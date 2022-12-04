 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Hey check it out, invisible house. Of course you can't SEE it, fool. It's invisible
    Invisibility, Design, Cloak of invisibility, United States, Appalachian Mountains, reflective polished stainless steel siding, Steel, Stainless steel  
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shiny
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Enjoy picking up dead birds outside your house every day.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: Enjoy picking up dead birds outside your house every day.


Free cat food!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm picturing a vintage Ferrari crashing backwards out the side.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sitting on that back porch at just the right time of day...
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: Enjoy picking up dead birds outside your house every day.


Yup. One whole side of our house is windows windows windows. I love birdwatching and we moved here partly due to the wooded nature of the area.

Took one spring before we had to put decals on most windows. Rehabbing birds and disposing of their corpses got real old real fast.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Very invisible

"Condition
Property condition: To Be Built
New construction: Yes
Year built: 2023"
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: Enjoy picking up dead birds outside your house every day.


Deadlier than a Trump windmill
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Invisible House | I Dream Of Jeannie
Youtube EXgK3vw6e5g
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Many mirrored buildings have caused things to melt when the sun hits them just right.  Would be worried about outdoor furniture melting/fading and worse yet maybe some woods catching fire.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Very invisible

"Condition
Property condition: To Be Built
New construction: Yes
Year built: 2023"


All that and in Eastern TN?  Not for me, thanks.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have fun cleaning all day every day, because it will look like shiat before you know it.

/on top of the bird impact splatters
 
