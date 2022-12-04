 Skip to content
Caption this striker
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Water and a bucket? Imma pomeraindown on your ass if you don't get me treats."
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Take a bottle, leave a cookie!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Paging bucket_pup...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just pooped in here, up to my ankles.  It's quite a mess.  Now I need a bath.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Down with the pound!!!
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
UAW = Union Ankle-biter Woofers On Strike!
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Ok, fine, we get it -- I'm really cute and adorable. Now pick up those signs and get back on the picket line!"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do we want? Steak!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You don't want me to get ruff with you, do ya?

/doh!
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: What do we want? Steak!


When do we want it?  Steak!
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'I am here to sniff ass and chew rubber toys. And I'm all out of toys.'
 
