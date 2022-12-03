 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Tonight on the Noise Factor menu at 10:30PM ET is 'The Machinewich'. Start and end with Dutch rockers The Machine and enjoy suggested sides like Hashteroid, The White Swan, and more. Story time goes awry, but in a good way   (bigeradio.com) divider line
4
    More: Live  
•       •       •

18 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 10:00 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sniff, sniff, I'm so ...uh ... honored... yeah, that's it to be personally called out last week.  It brought a lump to my throat. Nowhere else mind you, that would be weird.

/fwiw, both NF and Kerry's show tend to hit the archives page on Wednesday
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Sniff, sniff, I'm so ...uh ... honored... yeah, that's it to be personally called out last week.  It brought a lump to my throat. Nowhere else mind you, that would be weird.

/fwiw, both NF and Kerry's show tend to hit the archives page on Wednesday


Haha!

Thanks for the heads up on archived shows. Mike was sorta random for a bit, but nice to know it's consistent.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gonna need some angry music.  Can't get a team that can fight back tonight....
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.