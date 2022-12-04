 Skip to content
(Fox News)   House for sale: 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, baseboard heat, full basement, one owner   (foxnews.com) divider line
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dahmer's house or what? I refuse to give the Fox News fascists any clicks.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad to die without anyone noticing.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the house has great bones ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decomposing Composers (Lyrics)
Youtube UiQOaK8Mv6E
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the home inspector has some splainin to do.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a tiny house. Also, since it went through a sheriffs sale, it probably was sold very cheaply. Otherwise, you would think a home inspector and/or the underwriter would've noticed a decomposing body in the basement. He probably circumvented all that and just dropped cash or something. Yet another reason to always get a home inspection, regardless of circumstances. Even a new construction.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland Heights authorities said the man purchased the home through a sheriff's sale

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"


It was a foreclosure auction.

Still befuddles my mind that no one would've noticed.  Surely they at least do the bare minimum to look around the place before selling foreclosures?  Or even before you put it up for foreclosure in the first place?  Oh yeah, the person isn't paying because they're dead!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't read the comments.  Being fox news, how many people thought the previous resident had information that would have finally sent Hillary to prison.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who issued the death certificate?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Cleveland Heights authorities said the man purchased the home through a sheriff's sale

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Incorrect meme use. All funny votes ruled ironic.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sounds like a tiny house. Also, since it went through a sheriffs sale, it probably was sold very cheaply. Otherwise, you would think a home inspector and/or the underwriter would've noticed a decomposing body in the basement. He probably circumvented all that and just dropped cash or something. Yet another reason to always get a home inspection, regardless of circumstances. Even a new construction.


Underwriters visit the home?

/serious question, I had no idea.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Hey Nurse!: Sounds like a tiny house. Also, since it went through a sheriffs sale, it probably was sold very cheaply. Otherwise, you would think a home inspector and/or the underwriter would've noticed a decomposing body in the basement. He probably circumvented all that and just dropped cash or something. Yet another reason to always get a home inspection, regardless of circumstances. Even a new construction.

Underwriters visit the home?

/serious question, I had no idea.


They usually do a drive by and take photographs. On an older home, they generally check major foundation issues. That's been my experience, at least. We just built a brand new house and they came out and took photographs of it before we could close.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: I think the home inspector has some splainin to do.


I doubt there was one for a sheriff's sale.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby, I award you one Internet. Come out and take your bow.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who issued the death certificate?


certainly not the person still cashing her Social Security checks.

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"


It's cops.  They didn't do shiat.

/"What's that smell?"
//"Sorry, I had scrapple for breakfast."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Giant Clown Shoe: Cleveland Heights authorities said the man purchased the home through a sheriff's sale

[Fark user image image 500x500]

Incorrect meme use. All funny votes ruled ironic.


I'm going to appeal this ruling.

The Drake meme communicates either "don't like/ do like" or "don't believe/ there it is"

/study it out
 
NutWrench
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized."

I have a theory!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: How sad to die without anyone noticing.


Thanks corporate  America. It's sad that every just shrugged and foreclosed, listed, and sold the place right from under the owner.  Jfc. fark business people.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who issued the death certificate?


Same guy that buried the survivors.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mekkab: NewportBarGuy: Who issued the death certificate?

certainly not the person still cashing her Social Security checks.

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"

It's cops.  They didn't do shiat.

/"What's that smell?"
//"Sorry, I had scrapple for breakfast."


Cops don't do home inspections
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Intrepid00: Giant Clown Shoe: Cleveland Heights authorities said the man purchased the home through a sheriff's sale

[Fark user image image 500x500]

Incorrect meme use. All funny votes ruled ironic.

I'm going to appeal this ruling.

The Drake meme communicates either "don't like/ do like" or "don't believe/ there it is"

/study it out


If you have to explain...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jake3988: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"

It was a foreclosure auction.

Still befuddles my mind that no one would've noticed.  Surely they at least do the bare minimum to look around the place before selling foreclosures?  Or even before you put it up for foreclosure in the first place?  Oh yeah, the person isn't paying because they're dead!


That's just the tip of the farking iceberg.  A not short list of people just shrugged.  It's actually making me mad. fark me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A sheriff sale is when the county forecloses on a property for tax purposes.  There is no inspection or typically financing done.  It's cash only, as is.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the auction winner might not even own the house anymore, if the deceased had a will or family member with a lawyer.  No?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: And the auction winner might not even own the house anymore, if the deceased had a will or family member with a lawyer.  No?


If it's auctioned for tax payments, it belongs to the buyer. No takesie backsies on that.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Nana's Vibrator: And the auction winner might not even own the house anymore, if the deceased had a will or family member with a lawyer.  No?

If it's auctioned for tax payments, it belongs to the buyer. No takesie backsies on that.


I'd just assume the deceased dying prior to receiving a tax bill would have something to say about that - though I didn't read TFA to see if there was a time or cause of death.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake3988: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

Probably because the light going downstairs was out and the guy doing the pre-sale inspection said "Nope"

It was a foreclosure auction.

Still befuddles my mind that no one would've noticed.  Surely they at least do the bare minimum to look around the place before selling foreclosures?  Or even before you put it up for foreclosure in the first place?  Oh yeah, the person isn't paying because they're dead!


I originally tried to buy my house on a short sale. I was able to go through and inspect it at the time. The bank then turned down the offer and foreclosed. I went to the auction thinking I was fortunate because you had to buy foreclosures sight unseen and I already knew it was in decent shape. Turned out to be a sham though as the bank agent was just rebuying all the properties uncontested at the opening bid. The guy would say how high he was willing to go when he made the initial bid to scare off everybody else. The number was way over market value. I suppose they were getting bailouts. Made me want to go bid on every one of his auctions just to raise some tax money.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

