Four kids, 11, 9, 7 and 3.

Folks said they (Santa) could only afford to give us very modest gifts.

3 yo Marc was sleeping. We older kids said that we really needed nothing and to take what they were going to spend on us and buy things for Marc because he was at the stage where the magic of Christmas would have most meaning for him..

Marc woke up to a battery powered flashing lights and motorized yellow school bus, a Tonka dump truck, and wooden blocks. And it was magical. We three older siblings got little gifts (we don't even remember what they were.)

What we do remember is Marc's reaction on Christmas morning. We experienced the antithesis of schadenfreude as we got such joy from his excitement.

BTW, the union gave each family a turkey that year.

We were so blessed and filled with gratitude.
Thanks Mom and Dad.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: My Schwinn Stingray cotton picker bike Christmas. Be all and end all of all Christmas presents.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Halfabee64: One Christmas in the 70s, we all got sleds.  They were hollow bodied, thick, blow-molded sleds (like Big Wheels of the time) with two molded seats, two pairs of molded handles and a bulbous front end, like a squashed snowmobile.  They were too small for two people to sit upright on, but the handles and hollow body let you get a running start and dive onto the sled to ride in the prone position without the jarring impact of the thin bottomed sleds that other kids were riding in instead of on. 

For my entire childhood, they were the fastest sleds in the neighborhood.  Every year, kids would bring new sleds to the hill to challenge us, but despite all of the deep scratches on the bottoms, nobody ever beat them.  We would play a cops and robbers game, where we gave everybody a head start and then we would dive on our sleds in pursuit and grab onto a trailing leg or their sled.  When we moved south in 1979, neighborhood kids practically fought over our three sleds at the garage sale.

I can't believe I found a picture of one.  They were manufactured for Marx toys for about three years before the company went bankrupt. in 1978.  It's no wonder nobody could find them anymore.  They were sold at Sears and Montgomery Ward.  The word is that they are still out there in use.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 287x388]


They are coming back next year.  If you have kids, GET   THEM   THIS   SLED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My maternal grandfather's voice was this wonderful southern accented baritone. While he was alive, and he and my grandmother came to our house for Christmas, he would read the Clement Moore poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" ("'Twas the night before Christmas) just before we went to bed on Christmas Eve.

Second favorite memory was getting our Christmas tree. One of my mother's business associates owned half a mountain in North Georgia. He would have a crowd up for a party on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and people could cut their own trees. There were problems some years (the family station wagon bottomed out on his badly-maintained gravel road and we had to get our exhaust pipe welded in a little town at the bottom of the hill). But it was fun as a kid running around in the woods. One year we heard a loud "boom" from the other side of the hill. After lunch, the owner led a group of us on an exploration. The Revenue Agents had blown up an illegal still.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The week of Christmas most of my mother's family gathered at my grandparents. My mother especially would be excited to pile everyone in a car or two to go see Christmas lights in a ritzy neighborhood where they had a friendly competition trying to outdo each other with their displays. It was usually probably a very quiet neighborhood, just short of a gated community, but in the Christmas season a steady stream of traffic cruised the neighborhood looking at lights. The lights were very pretty and classy, but cooler was that a few families would be out with tables in the cold serving free coffee, hot chocolate and quality donuts and pastries. Mother overdramatized a lot of things, but she was right that I would never again find refreshments as good as the hot chocolate and donuts served with the true spirit of Christmas and its kindness.

(When we became teens to learn about such things, an uncle and I wondered if the refreshments were drugged. It was the one night of the holiday visit that the adults didn't bicker about something or other.)
 
RailProf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a couple that come to mind.

Must have been about 1984? Or there about. Usually Christmas in northern Illinois was pretty cold. But this year it was unusually warm. And in winter that means storms. Yup, Christmas eve severe thunderstorms rolled through and cut the power. We got out the candles and dad got out his nice kerosene caboose railroad lamp and we had Christmas by candle and lantern light. It was fun. The caboose light was so bright the neighbors came over and wondered if we had power.

The other one that comes to mind is Thanksgiving 2018. Mom had passed in February and Dad in August. I spent every other weekend a 7 hour drive away cleaning the house out. My wife came with me over Thanksgiving weekend and we spent most of the time sorting, cleaning, and taking car loads of stuff to the recycling center or the local thrift store. But for Thanksgiving day itself, we bought one of those fully made meals from HyVee, made a fire in the fireplace with the last of dad's firewood, and just ate, sat, and reminisced about mom and dad. It was a nice way to close that chapter.
 
