 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   LegalEagle: "Yes, Established Titles is a scam"   (youtube.com) divider line
18
    More: Fake  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 5:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The hell you say! Next thing you're going to try to tell me is that cryptocurrency isn't just a pump and dump scheme crossbred with a ponzi scheme.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I doubt that most of the people who lined up to buy these things ever thought they were legit. It's just a joke gift.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: I doubt that most of the people who lined up to buy these things ever thought they were legit. It's just a joke gift.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


A joke gift, and (while I don't know about "Established Titles" specifically) some of these organizations selling tiny plots of land are setting up wildlife preserves on the land and doing otherwise positive things with it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had no idea it STARTED at $50. LOL! Never figured it was a scam so much as a joke.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Surely this doesn't besmirch the reputation of the International Star Registry!
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't care, I'm still using "Total Fark" as my official title.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My pet rock is still legally a pet though, right?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it just a novel way to engage in land conservation? I think it's a cute idea if it helps create nature preserves.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bought one just so I could accuse my in-laws of being usurpers and throw them out when they overstay their welcome.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't need to be a lord. I'm already a Pope Of Eris.
FNORD.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully Michael Flatley is still Lord of the Dance.
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark is filled with stories of people being credulous fools. QAnon, sovereign citizens, antivaxxers, NFT enthusiasts or just people who are deeply stupid. It's why there are truth in advertising rules. I would wager that more than a few transactions have been made with Established Titles by idiots who took their ads at face value and didn't read the fine print on their site.

Stuff like this is made to appeal to idiotic vanity. And sometimes those people need to be protected from themselves. If you want to support reforestation, donate directly to Trees.org or One Tree Planted - at least then you'll get a tax deduction.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: I doubt that most of the people who lined up to buy these things ever thought they were legit. It's just a joke gift.


Clearly you haven't been paying attention to the general idiocy of Americans, particularly conservative Americans. I fully expect some moron to go to Scotland, insisting they're a lord, and demanding some sort of government recognition.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Isn't it just a novel way to engage in land conservation? I think it's a cute idea if it helps create nature preserves.


No, it's a way to make a ton of profit, while using a bit of pocket change to pretend to be conserving land. It's just another form of "green washing".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the use of buying a small plot just for an unrecognized title.
I'd rather own large tracts of land.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thisispete: Fark is filled with stories of people being credulous fools. QAnon, sovereign citizens, antivaxxers, NFT enthusiasts or just people who are deeply stupid. It's why there are truth in advertising rules. I would wager that more than a few transactions have been made with Established Titles by idiots who took their ads at face value and didn't read the fine print on their site.

Stuff like this is made to appeal to idiotic vanity. And sometimes those people need to be protected from themselves. If you want to support reforestation, donate directly to Trees.org or One Tree Planted - at least then you'll get a tax deduction.


This. If you want to help the environment, donate directly to those preserving the environment, not to those pretending to do so as a side line.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What's the use of buying a small plot just for an unrecognized title.
I'd rather own large tracts of land.


They sank into the swamp.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.