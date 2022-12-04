 Skip to content
Got milk?
12
•       •       •

12 Comments
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dnrtfa
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In college I thought a bag of Chips Ahoy and a half gallon of whole milk was a complete meal.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Put cookies in a blender to make a spread.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 320x320]

Dnrtfa


um, what search term did you use to find that. asking for a friend
 
LesterB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Accept ALL the cookies!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

king of vegas: In college I thought a bag of Chips Ahoy and a half gallon of whole milk was a complete meal.


If it wasn't, then they shouldn't call it *whole* milk"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(un)interesting side note:

About a year ago i bought a gallon of milk at the dollar gen that had a strange chemical taste to it... it was really strong too, strong enough it made you wonder if it was going to make you sick. Even if you put a bunch of chocolate syrup in it, it still tasted... i dunno... soapy... chemically... just not good.

"They were probably just sterilizing their milk processing processing machine & didnt get all the soapy chems out of it.." And I poured it down the drain.

The next gallon i bought at doll gen had the same problem... only worse! Another gallon down the drain & an angry email to dollar general...  went out and bought a gallon at HEB instead, but it tasted bad too!

"No big deal, i dont actually need milk, i just kinda like it" So i went without milk for a few months while they sorted out whatever was screwed up... but months later the milk at dollar gen & HEB still tasted like it had dish soap and kerosene in it.

I have to buy the boutique milk at flippin whole foods now whenever i want drinkable milk... i think the Texas FDA must have deregulated something.

--rant over.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Texas FDA?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My favorite cookie is Hillary's oatmeal chocolate chip, from back when Presidential candidates needed a woman in the background that stayed home and catered to their needs. I love taking them to gatherings in my mostly red town, and people invariably ask about them.
But it really is a good cookie. Made them last night.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

One thing ive learned since i moved to Texas is that they have their own version of federal programs here.
Like our post office... its just like the regular USPS you have elsewhere in the country... they even use the same logos... but its a special Texas postal service that only delivers junk mail. Bills and letters from mom go into the trash. 
I assume its the same for other federal programs like the Texas FDA.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I recently found out that my childhood wheat allergy never went away.

Anyone have suggestions for good gluten-free cookies? Stores or recipes both welcome
 
