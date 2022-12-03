 Skip to content
(The Week)   Do we still need to be concerned about Covid misinformation?   (theweek.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The answer is that we do still need to be concerned about COVID misinformation, particularly with the current Twitter dumpster fire. Thankfully, the impact of COVID has lessened, but the pandemic isn't over.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fortunately, Elron's antics have erased any lingering illusions about credibility on Twitter, so no one who isn't already committed to insanity will believe it anyway.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Severe COVID survivor here. I wrote about my experiences here on FARK when I came through it in March of 2020. Since then i've:

Survived a DVT that turned into a full blown PE in October of 2021
Had a diabetes scare (Negative)
Had a Kidney function scare (Negative) 
Had palpitations / racing pulse / heart weirdness (EEG / EKG shows normal) 
Discovered I have permanent lung scarring
And all sorts of other LC things.

The thing about Covid is, surviving the original infection is just the START of things, not the end. 

What that means is, the disinformation is going to change to try and pave over the litany of new, weird things that survivors of Covid are going to be dealing with. There's discussions between the Epidemiologists that I follow that the wave of RSV that's hiatting children hard is directly due to T-cell fatigue / low count after being infected with Covid. 

Then there's new bullschitt like "Immunity deficits/debt" which is utter, complete crap. Your body doesn't function like a bank, nor does your immune system 'deplete' itself if it's not fighting something off. Whoever came up with that needs to go piss up a rope. 

So, expect to hear the goalposts moved to "Oh they dropped dead from a heart attack / succumbed to RSV / Had heart issues / kidney / liver / brain / intestinal / got clogged up with Candida Auris / but it couldn't possibly be due to prior COVID infection." 

And as always the old tin-gold standards will get new life from morons who try to bend reality to their delusions. Garbage like "masks don't work" or refusing to believe / acknowledge that Covid is airborne, etc. 

It's a god-awful, horrid disease that I wouldn't wish on anyone. Anyone. And it, unfortunately thrashes you to a point that you're forever wondering what the fsck is going to happen / fail next.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There used to be a published mutation for about every 50,000 cases.  That is now about one in every 12,500 cases but case numbers are no longer being properly recored anywhere in the world.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: Severe COVID survivor here. I wrote about my experiences here on FARK when I came through it in March of 2020. Since then i've:

Survived a DVT that turned into a full blown PE in October of 2021
Had a diabetes scare (Negative)
Had a Kidney function scare (Negative) 
Had palpitations / racing pulse / heart weirdness (EEG / EKG shows normal) 
Discovered I have permanent lung scarring
And all sorts of other LC things.

The thing about Covid is, surviving the original infection is just the START of things, not the end. 

What that means is, the disinformation is going to change to try and pave over the litany of new, weird things that survivors of Covid are going to be dealing with. There's discussions between the Epidemiologists that I follow that the wave of RSV that's hiatting children hard is directly due to T-cell fatigue / low count after being infected with Covid. 

Then there's new bullschitt like "Immunity deficits/debt" which is utter, complete crap. Your body doesn't function like a bank, nor does your immune system 'deplete' itself if it's not fighting something off. Whoever came up with that needs to go piss up a rope. 

So, expect to hear the goalposts moved to "Oh they dropped dead from a heart attack / succumbed to RSV / Had heart issues / kidney / liver / brain / intestinal / got clogged up with Candida Auris / but it couldn't possibly be due to prior COVID infection." 

And as always the old tin-gold standards will get new life from morons who try to bend reality to their delusions. Garbage like "masks don't work" or refusing to believe / acknowledge that Covid is airborne, etc. 

It's a god-awful, horrid disease that I wouldn't wish on anyone. Anyone. And it, unfortunately thrashes you to a point that you're forever wondering what the fsck is going to happen / fail next.


Sorry for your ordeal. I think you had the early strain, which was mean as shiat.

The virus has since evolved to be more contagious but far less virulent.

I got one of the Omicron strains last July. Felt like I'd been eaten by a wolf and shiat off a cliff for 3-4 days, but then OK and no lingering effects. I've got some friends with similar experiences.

Current strains are still killing some people, but lots make it through fine. This makes it harder to get people to take it seriously.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My strategy of vaccinations and avoiding personal contact seems to be working.  So far, so good, anyway.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably no. The drunk uncles out there that need it have all the info they want from Dr. Facebook and they don't care.

I mean, there is a substantial subset of the population that believed it was a hoax, refused to wear a mask, refused to stay home, and refused to get shots. How many ponds you gonna lead them horses to before you give up?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes. Always.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Moderna vaccine gave me a third nipple.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: My strategy of vaccinations and avoiding personal contact seems to be working.  So far, so good, anyway.


Serious question:

Do you miss personal contact?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


300 souls lost per day in the US.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Billy Liar: My strategy of vaccinations and avoiding personal contact seems to be working.  So far, so good, anyway.

Serious question:

Do you miss personal contact?


To be honest, it wasn't that much of a change, I'm a fairly solitary type.  I do see how it would be a change for the more outgoing personality, though.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The Moderna vaccine gave me a third nipple.


Idk bout you, but small price to pay considering that vax added 3 inches to my penis.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: The_Sponge: The Moderna vaccine gave me a third nipple.

Idk bout you, but small price to pay considering that vax added 3 inches to my penis.


Me too, but unfortunately, perpendicular.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, yes. Locally to me - McMaster Children's Hospital has filled all of its 150 beds for the firt time, ever. Not even in 2020-21 did they get that bad. The elftover damage from "asymptomatic" Covid including vaccinated kids, is the reason why.

The biggest lie is that there are "asymptomatic" Covid infections. The second biggest is that can go to work and school safely. We simply cannot go to work and school safely.

Caanda's workforce is going to be more than just decimated in a couple years. The projections are that more than half our current school students will be unable to work after their 3rd or 4th infection - disabled for life, basically.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: firt elftover


...is the name of my Gnome cleric.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are infectious diseases that cause issues decades later.

Think of it like smoking - even if you quit decades ago, your lungs were damaged, and may fail prematurely.  Ditto with some diseases - they attack subsystems of the body and sometimes the damage only manifests decades later.

Earlier covid studies indicated an elevated risk of cardiovascular issues and diabetes within a year after infection.  We don't know if there will be more issues later on.

We may not know the real cost of this pandemic yet.
 
padraig
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What I'm starting now to see is antivaxxers demanding apologies because apparently, they've been proven right all along. The most stringent ones demand Nuremberg-like trials.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Until we reach max inflation and peak slowing down of the economy the misinformation is still needed.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Until we reach max inflation and peak slowing down of the economy the misinformation is still needed.


"Peak slowing." That's one for the Farktionary.
 
