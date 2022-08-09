 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 284 of WW3: The estimated cost of rebuilding Ukraine from the devastation caused by the Russian invasion is an estimated $1 trillion, according to Ukrainian authorities, and it keeps spiraling upwards. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Based on pre-war GDP, a trillion in reparations is about the upper limit of Russia's ability to ever pay back.   That is based on some magic of doubling their GPD in the next decade and interest rates staying low.  Right now a billion in payback would take 100% of their GDP leaving nothing for basics like even food.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just six more days to place your guesses.
- Each guess costs one TotalFark pledge
- Winner for each category is the Farker who guesses closest to the actual count at December 25th.
- Ties will be divided between each winner.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROPOSED RULE ADDITION TO THE CONTEST:

Unless at least one person who has already placed guesses objects, I would like to suggest an additional rule: for each category, when you select a number, you "own" that number unless you change it to another number.

This will (1) prevent more than two winners (i.e.: equally close) for any category. Makes it easier to divide up the winnings. And (2) gives the contest a bit more urgency (reserving "your" number before someone else grabs it).
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And since the GOP were such ardent supporters of their buddy Poopy-poop, maybe some of them should be responsible for reparations.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Still cheaper than the cost of rebuilding the world if Putin was allowed to proceed unimpeded.
 
Psylence
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: And since the GOP were such ardent supporters of their buddy Poopy-poop, maybe some of them should be responsible for reparations.


Sanction the GOP.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russias most recent success involver inspiring American terrorists to attack our power grid.

/master strategist and all.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: PROPOSED RULE ADDITION TO THE CONTEST:

Unless at least one person who has already placed guesses objects, I would like to suggest an additional rule: for each category, when you select a number, you "own" that number unless you change it to another number.

This will (1) prevent more than two winners (i.e.: equally close) for any category. Makes it easier to divide up the winnings. And (2) gives the contest a bit more urgency (reserving "your" number before someone else grabs it).


I would suggest Price Is Right rules. Closest without going over. Otherwise you end up with a tricky position of two winners being equally off from the actual number. E.g. Actual is 100. Contestant A picks 97, Contestant B picks 103. Both are equally wrong. Probably much lower chance given the large numbers at play here but it removes any and all ambiguity.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Still cheaper than the cost of rebuilding the world if Putin was allowed to proceed unimpeded.


saverocity.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Rain Fall
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The frock is wrong with Macron?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-says-new-security-architecture-should-give-guarantees-russia-2022-12-03/
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many California Bullet Trains is that?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psylence: wooden_badger: And since the GOP were such ardent supporters of their buddy Poopy-poop, maybe some of them should be responsible for reparations.

Sanction the GOP.


Hmm.  If Russia was designated a supporter of terrorism, although it would make some things more difficult for the US government in terms of diplomatic solutions... What would that mean for people who collude with them?

What would happen if russian money were traced to PACs?  (Although, I suspect that russia could also donate to PACs they don't like just to make trouble for them)
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Psylence: wooden_badger: And since the GOP were such ardent supporters of their buddy Poopy-poop, maybe some of them should be responsible for reparations.

Sanction the GOP.

Hmm.  If Russia was designated a supporter of terrorism, although it would make some things more difficult for the US government in terms of diplomatic solutions... What would that mean for people who collude with them?

What would happen if russian money were traced to PACs?  (Although, I suspect that russia could also donate to PACs they don't like just to make trouble for them)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x185]

Just six more days to place your guesses.
- Each guess costs one TotalFark pledge
- Winner for each category is the Farker who guesses closest to the actual count at December 25th.
- Ties will be divided between each winner.

[Fark user image 850x403]
[Fark user image 850x399]


Please put me down for:

102,200 orcs

2992 orc tanks
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good morning, all. It's an early day for me, so I'm just stopping by to say hi.
The kiddie pool safety rail seems to be working, but I have a contractor coming by this week to give us an estimate on something more permanent.
There are fresh donuts and Danish on the break tables.
Slava Ukraini!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rain Fall: The frock is wrong with Macron?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-says-new-security-architecture-should-give-guarantees-russia-2022-12-03/


I mean, eventually Russia will be riven by civil war & we'll have to signal to them that we won't try to annex any of the successor states.
 
Emmexx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukrainian JAVELIN/NLAW music
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, things have finally hit home for me. Just had a 10 Yr old Ukrainian refugee as a patient, been running from war for 8 years (left Donetsk when she was 2, escaped western Ukraine to here this year)
Sometimes you just look in someone's eyes, and know they've seen more shiat than any one person should have to. Especially at that age.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russians Are Scared Of What Could Happen In 2023 - INTERCEPTIONS
Youtube 4OdPWvYv2ug
 
groppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well first they should just use all the money Putin and the oligarchs have hidden away.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Rain Fall: The frock is wrong with Macron?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-says-new-security-architecture-should-give-guarantees-russia-2022-12-03/

I mean, eventually Russia will be riven by civil war & we'll have to signal to them that we won't try to annex any of the successor states.


Russia doesn't need that assurance, the successor states do.  Here's a nice little NATO announcement that would be interesting to make:

"After Russia collapses, NATO will remain a defensive pact as it is now.  Any successor states arising in the aftermath can be assured that so long as they do not attack NATO members, they have no need to worry about their borders being challenged by NATO members.  Once they have stabilized, any such states that desire NATO membership for the additional security that provides will have membership applications considered if they meet the requirements."

I can't imaging Putin would take that very well.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Winter & the War in Ukraine - Who is better prepared for winter conditions?
Youtube PI3PpsM3NOI
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never-before-seen malware is nuking data in Russia's courts and mayors' offices

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1. I oppose all war and even I think Marine Le Pen is an a-hole. Regardless of the nationality, I just can't stand the "we must have ALL the weapons, ALL the time" a-holes.

2. I wish the U.S. (if not other countries as well) would follow Prince Williams' lead with the EarthShot initiative and, with wicked rapidity, invest massively into geothermal, solar, wave, and wind energy. For instance, we should have a list of conditions that exempt a roof from being fitted with solar panels. All other roofs, whether homes, businesses, skyscrapers, or barns should have solar panels even if the feds have to subsidize the panels, provide the panels for free, or pay property owners to accept them. Then we need to push hard for even better electric vehicles. We need to get off our oil dependency by any means necessary so that we can BOYCOTT OPEC when one of their members is instigating war.

3. Using mines is as dangerous to the side that puts them in as its' opponent. They are even more dangerous to civilians and they remain dangerous long after a war is over. It should be flatly  illegal to manufacture mines in ANY country. Officers of any mine manufacturer should be subject to prosecution in an international court. Any nation that allows mine manufacturing within its' borders should be subject to some sort of international sanctions. Using mines is ALWAYS shameful and disgraceful, no exceptions, full stop.

4. We have a lot of cheering and support for Ukraine while bets are being placed and the war is being followed like a video game. I hope the USA remembers that and does not cheap out when it's time to send the humanitarian aid necessary to rebuild Ukraine.
 
philodough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Good morning, all. It's an early day for me, so I'm just stopping by to say hi.
The kiddie pool safety rail seems to be working, but I have a contractor coming by this week to give us an estimate on something more permanent.
There are fresh donuts and Danish on the break tables.
Slava Ukraini!


We definitely need to beef up the safety rail- the kiddies keep getting out of the pool.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Rain Fall: The frock is wrong with Macron?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/macron-says-new-security-architecture-should-give-guarantees-russia-2022-12-03/

I mean, eventually Russia will be riven by civil war & we'll have to signal to them that we won't try to annex any of the successor states.


It's all been downhill since Napoleon.
 
Don Cherry's tailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Never-before-seen malware is nuking data in Russia's courts and mayors' offices

[Fark user image 850x478]


th.bing.comView Full Size


GOOD!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How much have they taken from the oligarchs? Just give it all to Ukraine
 
