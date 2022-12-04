 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Russian conscripts: Fark this shiat   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wake me up when they frag the officers and burn the base down.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why aren't we shooting them again?

--Do you want to go to Ukraine, Sergei?

ёб твою мать! Not in a million years! Ten million!

--Then STFU and sit your ass down."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Wake me up when they frag the officers and burn the base down.


I think the officer fragging is taking place on the front lines.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how Czarist Russia fell.

Thumbnail sketch of the February Revolution of 1917: lots of civil unrest: bread lines, worker's strikes, complaints about the government. When the cops were sent out to quell the rabble, the garrison forces sided with the workers (because the real soldiers were at the front). Before loyalist troops could be recalled, the government was dead or imprisoned.

Today we have the military out fighting an unpopular and brutal war nobody wants, resulting in high prices, rationing, and complaints about the government. Conscription means nobody is safe, hence, nobody has anything to lose at this point, a bad position for an unpopular government to be in.

All that has to happen is for the conscripts to realize "Wait! We have guns! And the army isn't here, it's in Ukraine!"
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is how Czarist Russia fell.

Thumbnail sketch of the February Revolution of 1917: lots of civil unrest: bread lines, worker's strikes, complaints about the government. When the cops were sent out to quell the rabble, the garrison forces sided with the workers (because the real soldiers were at the front). Before loyalist troops could be recalled, the government was dead or imprisoned.

Today we have the military out fighting an unpopular and brutal war nobody wants, resulting in high prices, rationing, and complaints about the government. Conscription means nobody is safe, hence, nobody has anything to lose at this point, a bad position for an unpopular government to be in.

All that has to happen is for the conscripts to realize "Wait! We have guns! And the army isn't here, it's in Ukraine!"


well, we're waiting!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not new, but appropriate. So many Тает Лёд parodies!

А4 - Тает Срок (Пародия Грибы - Тает Лёд)
Youtube 5NQNJI1Ajfs
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is how Czarist Russia fell.

Thumbnail sketch of the February Revolution of 1917: lots of civil unrest: bread lines, worker's strikes, complaints about the government. When the cops were sent out to quell the rabble, the garrison forces sided with the workers (because the real soldiers were at the front). Before loyalist troops could be recalled, the government was dead or imprisoned.

Today we have the military out fighting an unpopular and brutal war nobody wants, resulting in high prices, rationing, and complaints about the government. Conscription means nobody is safe, hence, nobody has anything to lose at this point, a bad position for an unpopular government to be in.

All that has to happen is for the conscripts to realize "Wait! We have guns! And the army isn't here, it's in Ukraine!"


Fortunately, those stupid enough to be conscripted in Russia don't realize that the fertile soil of Ukraine would solve any famine problems.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Original.

Грибы - Тает Лед
Youtube i9AHJkHqkpw
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starsrift: Gyrfalcon: This is how Czarist Russia fell.

Thumbnail sketch of the February Revolution of 1917: lots of civil unrest: bread lines, worker's strikes, complaints about the government. When the cops were sent out to quell the rabble, the garrison forces sided with the workers (because the real soldiers were at the front). Before loyalist troops could be recalled, the government was dead or imprisoned.

Today we have the military out fighting an unpopular and brutal war nobody wants, resulting in high prices, rationing, and complaints about the government. Conscription means nobody is safe, hence, nobody has anything to lose at this point, a bad position for an unpopular government to be in.

All that has to happen is for the conscripts to realize "Wait! We have guns! And the army isn't here, it's in Ukraine!"

Fortunately, those stupid enough to be conscripted in Russia don't realize that the fertile soil of Ukraine would solve any famine problems.


Because Ukraine also has magic beans that sprout in winter and are ready for harvest within days?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vampire.
Бал Вампиров. Гробы. Тает лед. Грибы. Пародия.
Youtube tsVhU5BUMWE
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not. Happy. Jan...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What was the guy recording saying? That may have been training, cant tell.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Wake me up when they frag the officers and burn the base down.


I've heard via a military source that the officer fragging is happing pretty regularly. I'm not sure they really have a lot of actual bases to burn down.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Vampire.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tsVhU5BUMWE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Even through YouTube, why do I feel like my computer just got compromised and is about to go on an adventure committing cybercrimes and DDoS across Europe and the US even as I type this?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need a frag your Russian officer TikTok challenge. Ukraine can collect the vids and do a weekly show of Russia's Funniest Fragging Videos and give 10K to the winner of each episode.
 
Mouser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is how Czarist Russia fell.

Thumbnail sketch of the February Revolution of 1917: lots of civil unrest: bread lines, worker's strikes, complaints about the government. When the cops were sent out to quell the rabble, the garrison forces sided with the workers (because the real soldiers were at the front). Before loyalist troops could be recalled, the government was dead or imprisoned.

Today we have the military out fighting an unpopular and brutal war nobody wants, resulting in high prices, rationing, and complaints about the government. Conscription means nobody is safe, hence, nobody has anything to lose at this point, a bad position for an unpopular government to be in.

All that has to happen is for the conscripts to realize "Wait! We have guns! And the army isn't here, it's in Ukraine!"


And now they get to re-do it, only this time with nuclear weapons.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doctor Zhivago (3/10) Movie CLIP - Stick Together (1965) HD
Youtube P4kQvkvGi9M
 
bisi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: What was the guy recording saying? That may have been training, cant tell.


Or they didn't get paid/fed.
Infinitely more likely than an "anti-Putin protest".
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P4kQvkvGi9M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Exactly the scene I was thinking of.   Interesting that all the Russians had British accents in that movie.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.