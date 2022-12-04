 Skip to content
(Some Southerner)   Check this out y'all   (missouriindependent.com) divider line
88
    More: Interesting, English language, Grammatical person, Oxford English Dictionary, word's use, quintessential Southern pronoun, New York Times, useful word, Michael Montgomery  
•       •       •

88 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up in rural Georgia, but I have been in Las Vegas for the last 30 years...I still say "y'all" on a regular basis.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
//I just did, long groaner
///three!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bless all y'all's hearts.

/4th gen Atlantan, and I left that traffic-y hellhole 20 years ago
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than yenz.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.
Not acceptable in business meetings

Nlessin yer business is selling moonshine ahind the out house, you ignorant hicks
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhh just now going main stream you say?

I'm take a wild guess that between 1980 and 1999 David B. Parker did not listen to the popularly trending music of rap and hip hip which you know, uses the term with some regularity.

so yeah popular top 100 radio play is about as mainstream as it gets, and Mr.Parker here is about that much out of the loop.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I confess that i do prefer it over the norths "yous guys"
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only ever use "y'all" in the "sarcastic" (I think that's the word people use).

Like, if I want people to see something, it's "Hey, guys*, check this out."

If, on the other hand, I am jokingly chastising folks, it's "Y'all need Jesus."


* folks, people, losers, etc

/ they hate when I call them "etc"
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y'all is a good word. We should use it more often.

When it comes to language, I'm neither a descriptivist nor a prescriptivist. I'm a... pragmatist? I guess? If a rule increases information density it's a good rule.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goo rotten
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to make my pretentious alcoholic mother crazy, it was to say Y'all. "Only country hicks say that. Use the King's English."

/ She was born a country hick
// Truly Special
/// Bless her cold, dead heart.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never even been to the South and yet I use y'all about as frequency as yous guys.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: No.
Not acceptable in business meetings

Nlessin yer business is selling moonshine ahind the out house, you ignorant hicks


I started using it ten years ago in business meetings with our guy and non-guy executives.  Nobody seemed to give a fark, and they started using it themselves.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use y'all because of where I'm from, but I don't like the idea of it going mainstream. Idiocracy was a comedy movie, not a farking blueprint, y'all.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foolkiller: [external-preview.redd.it image 600x400]


Wiz Khalifa - In The Cut
Youtube 1_ERZD4AuM8
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I grew up in rural Georgia, but I have been in Las Vegas for the last 30 years...I still say "y'all" on a regular basis.


I grew up in rural Georgia and immediately started using "youse guys" in lieu of "y'all" at an early age. Helps to have cousins from New Jersey and thoroughly not want to be in rural Georgia. The minute I got my driver's license I left and drove as far west as I could. The freeway stopped at the Santa Monica pier.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 183x250]

/oblig
//I just did, long groaner
///three!


There's a new thing at work where you can add your pronouns to your name tag.  I wonder if I could add Y'all to my name tag.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up, my cousins from California and the Mid-West used to say I had a Southern accent because I say y'all.  They'd laugh and me and I'd scream, "Y'all are mean!", which only made them laugh more.  I have over 40 cousins on that side of the family, so it added up.  One time I yelled back, "Yeah, well y'alls parents f*ck too much!"  Then they stopped inviting me to family reunions.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born and lived in FL until I was about 12. Never said "Y'all" until I moved to NC. Now it's an unfortunate part of my vocabulary.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that they included a picture of the Florence, KY water tower. Interesting history about it.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from New York. Y'all is useful.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Lizzo says it then it is so.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not a Southerner but I have said y'all my whole life just because it is a habit.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear people use that word, it makes me think they watch too much Paula Dean and probably use the rest of her vocabulary.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have worked for international companies most of my career. I trained a Dutch colleague of mine to say it and I heard her actually use it in a presentation to a mixed audience of Europeans and Americans (we were headquartered in Atlanta).

It was very funny in context.

My Chinese colleagues, however, never quite mastered it. They very much sounded like Bruce Lee in Rush Hour every time they tried.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with 'thee' and 'thou', thanks.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I only ever use "y'all" in the "sarcastic" (I think that's the word people use).

Like, if I want people to see something, it's "Hey, guys*, check this out."

If, on the other hand, I am jokingly chastising folks, it's "Y'all need Jesus."


* folks, people, losers, etc

/ they hate when I call them "etc"


I've switched from etc to etm after another farker pointed out that its more fun and gets across basically the came point.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, no "y'all" for me. I've decided to adapt a London UK R.P. speech idiom. No 'r's or low-speaking for moi!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Sorry, no "y'all" for me. I've decided to adapt a London UK R.P. speech idiom. No 'r's or low-speaking for moi!


I found your profile pic...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northerner who uses y'all all the time

English needs a you plural form and every other alternative is worse.  I grew up near Philly and I refuse to say "youse"
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to say you guys most often, but it just never felt quite correct when most of my friends are women or LGBTQ+, so I've been defaulting to y'all in recent years. Maybe it used to sound rednecky, but people seem okay with it. *shrug*
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yinz are all wrong.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is it mainstream, it's gone interstellar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F**k off, y'all.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, more dumbing down of America.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y'all:  not even once
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My personal pronouns are "y'all and "all y'all"
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From TX, say y'all all the time, never thought much of it until it kept getting pointed out when I left the state
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It seems artificial to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Originally from the midwest, I once ignorantly judged it the way many of you do. Live in the south now, and I'm glad to see it mainstreaming, partially because it's a good gender-neutral way to address a group.

Don't like it? Fark all y'all.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who wants to burn one?    Y'all?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All this tells me is people in the South finally had sense enough to get the hell out.

/Southern
//y'all can kiss my grits
///oblig
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's funny how people associate y'all with negative connotations when the most common replacement is "you guys". "You guys" seems more problematic given that it's gendered.

/ I try but I still slip and use both
// Texan with midwestern family
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: bless all y'all's hearts.

/4th gen Atlantan, and I left that traffic-y hellhole 20 years ago


Well fark you, too.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ben Harper - Burn One Down
Youtube 7nXH_6o-X7U
 
